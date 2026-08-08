Here's the live share price of Salzer Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Salzer Electronics
|4.91
|-1.51
|-12.93
|-5.51
|-28.60
|20.33
|28.49
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Salzer Electronics has declined 28.60% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Salzer Electronics has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|575.56
|596.64
|10
|577.38
|590.9
|20
|590.04
|594.81
|50
|619.99
|611.77
|100
|618.31
|627.36
|200
|657.41
|671.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Salzer Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding rose to 4.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,036
|1.46
|0.13
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Salzer Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Salzer Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Salzer Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Salzer Electronics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Salzer Electronics - Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Salzer Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L03210TZ1985PLC001535 and registration number is 001535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1715.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salzer Electronics is ₹610.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Salzer Electronics is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Salzer Electronics is ₹1,078.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Salzer Electronics are ₹615.75 and ₹600.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salzer Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salzer Electronics is ₹965.50 and 52-week low of Salzer Electronics is ₹488.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Salzer Electronics has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, -12.93% over 3 months, -28.6% over 1 year, 20.33% across 3 years, and 28.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salzer Electronics are 20.37 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global