What is the Market Cap of Globe International Carriers Ltd.? The market cap of Globe International Carriers Ltd. is ₹83.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Globe International Carriers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Globe International Carriers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Globe International Carriers Ltd. is 3.16 as on .

What is the share price of Globe International Carriers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe International Carriers Ltd. is ₹41.50 as on .