Sical Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

SICAL LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Sical Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹64.82 Closed
2.61₹ 1.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sical Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.00₹65.96
₹64.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.50₹83.42
₹64.82
Open Price
₹65.96
Prev. Close
₹63.17
Volume
5,211

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sical Logistics has gained 35.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.67%.

Sical Logistics’s current P/E of 10.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sical Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sical Logistics		-4.03-14.84-15.03-18.64-10.63-9.1036.91
Container Corporation of India		-5.25-9.31-5.47-12.73-4.75-0.390.68
Delhivery		-1.83-3.206.80-10.1769.427.91-4.38
Aegis Logistics		-2.94-3.00-11.66-3.22-10.9622.6715.77
BlackBuck		-4.23-8.44-13.23-2.1641.2530.3917.26
Shadowfax Technologies		3.528.469.609.609.603.101.85
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-3.3211.914.67-16.98-19.13-17.70-11.03
VRL Logistics		-3.75-2.410.86-0.0922.55-0.2916.65
Mahindra Logistics		-1.7010.2125.3924.8278.446.41-1.86
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.588.343.35-3.6575.3510.2358.96
Gateway Distriparks		-3.68-5.21-0.19-11.95-3.35-2.68-5.22
Afcom Holdings		-3.1110.09-3.55-16.0714.4054.0429.59
TCI Express		-4.23-3.98-9.78-27.37-22.89-30.54-10.55
Navkar Corporation		-5.78-8.96-9.06-24.72-6.2018.8916.17
Western Carriers (India)		-4.19-5.03-9.42-15.2826.53-12.00-7.39
JITF Infralogistics		-5.3036.5422.3212.48-0.7757.59109.13
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.54-38.60-74.97-73.24-55.69-25.00
Snowman Logistics		-2.64-0.54-8.23-30.21-14.553.94-5.84
Ritco Logistics		-4.08-11.25-20.22-23.30-17.7812.8762.32
Glottis		-6.99-9.75-24.17-44.93-44.93-18.03-11.25

Over the last one year, Sical Logistics has declined 10.63% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Sical Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).

Sical Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sical Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
567.5166.1
1069.9268.23
2072.5370.82
5075.6174.17
10077.477.63
20081.1385.36

Sical Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sical Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sical Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 5:52 AM ISTSical Logistics - Rights Issue - Clarificatory Updates To Terms
Feb 13, 2026, 1:15 AM ISTSical Logistics - Record Date For The Purpose Of Rights Issue
Feb 13, 2026, 1:14 AM ISTSical Logistics - Record Date For The Purpose Of Rights Issue
Feb 13, 2026, 1:08 AM ISTSical Logistics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Sical Logistics Limited Held
Feb 10, 2026, 12:07 AM ISTSical Logistics - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Cons

About Sical Logistics

Sical Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909TN1955PLC002431 and registration number is 002431. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Satishkumarreddy Mulamreddy
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Seshadri Rajappan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Mawar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Pabba
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neelaveni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sical Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Sical Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sical Logistics is ₹64.82 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sical Logistics?

The Sical Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sical Logistics?

The market cap of Sical Logistics is ₹517.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sical Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sical Logistics are ₹65.96 and ₹64.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sical Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sical Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sical Logistics is ₹83.42 and 52-week low of Sical Logistics is ₹62.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sical Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sical Logistics has shown returns of 2.61% over the past day, -16.86% for the past month, -15.03% over 3 months, -13.67% over 1 year, -9.1% across 3 years, and 35.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sical Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sical Logistics are 10.12 and 2.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sical Logistics News

