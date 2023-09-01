Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Globe International Carriers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLOBE INTERNATIONAL CARRIERS LTD.

Sector : Transport - Road | Smallcap | NSE
₹41.50 Closed
1.220.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Globe International Carriers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.50₹41.50
₹41.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.60₹48.80
₹41.50
Open Price
₹41.50
Prev. Close
₹41.00
Volume
3,000

Globe International Carriers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.5
  • R241.5
  • R341.5
  • Pivot
    41.5
  • S141.5
  • S241.5
  • S341.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.2741.99
  • 1036.2342.06
  • 2035.7741.76
  • 5038.8341.35
  • 10026.4540.66
  • 20017.736.67

Globe International Carriers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.223.751.723.7516.00396.41375.92
3.57-0.944.1814.65-0.8371.0931.95
2.496.8315.3125.6713.76289.31132.73
-0.4111.39-9.2222.11-2.62-7.92-26.12
13.7714.6610.8124.19-11.06154.39106.62
1.721.72-13.24-19.18-35.16103.45-90.53
-6.25-5.51-31.82-27.27-25.9336.36-78.84

Globe International Carriers Ltd. Share Holdings

Globe International Carriers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue

About Globe International Carriers Ltd.

Globe International Carriers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232RJ2010PLC031380 and registration number is 031380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Surekha Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Subham Agrawal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Riya Uttamprakash Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suneel Sayarmal Mohnot
    Independent Director

FAQs on Globe International Carriers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Globe International Carriers Ltd.?

The market cap of Globe International Carriers Ltd. is ₹83.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Globe International Carriers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Globe International Carriers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Globe International Carriers Ltd. is 3.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Globe International Carriers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe International Carriers Ltd. is ₹41.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globe International Carriers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globe International Carriers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globe International Carriers Ltd. is ₹48.80 and 52-week low of Globe International Carriers Ltd. is ₹31.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data