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List of Murugappa group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Murugappa group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Murugappa group stocks here.

Murugappa Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Carborundum Universal		1110.0040.853.8232.55
Coromandel Engineering Company		55.830.941.712.88
Wendt (India)		8165.00129.151.610.25
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		882.002.000.23100.76
Tube Investments of India		2770.006.000.22107.48
NACL Industries		178.00-0.30-0.1716.48
Coromandel International		2065.90-10.00-0.483.16
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
EID Parry (India)		804.50-5.60-0.6991.29
Shanthi Gears		404.00-4.40-1.081.27
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1629.00-19.05-1.16100.45
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1870.05-68.95-3.561637.41
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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The top gainers among the Murugappa group stocks today are Carborundum Universal (up 3.82%) and Coromandel Engineering Company (up 1.71%). On the other hand, the top losers include Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 3.56%) and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (down 1.16%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Murugappa Group has a strong presence across industries, including finance, and electric equipment.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Murugappa group here.

Aside of the Murugappa Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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