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Noida Toll Bridge Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

NOIDA TOLL BRIDGE COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of Noida Toll Bridge Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.42 Closed
0.45₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Noida Toll Bridge Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.22₹4.45
₹4.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.76₹7.48
₹4.42
Open Price
₹4.22
Prev. Close
₹4.40
Volume
8,362

Source: Dion Global

Noida Toll Bridge Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Noida Toll Bridge Company		0.23-6.7516.9312.4718.18-12.99-5.64
BF Utilities		-2.791.67-5.361.9-22.4511.483.26
Gayatri Highways		-3.435.35-18.6-15.09-13.9732.8614.52
MEP Infrastructure Developers		9.43-13.43-47.75-55.38-64.85-63.4-51.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Noida Toll Bridge Company has gained 18.18% compared to peers like BF Utilities (-22.45%), Gayatri Highways (-13.97%), MEP Infrastructure Developers (-64.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Noida Toll Bridge Company has outperformed peers relative to BF Utilities (3.26%) and Gayatri Highways (14.52%).

Noida Toll Bridge Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Noida Toll Bridge Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.444.45
104.434.47
204.574.53
504.944.62
1004.364.51
2004.274.55

Source: Dion Global

Noida Toll Bridge Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Noida Toll Bridge Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 67.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Noida Toll Bridge Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTNoida Toll Bridge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTNoida Toll Bridge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 03, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTNoida Toll Bridge - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTNoida Toll Bridge - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 27, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTNoida Toll Bridge - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For

Source: Dion Global

About Noida Toll Bridge Company

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101DL1996PLC315772 and registration number is 315772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Road Infrastructure. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 186.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nand Kishore
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sharad Goel
    Director
  • Ms. Jayashreee Ramaswamy
    Director
  • Mr. Kazim Raza Khan
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Chatterjee
    Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Kumar
    Executive Director & CEO

FAQs on Noida Toll Bridge Company Share Price

What is the share price of Noida Toll Bridge Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Noida Toll Bridge Company is ₹4.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Noida Toll Bridge Company?

The Noida Toll Bridge Company is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Noida Toll Bridge Company?

The market cap of Noida Toll Bridge Company is ₹82.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Noida Toll Bridge Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Noida Toll Bridge Company are ₹4.45 and ₹4.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Noida Toll Bridge Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Noida Toll Bridge Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Noida Toll Bridge Company is ₹7.48 and 52-week low of Noida Toll Bridge Company is ₹2.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Noida Toll Bridge Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Noida Toll Bridge Company has shown returns of 0.45% over the past day, -9.43% for the past month, 17.87% over 3 months, 21.43% over 1 year, -12.99% across 3 years, and -5.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company are 2.91 and -6.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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