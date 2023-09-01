Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
|0.28
|12.38
|23.03
|38.59
|34.43
|793.76
|1,348.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Issue of Warrants
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Salzer Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L03210TZ1985PLC001535 and registration number is 001535. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 783.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Salzer Electronics Ltd. is ₹680.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Salzer Electronics Ltd. is 18.47 and PB ratio of Salzer Electronics Ltd. is 1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salzer Electronics Ltd. is ₹408.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salzer Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salzer Electronics Ltd. is ₹419.00 and 52-week low of Salzer Electronics Ltd. is ₹223.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.