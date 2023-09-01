Follow Us

Salzer Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹400.45₹413.10
₹408.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹223.35₹419.00
₹408.20
Open Price
₹407.60
Prev. Close
₹403.75
Volume
68,862

Salzer Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1415.25
  • R2420.5
  • R3427.9
  • Pivot
    407.85
  • S1402.6
  • S2395.2
  • S3389.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5262.73402.53
  • 10255.03396.55
  • 20250.67383.16
  • 50248.42362.5
  • 100213.76341.44
  • 200204.33310.77

Salzer Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Salzer Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

Salzer Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Issue of Warrants
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Salzer Electronics Ltd.

Salzer Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L03210TZ1985PLC001535 and registration number is 001535. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 783.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rangachary N
    Chairman
  • Mr. Doraiswamy R
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeshkumar D
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ramachandran P
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayabal N
    Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Kumar M Chandria
    Director
  • Mr. Sankaran V
    Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Doraiswamy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shah P K
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Thilagam Rajeshkumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Salzer Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Salzer Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of Salzer Electronics Ltd. is ₹680.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Salzer Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Salzer Electronics Ltd. is 18.47 and PB ratio of Salzer Electronics Ltd. is 1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Salzer Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salzer Electronics Ltd. is ₹408.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salzer Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salzer Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salzer Electronics Ltd. is ₹419.00 and 52-week low of Salzer Electronics Ltd. is ₹223.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

