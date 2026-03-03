Here's the live share price of Sical Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sical Logistics has gained 35.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.67%.
Sical Logistics’s current P/E of 10.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sical Logistics
|-4.03
|-14.84
|-15.03
|-18.64
|-10.63
|-9.10
|36.91
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.25
|-9.31
|-5.47
|-12.73
|-4.75
|-0.39
|0.68
|Delhivery
|-1.83
|-3.20
|6.80
|-10.17
|69.42
|7.91
|-4.38
|Aegis Logistics
|-2.94
|-3.00
|-11.66
|-3.22
|-10.96
|22.67
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-4.23
|-8.44
|-13.23
|-2.16
|41.25
|30.39
|17.26
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.52
|8.46
|9.60
|9.60
|9.60
|3.10
|1.85
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-3.32
|11.91
|4.67
|-16.98
|-19.13
|-17.70
|-11.03
|VRL Logistics
|-3.75
|-2.41
|0.86
|-0.09
|22.55
|-0.29
|16.65
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.70
|10.21
|25.39
|24.82
|78.44
|6.41
|-1.86
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.58
|8.34
|3.35
|-3.65
|75.35
|10.23
|58.96
|Gateway Distriparks
|-3.68
|-5.21
|-0.19
|-11.95
|-3.35
|-2.68
|-5.22
|Afcom Holdings
|-3.11
|10.09
|-3.55
|-16.07
|14.40
|54.04
|29.59
|TCI Express
|-4.23
|-3.98
|-9.78
|-27.37
|-22.89
|-30.54
|-10.55
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.78
|-8.96
|-9.06
|-24.72
|-6.20
|18.89
|16.17
|Western Carriers (India)
|-4.19
|-5.03
|-9.42
|-15.28
|26.53
|-12.00
|-7.39
|JITF Infralogistics
|-5.30
|36.54
|22.32
|12.48
|-0.77
|57.59
|109.13
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.54
|-38.60
|-74.97
|-73.24
|-55.69
|-25.00
|Snowman Logistics
|-2.64
|-0.54
|-8.23
|-30.21
|-14.55
|3.94
|-5.84
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.08
|-11.25
|-20.22
|-23.30
|-17.78
|12.87
|62.32
|Glottis
|-6.99
|-9.75
|-24.17
|-44.93
|-44.93
|-18.03
|-11.25
Over the last one year, Sical Logistics has declined 10.63% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Sical Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|67.51
|66.1
|10
|69.92
|68.23
|20
|72.53
|70.82
|50
|75.61
|74.17
|100
|77.4
|77.63
|200
|81.13
|85.36
In the latest quarter, Sical Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 5:52 AM IST
|Sical Logistics - Rights Issue - Clarificatory Updates To Terms
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:15 AM IST
|Sical Logistics - Record Date For The Purpose Of Rights Issue
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:14 AM IST
|Sical Logistics - Record Date For The Purpose Of Rights Issue
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:08 AM IST
|Sical Logistics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Sical Logistics Limited Held
|Feb 10, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
|Sical Logistics - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Cons
Sical Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909TN1955PLC002431 and registration number is 002431. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sical Logistics is ₹64.82 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sical Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sical Logistics is ₹517.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sical Logistics are ₹65.96 and ₹64.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sical Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sical Logistics is ₹83.42 and 52-week low of Sical Logistics is ₹62.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sical Logistics has shown returns of 2.61% over the past day, -16.86% for the past month, -15.03% over 3 months, -13.67% over 1 year, -9.1% across 3 years, and 35.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sical Logistics are 10.12 and 2.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.