Several stocks are expected to remain in focus today after announcing major business updates. These include fresh investment plans, new orders, expansion projects and regulatory developments. Such announcements can impact investor sentiment and may lead to higher trading activity during the session. Here are the key stocks that could see action today.

Markets recap

Indian stock markets closed higher on February 23, with strong gains in both benchmark indices. The Sensex rose 479.95 points, or 0.58%, to finish at 83,294.66, while the Nifty gained 141.75 points, or 0.55%, to close at 25,713.

Stocks to watch today, February 24, 2026

IT stocks in focus

Indian technology stocks are likely to remain under pressure after sharp losses in their American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in the US market. Infosys ADR fell 5%, Wipro ADR dropped 3%. The weakness comes amid rising concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption, which has weighed on global tech sentiment.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has announced plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore over the next few years in its non-banking financial company, Airtel Money Limited.

Airtel will hold a 70% stake in the company, while Bharti Enterprises will own the remaining 30%.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation said it has received a tax demand order of Rs 1,816.65 crore from the Commissioner of Central Tax and Central Excise in Kochi. The matter relates to old cases under the Central Excise law between September 2004 and May 2010.

The company stated that it will review the order and file an appeal before the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, which handles such tax disputes.

Lupin

Lupin has received approval from the European Commission for its biosimilar drug Ranluspec. The approval follows a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.

Ranluspec is a biosimilar version of ranibizumab, a medicine used to treat certain eye conditions. It works by blocking a protein called vascular endothelial growth factor A, which is linked to abnormal blood vessel growth in the eye.

Samvardhana Motherson International

Samvardhana Motherson International has inaugurated a new automotive lighting plant in Sanand, Gujarat, through its joint venture Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited. The joint venture is equally owned by Motherson and Marelli Europe S.p.A., with each holding a 50 percent stake. The facility will manufacture lighting systems for vehicles.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR)

Container Corporation of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd for developing a Container Freight Station near the upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala.

NBCC (India)

NBCC (India) has secured a Rs 76.27 crore work order from Dharanidhar University in Odisha. The project includes construction of an academic block, a hostel building and related infrastructure. The work will be carried out under the Project Management Consultancy model, where NBCC manages the project on behalf of the client.

Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies announced that it has secured an order to supply 500 megawatts of solar modules from a domestic solar power developer that also operates as an Independent Power Producer, meaning it generates and sells electricity commercially. The order was received on February 23, 2026.

Waaree Clean Energy Solutions

Waaree Clean Energy Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies, has signed an Electrolyzer-as-a-Service agreement with ZFI for a 2.5 megawatt project in Uttar Pradesh. The agreement supports ZFI’s expansion plans in clean energy.

Chalet Hotels

Chalet Hotels has approved the development of a 330-room luxury hotel in Madhapur, Hyderabad. The project will also include around 36,255 square feet of commercial and retail space, with a total estimated investment of Rs 632.8 crore.

The hotel will be built under a “warm shell” lease model, where the structure is taken on lease and then completed internally by the company. Once ready, this will become Chalet’s third property in Hyderabad.

Pace Digitek

Pace Digitek said its subsidiary, Lineage Power Private Ltd, has received a purchase order worth Rs 1,587.10 million (including Goods and Services Tax) from Reliance Industries Ltd. The order is for supplying lithium-ion 48-volt battery packs, which are commonly used for energy storage and backup systems.

The contract will be executed within India and is scheduled to be completed by August 31, 2026.