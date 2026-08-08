What is the share price of Noida Toll Bridge Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Noida Toll Bridge Company is ₹4.42 as on .

What kind of stock is Noida Toll Bridge Company? The Noida Toll Bridge Company is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Noida Toll Bridge Company? The market cap of Noida Toll Bridge Company is ₹82.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Noida Toll Bridge Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Noida Toll Bridge Company are ₹4.45 and ₹4.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Noida Toll Bridge Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Noida Toll Bridge Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Noida Toll Bridge Company is ₹7.48 and 52-week low of Noida Toll Bridge Company is ₹2.76 as on .

How has the Noida Toll Bridge Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Noida Toll Bridge Company has shown returns of 0.45% over the past day, -9.43% for the past month, 17.87% over 3 months, 21.43% over 1 year, -12.99% across 3 years, and -5.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company are 2.91 and -6.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global