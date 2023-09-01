Follow Us

BALURGHAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.10 Closed
1.170.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Balurghat Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.65₹18.99
₹18.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹19.24
₹18.10
Open Price
₹18.77
Prev. Close
₹17.89
Volume
22,100

Balurghat Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.84
  • R219.59
  • R320.18
  • Pivot
    18.25
  • S117.5
  • S216.91
  • S316.16

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.1517.82
  • 109.2217.56
  • 209.1416.55
  • 509.0914.62
  • 1008.8413.48
  • 2009.2612.51

Balurghat Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.4960.1857.3955.10105.68126.25362.92
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.2734.5083.8349.7797.232,531.393,740.13
0.67-4.40121.86436.44230.556,698.092,057.14
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
5.981.051.80-2.6768.21922.07100.64
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12

Balurghat Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Balurghat Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Balurghat Technologies Ltd.

Balurghat Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60210WB1993PLC059296 and registration number is 059296. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Gita Sharma
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Sethia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Sethia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravikant Sethia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Dugar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manik Chand Tater
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balurghat Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Balurghat Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Balurghat Technologies Ltd. is ₹32.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balurghat Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Balurghat Technologies Ltd. is 17.87 and PB ratio of Balurghat Technologies Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Balurghat Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balurghat Technologies Ltd. is ₹18.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balurghat Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balurghat Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balurghat Technologies Ltd. is ₹19.24 and 52-week low of Balurghat Technologies Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

