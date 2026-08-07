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Balurghat Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

BALURGHAT TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of Balurghat Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.97 Closed
7.10₹ 0.86
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Balurghat Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.25₹13.00
₹12.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.00₹21.00
₹12.97
Open Price
₹12.50
Prev. Close
₹12.11
Volume
4,320

Source: Dion Global

Balurghat Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Balurghat Technologies		8.087.55-13.48-8.85-23.71-6.497.2
Transport Corporation of India		-1.65-3.93-6.66-17.53-19.96.2315.76
IL&FS Transportation Networks		-3.81-7.34-18.88-24.34-31.29-11.76-12.77
Desi Farms India		0-4.92-7.77-19.39278.14175.9183.85
ABC India		-1.64-4.01-4.39-6.01-22.01-17.38-5.77
Inter State Oil Carrier		-0.053.2619.2121.09-4.0913.5519.39
Frontline Corporation		0.03-3.87-11.2915.46-14.816.8911.69
Dhillon Freight Carrier		-3.54-19.14-11.11-15.49-45.18-18.16-11.33
Coastal Roadways		-4.955.73-20.45-20.43-26.71-11.3910.38
Mahasagar Travels		023.792.08-14.16-10.9116.715.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Balurghat Technologies has declined 23.71% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Balurghat Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%).

Balurghat Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Balurghat Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.0412.12
1012.1412.12
2012.1412.22
5012.712.61
10012.9213.1
20014.0514.35

Source: Dion Global

Balurghat Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Balurghat Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 33.25%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Balurghat Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTBalurghat Techno - Board Meeting Intimation for Finacial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 02, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTBalurghat Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 17, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTBalurghat Techno - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 17, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTBalurghat Techno - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today Friday 17Th July 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTBalurghat Techno - Notice Of The 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Balurghat Technologies

Balurghat Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60210WB1993PLC059296 and registration number is 059296. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shweta
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Sethia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Sethia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravikant Sethia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Dugar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manik Chand Tater
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balurghat Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Balurghat Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balurghat Technologies is ₹12.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Balurghat Technologies?

The Balurghat Technologies is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balurghat Technologies?

The market cap of Balurghat Technologies is ₹23.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Balurghat Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Balurghat Technologies are ₹13.00 and ₹12.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balurghat Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balurghat Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balurghat Technologies is ₹21.00 and 52-week low of Balurghat Technologies is ₹9.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Balurghat Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Balurghat Technologies has shown returns of 7.1% over the past day, 7.55% for the past month, -13.48% over 3 months, -23.71% over 1 year, -6.49% across 3 years, and 7.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balurghat Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balurghat Technologies are 43.09 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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