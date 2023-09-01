Follow Us

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NOIDA TOLL BRIDGE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹7.00 Closed
0.720.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.90₹7.05
₹7.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.05₹10.35
₹7.00
Open Price
₹7.00
Prev. Close
₹6.95
Volume
1,61,450

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.03
  • R27.12
  • R37.18
  • Pivot
    6.97
  • S16.88
  • S26.82
  • S36.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.856.95
  • 107.886.94
  • 207.896.92
  • 507.946.89
  • 1007.646.95
  • 2007.837.12

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
0.373.0510.88-8.47-42.61-87.74-28.48

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Updates
    Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Ms. Nidhi Sharma and Anr. Vs. Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. and Anr.- Update on Litigation '.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:50 PM

About Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101DL1996PLC315772 and registration number is 315772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 186.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Rajan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Lalchand Bhatia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kazim Raza Khan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Chatterjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Kumar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is ₹130.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is -3.66 and PB ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is ₹10.35 and 52-week low of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. is ₹6.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

