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Globe International Carriers Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBE INTERNATIONAL CARRIERS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of Globe International Carriers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.91 Closed
1.63₹ 0.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Globe International Carriers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.00₹19.99
₹19.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.61₹52.40
₹19.91
Open Price
₹19.73
Prev. Close
₹19.59
Volume
3,13,420

Source: Dion Global

Globe International Carriers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Globe International Carriers		15.9615.42-51.25-56.24-31.9324.7751.51
Transport Corporation of India		-1.52-4.01-6.45-17.49-19.966.2615.76
Maheshwari Logistics		-0.18-0.2534.6560.2022.000.44-10.62
IL&FS Transportation Networks		-0.96-5.50-16.60-23.42-28.72-11.28-12.21
Jalan Transolutions (India)		9.68-20.93-2.86-49.25-75.54-35.38-25.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Globe International Carriers has declined 31.93% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.96%), Maheshwari Logistics (22.00%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-28.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Globe International Carriers has outperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and Maheshwari Logistics (-10.62%).

Globe International Carriers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Globe International Carriers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.0118.02
1016.7617.56
2016.9217.83
5022.5722.13
10031.7328.16
20038.3232.26

Source: Dion Global

Globe International Carriers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Globe International Carriers saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.75%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Globe International Carriers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Globe International Carriers fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Globe International Carriers

Globe International Carriers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232RJ2010PLC031380 and registration number is 031380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Surekha Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Subham Agrawal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suneel Sayarmal Mohnot
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jindal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Globe International Carriers Share Price

What is the share price of Globe International Carriers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe International Carriers is ₹19.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Globe International Carriers?

The Globe International Carriers is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Globe International Carriers?

The market cap of Globe International Carriers is ₹222.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Globe International Carriers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Globe International Carriers are ₹19.99 and ₹19.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globe International Carriers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globe International Carriers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globe International Carriers is ₹52.40 and 52-week low of Globe International Carriers is ₹15.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Globe International Carriers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Globe International Carriers has shown returns of 1.63% over the past day, 15.42% for the past month, -51.25% over 3 months, -31.93% over 1 year, 24.77% across 3 years, and 51.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Globe International Carriers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globe International Carriers are 25.14 and 2.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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