Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Murugappa group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Murugappa group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Carborundum Universal
|1110.00
|40.85
|3.82
|32.55
|Coromandel Engineering Company
|55.83
|0.94
|1.71
|2.88
|Wendt (India)
|8165.00
|129.15
|1.61
|0.25
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|882.00
|2.00
|0.23
|100.76
|Tube Investments of India
|2770.00
|6.00
|0.22
|107.48
|NACL Industries
|178.00
|-0.30
|-0.17
|16.48
|Coromandel International
|2065.90
|-10.00
|-0.48
|3.16
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|EID Parry (India)
|804.50
|-5.60
|-0.69
|91.29
|Shanthi Gears
|404.00
|-4.40
|-1.08
|1.27
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1629.00
|-19.05
|-1.16
|100.45
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1870.05
|-68.95
|-3.56
|1637.41
The top gainers among the Murugappa group stocks today are Carborundum Universal (up 3.82%) and Coromandel Engineering Company (up 1.71%). On the other hand, the top losers include Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 3.56%) and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (down 1.16%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Murugappa Group has a strong presence across industries, including finance, and electric equipment.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Murugappa group here.
Aside of the Murugappa Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.