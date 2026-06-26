Nomura raised its price target for CG Power to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,050, while maintaining its Buy rating on the stock. The new price target sees an upside of 20% from the current market price. This upgrade in the Murugappa Group company came on the back of robust export potential, increased capacity expansion, and many other factors.

Significant export potential in the US market

There is an acute supply deficit for power transformers (PT) and generation step-up (GSU) transformers in the US, driven by data-centre expansion, electrification, and ageing infrastructure. This has led to lead times of up to 144 weeks, creating a massive opportunity for CG Power to capture market share where imports now meet 80% of US PT demand.

Accelerated and increased capacity expansion

CG Power is scaling its transformer capacity to 110,000 MVA by the end of CY26, which is both larger and sooner than the previously guided 85,000 MVA by FY28. This “earlier capacity build” provides the necessary headroom to fulfil high-margin export orders once domestic needs are met.

Successful “Proof Point” for high-end exports

In January 2026, the company secured a landmark Rs 900 crore order from Tallgrass Integrated Logistics for a large-scale US data centre. Nomura views this as a critical demonstration of CG Power’s ability to win direct, high-value US export business at scale in the demanding hyperscale data centre segment.

Focus on in-house product development

The company is aggressively addressing product gaps in its Industrial Systems (IS) segment through in-house development of high-efficiency motors and new drives. In the railways segment, it is also focusing on technology development and generating higher service revenue from existing products like traction motors.

Upward revision of earnings estimates

Due to a stronger export outlook and higher anticipated margins, Nomura raised its FY28 and FY29 EPS estimates by 4% and 5%, respectively. They project a robust 33% EPS CAGR over FY26–29, which supports a higher valuation multiple.

CG Power share price performance

The share price of CG Power has fallen 2.5% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has given a return of over 7% in the last one month and almost 44% in the past six months. CG Power’s stock price has raised investors’ wealth by 40% over the previous 12 months.

CG Power Q4FY26

The company posted a jump of 32% year-on-year in consolidated net profit to Rs 362 crore in Q4FY26, compared to Rs 274 crore in the same period a year back. The surge in the net profit was driven by strong growth in revenue, order inflows, and continued momentum across its core businesses.

Its revenue from operations increased 25% YoY to Rs 3,442 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 2,753 crore a year ago, while EBITDA rose 30% YoY to Rs 544 crore. For the whole of FY26, aggregate sales rose 25% year-on-year to Rs 12,418 crore.