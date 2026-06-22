For much of the past two years, investors in Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) have had little to cheer about. The stock has lagged the broader market. But according to a recent Jefferies report, the outlook could be starting to improve.

The global brokerage Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on CONCOR and assigned a target price of Rs 600 per share. This implies an upside potential of about 27% from current levels. Jefferies believes several structural factors could improve the company’s earnings trajectory over the next few years.

So what is making the brokerage house optimistic despite the recent weakness? Here’s a look.

Valuations have become attractive after prolonged underperformance

The brokerage house Jefferies in its report noted that the CONCOR has significantly underperformed the Nifty index since June 2024.

Jefferies noted that, “Since Jun-24, Concor underperformed Nifty by 50% due to weak industry growth / execution and divestment plans losing momentum.”

The brokerage highlighted that CONCOR is currently trading at a valuation level that is below its long-term average.

As per Jefferies report, the current valuation does not adequately reflect the potential benefits that could emerge from upcoming infrastructure developments.

Western Dedicated Freight Corridor could become a major trigger

One of the biggest themes in the Jefferies investment case revolves around the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

The dedicated freight network is expected to improve rail connectivity between key ports and inland logistics hubs.

Jefferies added in its report that the market is not fully pricing in the possible benefits from “Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) connectivity to JNPT.”

Policy support for rail sector

Another factor highlighted in the report is the possibility of rail transportation becoming more competitive against road transport.

According to Jefferies, rail market share largely depends on factors such as haulage charges imposed by Indian Railways, diesel prices and road infrastructure development.

The brokerage noted, “WDFC commissioning and initiatives such as Assured Transit Trains lend reliability, but sustained gains will depend on stable, competitive pricing.”

If policy measures remain supportive and pricing stays competitive, rail-based cargo movement could gradually recover market share. This creates a positive backdrop for CONCOR’s business.

Strong volume growth

Jefferies expects a healthier growth phase over the next few years.

The brokerage house report noted that CONCOR’s export-import container volumes remained largely flat between FY19 and FY26. This is due to market-share losses and slower industry growth.

However, the brokerage now expects improvement.

Jefferies estimates 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in export-import volumes between FY26 and FY30.

As a result, the brokerage expects 16% EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) CAGR over the same period.

Jefferies added, “16% FY26-30E EBITDA CAGR driven by 9% volume CAGR.”

Limited downside in the bear-case scenario

Jefferies believes the downside risk may be relatively contained even if some of the expected benefits fail to materialise.

Jefferies estimates 13% EBITDA CAGR and values the stock at around Rs 461 per share.

“Limited downside if WDFC benefits do not materialise,” added the brokerage house.

What investors need to watch

Jefferies expects the June 2026 quarter to remain soft as industry container volumes have declined around 5% year-on-year so far.

The brokerage also believes CONCOR could benefit if geopolitical tension in the Middle East ease further.

Disclaimer: This article summarizes market analysis and target prices from a third-party brokerage report by Jefferies regarding Container Corporation of India (CONCOR). It does not constitute direct investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Equities are subject to market risks, and brokerage predictions are projections based on assumptions that may change over time. Readers must verify facts independently and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before executing any market transactions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.