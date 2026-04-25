Here's the live share price of Desi Farms India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Desi Farms India
|1.91
|-5.95
|-13.16
|53.61
|1,875.27
|183.78
|86.98
|Transport Corporation of India
|-6.43
|2.85
|-2.4
|-20.99
|-19.22
|15.86
|28.67
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|-7.6
|18.54
|-12.27
|-18.73
|-26.81
|-9.7
|-0.33
|ABC India
|2.08
|23.21
|-1.16
|-21.76
|-29.57
|-2
|-0.92
|Balurghat Technologies
|2.67
|46.34
|11.36
|-9.91
|-32.13
|8.02
|11.51
|Frontline Corporation
|22.58
|33.7
|25.04
|-10.2
|-10.47
|16.21
|31.25
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|-0.76
|4.23
|3.11
|10.51
|-14.83
|7.72
|25.35
|Dhillon Freight Carrier
|14.59
|30.93
|11.08
|-5.22
|-30.37
|-11.37
|-6.98
|Coastal Roadways
|10.2
|4.63
|-5.26
|-18.61
|1.17
|8.46
|16.43
|Mahasagar Travels
|-9.41
|-13.81
|-18.06
|-27.48
|-15.93
|3.23
|14.01
Over the last one year, Desi Farms India has gained 1875.27% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.22%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-26.81%), ABC India (-29.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Desi Farms India has outperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (28.67%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-0.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|655.78
|664.72
|10
|651.28
|662.9
|20
|677.1
|672.03
|50
|681.22
|644.32
|100
|524.4
|542.42
|200
|311.02
|393.34
In the latest quarter, Desi Farms India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 22, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|SER Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Apr 16, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|SER Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 19, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|SER Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Feb 22, 2026, 01:57 AM IST IST
|SER Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Feb 22, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|SER Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
SER Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231KA1963PLC004604 and registration number is 004604. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Desi Farms India is ₹655.00 as on Apr 24, 2026.
The Desi Farms India is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Desi Farms India is ₹64.82 Cr as on Apr 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Desi Farms India are ₹681.70 and ₹655.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Desi Farms India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Desi Farms India is ₹793.05 and 52-week low of Desi Farms India is ₹33.16 as on Apr 24, 2026.
The Desi Farms India has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -5.95% for the past month, -13.16% over 3 months, 1875.27% over 1 year, 183.78% across 3 years, and 86.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Desi Farms India are 313.10 and 149.42 on Apr 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.