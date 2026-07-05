Gujarat has attracted investments worth Rs 1.24 lakh crore across six key semiconductor projects approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an assembly and test facility in Sanand on Saturday — noting that the country was now building the entire electronics value chain from products and components to semiconductors. State government officials say the upcoming projects are expected to generate more than 50,000 direct and indirect jobs and significantly strengthen India’s efforts to build domestic semiconductor capabilities under the government’s ‘Make in India‘ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant) initiatives.

“I have been told that 200 million chips will be produced here every year from now on. I am firmly confident that you will achieve it soon. This confidence also stems from the fact that the Semicon India programme is gaining momentum. STEP BY STEP, BRICK BY BRICK, and now CHIP BY CHIP. We have set a target of manufacturing 500 million chips annually. I am confident that you will achieve this target very soon. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at CG Semi,” Modi said.

The expansion of the semiconductor industry in India did not happen overnight. It is the next step in the electronics revolution that has taken place in India over the past decade. pic.twitter.com/fxQkRpY4W2 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2026

The CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility inaugurated on Saturday is the latest in a series of production launches by major firms over the past few months. Gujarat’s emergence as a semiconductor centre follows the state’s move to become the first in India to introduce a dedicated semiconductor policy that provides comprehensive support to the sector.

The six projects approved in the state under the ISM are Tata Electronics, Micron Technology, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Kaynes Semicon, Suchi Semicon and Crystal Matrix. Referring to his earlier announcement that four semiconductor facilities would become operational by 2026, Modi also said production had already begun at three projects within six months. The number of operational facilities is now expected to reach five instead of four by the end of 2026.

Gujarat’s emergence as a semiconductor centre follows the state’s move to become the first in India to introduce a dedicated semiconductor policy that provides comprehensive support to the sector.

The six projects approved in the state under the ISM are-

Tata Electronics

Micron Technology

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Kaynes Semicon

Suchi Semicon

Crystal Matrix

Operational facilities and near-term ramps

Two of the approved projects, Micron Technology and Kaynes Semicon, have already established Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facilities at Sanand GIDC. Both facilities were inaugurated earlier this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are now operational, adding immediate capacity for packaging and testing services.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions is set to begin commercial production at its OSAT facility from July 5, marking another near-term milestone for the Gujarat semiconductor ecosystem. Suchi Semicon’s pilot OSAT plant in Surat is already operational, and the company’s full-scale OSAT facility has been approved under the India Semiconductor Mission.

“Tangible production milestones such as the CG Semi commercial start and operational OSAT plants demonstrate that Gujarat is moving quickly from announcements to manufacturing,” the govt release added.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. He will inaugurate it shortly. The project is one of the first four approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and has been… pic.twitter.com/Wl9zwAUyDL — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

“The chips manufactured at this plant will be used in cars, scooters, and various industrial applications; and—most significantly—chips made in India, at this facility, will be exported to Japan, America, and Europe. Indian technology will earn global acclaim,” said Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, soon after the CG Semi OSAT inauguration.

From large-scale fabrication to advanced display plans in Gujarat

Tata Electronics is advancing construction of a semiconductor fabrication (Fab) facility at Dholera, and the project is described as being in an advanced stage. Officials expect this Fab to become India’s first commercial semiconductor foundry, which would be a key capability in reducing import dependence for chips.

Crystal Matrix has received approval under the mission to establish the country’s first commercial mini- and micro-LED display fabrication and packaging unit at the Dholera Special Investment Region. Construction for this project is expected to begin shortly, expanding the state’s footprint beyond chips to advanced display manufacturing.

Today marks a watershed moment in India’s industrial history as PM inaugurates the commencement of commercial production at the CG Power-Renesas OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat. For decades, a defeatist narrative persisted within the corridors of power: that cutting-edge… pic.twitter.com/04ul4yS26R — The Indian Matrix (@indianmatrix) July 4, 2026

Beyond the six major projects, Gujarat’s semiconductor ecosystem is being shaped by the arrival and expansion of supporting industries and allied infrastructure. Several global and domestic companies have already established operations or announced plans in the state, including Linde, Taiwan’s TSMT, Japan’s TNSI, Fujifilm, Nippon Express, Germany’s Infineon Technologies, and Malaysia’s Hotayi. Their presence is helping form an integrated cluster capable of supporting large-scale fabrication, packaging and testing work.

The Gujarat Electronics Policy, aligned with the Government of India’s SPECS (Scheme for Promotion of Electronic Components and Semiconductors), aims to support the entire value chain—from component manufacturing and semiconductor fabrication to packaging, testing, materials and equipment. The policy specifically encourages suppliers of ultra-high-purity gases and specialty chemicals required by semiconductor fabs and OSAT facilities.

Rs 1.25 lakh cr proposed under ISM 2.0 to accelerate India’s semiconductor ambitions

The Union Finance Ministry has recently approved an outlay of Rs 1.25 lakh crore for ISM 2.0, which officials say will be placed before the Union Cabinet for final approval. If approved, ISM 2.0 would deepen incentives and capacity-building measures nationwide, accelerating semiconductor sector growth beyond Gujarat.

“ISM 2.0 will provide the necessary financial incentives and policy clarity to further scale domestic semiconductor manufacturing,” the release said, adding that Gujarat’s proactive state-level measures and national support together create a compelling proposition for investors.

India's new leap towards self-reliance in technology. The inauguration of the new CG SEMI OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji is a new milestone in India's journey as a tech-powerhouse. The new facility will further invigorate Gujarat as India's growth… pic.twitter.com/OU5ICtQnR4 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 4, 2026

State and central officials have highlighted both economic and strategic benefits from the concentrated investments. Economically, the projects are expected to create employment—more than 50,000 direct and indirect jobs—and stimulate a wide range of supporting industries. Strategically, expanding domestic fabrication, packaging, and display manufacturing reduces dependence on imports and strengthens India’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Through financial incentives, infrastructure support, ease-of-doing-business initiatives, ecosystem-building measures and transparent governance, Gujarat aims to emerge as a globally competitive semiconductor hub that contributes significantly to the objectives of the National Semiconductor Mission. With Rs 1.24 lakh crore already committed to six projects and further support expected under ISM 2.0, the state is positioning itself at the centre of India’s semiconductor ambitions.