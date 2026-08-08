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Best Transport Stocks

Uncover logistics, freight, and passenger transport companies with growing connectivity needs.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
InterGlobe Aviation		5,345.002,06,673.30-34.315.850.2615.99NMNM29.657.88
Transport Corporation of India		915.007,030.0517.7815.180.099.1412.4715.402.7412.75
BF Utilities		555.002,090.5572.6828.044.1417.7142.3213.215.186.68
Spicejet		12.201,563.66-3.23-460.38-0.46-6.92-66.48NMNM6.89
TAAL Tech		4,470.001,393.0023.1330.310.007.4521.7422.315.6810.39
FlySBS Aviation		435.35753.3219.3726.540.12110.59160.4312.402.407.02
Global Vectra Helicorp		160.95225.330.00-2.94-12.288.24NMNMNM3.63
Globe International Carriers		19.91222.9010.0414.840.4915.4571.8325.142.2724.43
Maheshwari Logistics		72.86215.657.8021.161.27-1.157.6912.821.005.23
Flywings Simulator Training Centre		189.70193.0612.9516.250.12NMNM17.462.1510.73
Noida Toll Bridge Company		4.4282.30-215.83397.72-3.4121.80-8.252.91NM0.43
IL&FS Transportation Networks		2.0266.454.0211.476.7910.26-26.560.250.027.02
Desi Farms India		602.0059.57-5.7084.670.00380.01NMNM137.331,528.61
Gayatri Highways		1.9747.210.0013.88-0.6424.04NMNMNM12.08
ABC India		63.1634.223.96-0.350.244.16NM14.830.5950.19
Balurghat Technologies		12.9723.613.1613.831.5523.03-26.1243.091.2611.14
Inter State Oil Carrier		39.9019.929.0814.431.3625.9765.2110.380.944.23
Frontline Corporation		34.5017.2513.4917.243.0915.57-3.827.160.9610.85
Dhillon Freight Carrier		30.0011.769.4612.590.35-5.0655.688.720.832.70
Coastal Roadways		27.8511.556.247.840.001.9940.717.400.462.06
MEP Infrastructure Developers		0.5810.640.0044.05-0.88-50.82NMNMNMNM
Mahasagar Travels		5.884.6247.6814.4514.91-13.477.4419.869.456.22
Jalan Transolutions (India)		1.702.4727.1528.894.63NMNM188.890.110.00
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Transport sector is InterGlobe Aviation. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 84,961.90 cr.

InterGlobe Aviation has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,06,673.30 cr. Over the previous 12 months, InterGlobe Aviation’s share price declined 8.59%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of InterGlobe Aviation here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all transport stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener identifies transport stocks benefiting from rising infrastructure and mobility demand.

Infra-Led Demand Surge

Road, rail, and air transport are expanding, driving demand for services and operators across segments.

Supply Chain Formalisation

GST and logistics digitisation are benefiting organised transporters over unorganised players.

E-commerce + Express Delivery

Booming e-commerce is pushing demand for last-mile delivery and intercity transport logistics.

Fleet Tech & Green Transport

Electric trucks, automation, and route optimisation are reshaping modern transport businesses.

FAQs on Best Transport Stocks

How does fuel cost impact profitability?

Fuel is a major operating expense. Companies with fuel-efficient fleets or strong pricing power can pass costs on to customers, while others may see margin erosion.

Which sub-segments offer better margins?

Express logistics, rail freight, and organised transport aggregators tend to have higher margins compared to low-cost or bulk transport services.

Are transport stocks cyclical or stable?

Many transport companies, like Transport Corporation of India , Inter Globe Aviation and others, are cyclical, especially those tied to freight or infrastructure. However, passenger transport and last-mile delivery offer more consistent demand.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Transport Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund8.18InterGlobe Aviation7.94
Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund7.14InterGlobe Aviation13.25
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund6.99InterGlobe Aviation23.73
Franklin Build India Fund6.93InterGlobe Aviation4.82
Invesco India Focused Fund6.51InterGlobe Aviation5.41

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