Here's the live share price of Balurghat Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Balurghat Technologies
|8.08
|7.55
|-13.48
|-8.85
|-23.71
|-6.49
|7.2
|Transport Corporation of India
|-1.65
|-3.93
|-6.66
|-17.53
|-19.9
|6.23
|15.76
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|-3.81
|-7.34
|-18.88
|-24.34
|-31.29
|-11.76
|-12.77
|Desi Farms India
|0
|-4.92
|-7.77
|-19.39
|278.14
|175.91
|83.85
|ABC India
|-1.64
|-4.01
|-4.39
|-6.01
|-22.01
|-17.38
|-5.77
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|-0.05
|3.26
|19.21
|21.09
|-4.09
|13.55
|19.39
|Frontline Corporation
|0.03
|-3.87
|-11.29
|15.46
|-14.81
|6.89
|11.69
|Dhillon Freight Carrier
|-3.54
|-19.14
|-11.11
|-15.49
|-45.18
|-18.16
|-11.33
|Coastal Roadways
|-4.95
|5.73
|-20.45
|-20.43
|-26.71
|-11.39
|10.38
|Mahasagar Travels
|0
|23.79
|2.08
|-14.16
|-10.91
|16.7
|15.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Balurghat Technologies has declined 23.71% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Balurghat Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.04
|12.12
|10
|12.14
|12.12
|20
|12.14
|12.22
|50
|12.7
|12.61
|100
|12.92
|13.1
|200
|14.05
|14.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Balurghat Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 33.25%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Balurghat Techno - Board Meeting Intimation for Finacial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Balurghat Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Balurghat Techno - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|Balurghat Techno - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today Friday 17Th July 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Balurghat Techno - Notice Of The 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Balurghat Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60210WB1993PLC059296 and registration number is 059296. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balurghat Technologies is ₹12.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balurghat Technologies is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Balurghat Technologies is ₹23.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Balurghat Technologies are ₹13.00 and ₹12.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balurghat Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balurghat Technologies is ₹21.00 and 52-week low of Balurghat Technologies is ₹9.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balurghat Technologies has shown returns of 7.1% over the past day, 7.55% for the past month, -13.48% over 3 months, -23.71% over 1 year, -6.49% across 3 years, and 7.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balurghat Technologies are 43.09 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global