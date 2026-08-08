What is the share price of Salzer Electronics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salzer Electronics is ₹610.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Salzer Electronics? The Salzer Electronics is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salzer Electronics? The market cap of Salzer Electronics is ₹1,078.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Salzer Electronics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Salzer Electronics are ₹615.75 and ₹600.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salzer Electronics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salzer Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salzer Electronics is ₹965.50 and 52-week low of Salzer Electronics is ₹488.65 as on .

How has the Salzer Electronics performed historically in terms of returns? The Salzer Electronics has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, -12.93% over 3 months, -28.6% over 1 year, 20.33% across 3 years, and 28.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salzer Electronics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salzer Electronics are 20.37 and 1.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global