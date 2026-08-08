Uncover logistics, freight, and passenger transport companies with growing connectivity needs.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5,345.00
|2,06,673.30
|-34.31
|5.85
|0.26
|15.99
|NM
|NM
|29.65
|7.88
|Transport Corporation of India
|915.00
|7,030.05
|17.78
|15.18
|0.09
|9.14
|12.47
|15.40
|2.74
|12.75
|BF Utilities
|555.00
|2,090.55
|72.68
|28.04
|4.14
|17.71
|42.32
|13.21
|5.18
|6.68
|Spicejet
|12.20
|1,563.66
|-3.23
|-460.38
|-0.46
|-6.92
|-66.48
|NM
|NM
|6.89
|TAAL Tech
|4,470.00
|1,393.00
|23.13
|30.31
|0.00
|7.45
|21.74
|22.31
|5.68
|10.39
|FlySBS Aviation
|435.35
|753.32
|19.37
|26.54
|0.12
|110.59
|160.43
|12.40
|2.40
|7.02
|Global Vectra Helicorp
|160.95
|225.33
|0.00
|-2.94
|-12.28
|8.24
|NM
|NM
|NM
|3.63
|Globe International Carriers
|19.91
|222.90
|10.04
|14.84
|0.49
|15.45
|71.83
|25.14
|2.27
|24.43
|Maheshwari Logistics
|72.86
|215.65
|7.80
|21.16
|1.27
|-1.15
|7.69
|12.82
|1.00
|5.23
|Flywings Simulator Training Centre
|189.70
|193.06
|12.95
|16.25
|0.12
|NM
|NM
|17.46
|2.15
|10.73
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|4.42
|82.30
|-215.83
|397.72
|-3.41
|21.80
|-8.25
|2.91
|NM
|0.43
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|2.02
|66.45
|4.02
|11.47
|6.79
|10.26
|-26.56
|0.25
|0.02
|7.02
|Desi Farms India
|602.00
|59.57
|-5.70
|84.67
|0.00
|380.01
|NM
|NM
|137.33
|1,528.61
|Gayatri Highways
|1.97
|47.21
|0.00
|13.88
|-0.64
|24.04
|NM
|NM
|NM
|12.08
|ABC India
|63.16
|34.22
|3.96
|-0.35
|0.24
|4.16
|NM
|14.83
|0.59
|50.19
|Balurghat Technologies
|12.97
|23.61
|3.16
|13.83
|1.55
|23.03
|-26.12
|43.09
|1.26
|11.14
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|39.90
|19.92
|9.08
|14.43
|1.36
|25.97
|65.21
|10.38
|0.94
|4.23
|Frontline Corporation
|34.50
|17.25
|13.49
|17.24
|3.09
|15.57
|-3.82
|7.16
|0.96
|10.85
|Dhillon Freight Carrier
|30.00
|11.76
|9.46
|12.59
|0.35
|-5.06
|55.68
|8.72
|0.83
|2.70
|Coastal Roadways
|27.85
|11.55
|6.24
|7.84
|0.00
|1.99
|40.71
|7.40
|0.46
|2.06
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|0.58
|10.64
|0.00
|44.05
|-0.88
|-50.82
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
|Mahasagar Travels
|5.88
|4.62
|47.68
|14.45
|14.91
|-13.47
|7.44
|19.86
|9.45
|6.22
|Jalan Transolutions (India)
|1.70
|2.47
|27.15
|28.89
|4.63
|NM
|NM
|188.89
|0.11
|0.00
The largest company, by revenues, in the Transport sector is InterGlobe Aviation. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 84,961.90 cr.
InterGlobe Aviation has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,06,673.30 cr. Over the previous 12 months, InterGlobe Aviation’s share price declined 8.59%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of InterGlobe Aviation here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all transport stocks here.
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Read More
This screener identifies transport stocks benefiting from rising infrastructure and mobility demand.
Road, rail, and air transport are expanding, driving demand for services and operators across segments.
GST and logistics digitisation are benefiting organised transporters over unorganised players.
Booming e-commerce is pushing demand for last-mile delivery and intercity transport logistics.
Electric trucks, automation, and route optimisation are reshaping modern transport businesses.
Fuel is a major operating expense. Companies with fuel-efficient fleets or strong pricing power can pass costs on to customers, while others may see margin erosion.
Express logistics, rail freight, and organised transport aggregators tend to have higher margins compared to low-cost or bulk transport services.
Many transport companies, like Transport Corporation of India , Inter Globe Aviation and others, are cyclical, especially those tied to freight or infrastructure. However, passenger transport and last-mile delivery offer more consistent demand.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|8.18
|InterGlobe Aviation
|7.94
|Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund
|7.14
|InterGlobe Aviation
|13.25
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|6.99
|InterGlobe Aviation
|23.73
|Franklin Build India Fund
|6.93
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4.82
|Invesco India Focused Fund
|6.51
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5.41