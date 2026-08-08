Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Transport sector is InterGlobe Aviation. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 84,961.90 cr.



InterGlobe Aviation has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,06,673.30 cr. Over the previous 12 months, InterGlobe Aviation’s share price declined 8.59%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of InterGlobe Aviation here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all transport stocks here.