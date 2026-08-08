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Salzer Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

SALZER ELECTRONICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Salzer Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹610.00 Closed
-0.71₹ -4.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Salzer Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹600.00₹615.75
₹610.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹488.65₹965.50
₹610.00
Open Price
₹615.75
Prev. Close
₹614.35
Volume
1,791

Source: Dion Global

Salzer Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Salzer Electronics		4.91-1.51-12.93-5.51-28.6020.3328.49
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Salzer Electronics has declined 28.60% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Salzer Electronics has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Salzer Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Salzer Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5575.56596.64
10577.38590.9
20590.04594.81
50619.99611.77
100618.31627.36
200657.41671.97

Source: Dion Global

Salzer Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Salzer Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding rose to 4.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Salzer Electronics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,0361.460.13

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Salzer Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTSalzer Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 04, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTSalzer Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 23, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTSalzer Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 20, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTSalzer Electronics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTSalzer Electronics - Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Salzer Electronics

Salzer Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L03210TZ1985PLC001535 and registration number is 001535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1715.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Rangachary
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. R Doraiswamy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D Rajesh kumar
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vishnu Doraiswamy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. V Sankaran
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Priya Bhansali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharat Chandra Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Raman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Salzer Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of Salzer Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salzer Electronics is ₹610.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Salzer Electronics?

The Salzer Electronics is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salzer Electronics?

The market cap of Salzer Electronics is ₹1,078.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Salzer Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Salzer Electronics are ₹615.75 and ₹600.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salzer Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salzer Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salzer Electronics is ₹965.50 and 52-week low of Salzer Electronics is ₹488.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Salzer Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Salzer Electronics has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, -12.93% over 3 months, -28.6% over 1 year, 20.33% across 3 years, and 28.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salzer Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salzer Electronics are 20.37 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Salzer Electronics News

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