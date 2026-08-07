Here's the live share price of Globe International Carriers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Globe International Carriers
|15.96
|15.42
|-51.25
|-56.24
|-31.93
|24.77
|51.51
|Transport Corporation of India
|-1.52
|-4.01
|-6.45
|-17.49
|-19.96
|6.26
|15.76
|Maheshwari Logistics
|-0.18
|-0.25
|34.65
|60.20
|22.00
|0.44
|-10.62
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|-0.96
|-5.50
|-16.60
|-23.42
|-28.72
|-11.28
|-12.21
|Jalan Transolutions (India)
|9.68
|-20.93
|-2.86
|-49.25
|-75.54
|-35.38
|-25.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Globe International Carriers has declined 31.93% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.96%), Maheshwari Logistics (22.00%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-28.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Globe International Carriers has outperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and Maheshwari Logistics (-10.62%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.01
|18.02
|10
|16.76
|17.56
|20
|16.92
|17.83
|50
|22.57
|22.13
|100
|31.73
|28.16
|200
|38.32
|32.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Globe International Carriers saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.75%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Globe International Carriers fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Globe International Carriers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232RJ2010PLC031380 and registration number is 031380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe International Carriers is ₹19.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Globe International Carriers is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Globe International Carriers is ₹222.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Globe International Carriers are ₹19.99 and ₹19.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globe International Carriers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globe International Carriers is ₹52.40 and 52-week low of Globe International Carriers is ₹15.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Globe International Carriers has shown returns of 1.63% over the past day, 15.42% for the past month, -51.25% over 3 months, -31.93% over 1 year, 24.77% across 3 years, and 51.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globe International Carriers are 25.14 and 2.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global