What is the share price of Desi Farms India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Desi Farms India is ₹655.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Desi Farms India? The Desi Farms India is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Desi Farms India? The market cap of Desi Farms India is ₹64.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Desi Farms India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Desi Farms India are ₹681.70 and ₹655.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Desi Farms India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Desi Farms India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Desi Farms India is ₹793.05 and 52-week low of Desi Farms India is ₹33.16 as on .

How has the Desi Farms India performed historically in terms of returns? The Desi Farms India has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -5.95% for the past month, -13.16% over 3 months, 1875.27% over 1 year, 183.78% across 3 years, and 86.98% over 5 years.