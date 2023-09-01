Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.45
|2.94
|1.45
|0
|-2.78
|112.12
|-23.91
|7.93
|4.61
|14.60
|5.98
|-8.97
|-3.76
|-37.30
|1.21
|22.35
|54.29
|64.36
|63.93
|166.74
|210.86
|0.16
|-2.05
|0.56
|25.38
|-5.63
|-27.02
|-27.02
|9.49
|50.06
|61.56
|58.01
|17.82
|587.08
|1,258.89
|7.07
|0.69
|44.89
|63.43
|31.21
|-12.64
|-60.69
|4.71
|11.62
|60.76
|62.56
|42.48
|274.41
|64.38
|7.83
|9.21
|33.00
|50.97
|20.83
|-62.46
|-77.44
|-0.48
|-5.71
|9.84
|25.79
|4.35
|375.32
|352.19
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.13
|-31.29
|-32.47
|-76.73
|16.34
|-6.58
|-58.09
|-78.47
|-76.09
|-25.23
|-25.23
|-0.81
|2.52
|-1.77
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-4.71
|8.00
|10.96
|6.58
|-41.73
|-75.60
|-96.72
|-1.30
|0.63
|12.68
|17.66
|17.14
|116.08
|42.77
|27.49
|119.35
|85.09
|50.93
|112.98
|112.98
|112.98
|1.20
|8.06
|11.00
|1.57
|-21.65
|-30.56
|-30.56
|1.79
|4.71
|-1.25
|-5.07
|-0.84
|86.39
|90.37
|0
|16.67
|7.69
|-12.50
|-53.33
|-6.67
|-30.00
|1.88
|-11.42
|-47.00
|-42.77
|-15.56
|267.15
|94.87
|0.37
|3.05
|10.88
|-8.47
|-42.61
|-87.74
|-28.48
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101DL1996PLC315772 and registration number is 315772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 186.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is ₹130.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is -3.66 and PB ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is ₹10.35 and 52-week low of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is ₹6.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.