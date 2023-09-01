What is the Market Cap of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.? The market cap of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is ₹130.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is -3.66 and PB ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is 0.55 as on .

What is the share price of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on .