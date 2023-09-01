Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
Globe International Carriers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232RJ2010PLC031380 and registration number is 031380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Globe International Carriers Ltd. is ₹83.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Globe International Carriers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Globe International Carriers Ltd. is 3.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe International Carriers Ltd. is ₹41.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globe International Carriers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globe International Carriers Ltd. is ₹48.80 and 52-week low of Globe International Carriers Ltd. is ₹31.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.