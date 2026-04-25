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Desi Farms India Share Price

NSE
BSE

DESI FARMS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of Desi Farms India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹655.00 Closed
-2.00₹ -13.35
As on Apr 24, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
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Desi Farms India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹655.00₹681.70
₹655.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.16₹793.05
₹655.00
Open Price
₹681.70
Prev. Close
₹668.35
Volume
29

Desi Farms India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Desi Farms India		1.91-5.95-13.1653.611,875.27183.7886.98
Transport Corporation of India		-6.432.85-2.4-20.99-19.2215.8628.67
IL&FS Transportation Networks		-7.618.54-12.27-18.73-26.81-9.7-0.33
ABC India		2.0823.21-1.16-21.76-29.57-2-0.92
Balurghat Technologies		2.6746.3411.36-9.91-32.138.0211.51
Frontline Corporation		22.5833.725.04-10.2-10.4716.2131.25
Inter State Oil Carrier		-0.764.233.1110.51-14.837.7225.35
Dhillon Freight Carrier		14.5930.9311.08-5.22-30.37-11.37-6.98
Coastal Roadways		10.24.63-5.26-18.611.178.4616.43
Mahasagar Travels		-9.41-13.81-18.06-27.48-15.933.2314.01

Over the last one year, Desi Farms India has gained 1875.27% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.22%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-26.81%), ABC India (-29.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Desi Farms India has outperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (28.67%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-0.33%).

Desi Farms India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Desi Farms India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5655.78664.72
10651.28662.9
20677.1672.03
50681.22644.32
100524.4542.42
200311.02393.34

Desi Farms India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Desi Farms India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Desi Farms India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 22, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTSER Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Apr 16, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTSER Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 19, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTSER Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Feb 22, 2026, 01:57 AM IST ISTSER Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Feb 22, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTSER Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

About Desi Farms India

SER Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231KA1963PLC004604 and registration number is 004604. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Savita Goel
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Khot
    Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Doifode
    Director
  • Mr. Jayant Mitra
    Director
  • Mr. Narendra Goel
    Director

FAQs on Desi Farms India Share Price

What is the share price of Desi Farms India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Desi Farms India is ₹655.00 as on Apr 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is Desi Farms India?

The Desi Farms India is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Desi Farms India?

The market cap of Desi Farms India is ₹64.82 Cr as on Apr 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Desi Farms India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Desi Farms India are ₹681.70 and ₹655.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Desi Farms India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Desi Farms India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Desi Farms India is ₹793.05 and 52-week low of Desi Farms India is ₹33.16 as on Apr 24, 2026.

How has the Desi Farms India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Desi Farms India has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -5.95% for the past month, -13.16% over 3 months, 1875.27% over 1 year, 183.78% across 3 years, and 86.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Desi Farms India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Desi Farms India are 313.10 and 149.42 on Apr 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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