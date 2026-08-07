What is the share price of Globe International Carriers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe International Carriers is ₹19.91 as on .

What kind of stock is Globe International Carriers? The Globe International Carriers is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Globe International Carriers? The market cap of Globe International Carriers is ₹222.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Globe International Carriers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Globe International Carriers are ₹19.99 and ₹19.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globe International Carriers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globe International Carriers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globe International Carriers is ₹52.40 and 52-week low of Globe International Carriers is ₹15.61 as on .

How has the Globe International Carriers performed historically in terms of returns? The Globe International Carriers has shown returns of 1.63% over the past day, 15.42% for the past month, -51.25% over 3 months, -31.93% over 1 year, 24.77% across 3 years, and 51.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Globe International Carriers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globe International Carriers are 25.14 and 2.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global