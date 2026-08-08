Here's the live share price of Noida Toll Bridge Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|0.23
|-6.75
|16.93
|12.47
|18.18
|-12.99
|-5.64
|BF Utilities
|-2.79
|1.67
|-5.36
|1.9
|-22.45
|11.48
|3.26
|Gayatri Highways
|-3.43
|5.35
|-18.6
|-15.09
|-13.97
|32.86
|14.52
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|9.43
|-13.43
|-47.75
|-55.38
|-64.85
|-63.4
|-51.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Noida Toll Bridge Company has gained 18.18% compared to peers like BF Utilities (-22.45%), Gayatri Highways (-13.97%), MEP Infrastructure Developers (-64.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Noida Toll Bridge Company has outperformed peers relative to BF Utilities (3.26%) and Gayatri Highways (14.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.44
|4.45
|10
|4.43
|4.47
|20
|4.57
|4.53
|50
|4.94
|4.62
|100
|4.36
|4.51
|200
|4.27
|4.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Noida Toll Bridge Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 67.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Noida Toll Bridge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Noida Toll Bridge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Noida Toll Bridge - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Noida Toll Bridge - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Noida Toll Bridge - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For
Source: Dion Global
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101DL1996PLC315772 and registration number is 315772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Road Infrastructure. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 186.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Noida Toll Bridge Company is ₹4.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Noida Toll Bridge Company is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Noida Toll Bridge Company is ₹82.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Noida Toll Bridge Company are ₹4.45 and ₹4.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Noida Toll Bridge Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Noida Toll Bridge Company is ₹7.48 and 52-week low of Noida Toll Bridge Company is ₹2.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Noida Toll Bridge Company has shown returns of 0.45% over the past day, -9.43% for the past month, 17.87% over 3 months, 21.43% over 1 year, -12.99% across 3 years, and -5.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company are 2.91 and -6.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global