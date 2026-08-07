What is the share price of Balurghat Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balurghat Technologies is ₹12.97 as on .

What kind of stock is Balurghat Technologies? The Balurghat Technologies is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balurghat Technologies? The market cap of Balurghat Technologies is ₹23.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Balurghat Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Balurghat Technologies are ₹13.00 and ₹12.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balurghat Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balurghat Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balurghat Technologies is ₹21.00 and 52-week low of Balurghat Technologies is ₹9.00 as on .

How has the Balurghat Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Balurghat Technologies has shown returns of 7.1% over the past day, 7.55% for the past month, -13.48% over 3 months, -23.71% over 1 year, -6.49% across 3 years, and 7.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balurghat Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balurghat Technologies are 43.09 and 1.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global