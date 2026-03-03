Facebook Pixel Code
Flywings Simulator Training Centre Share Price

NSE
BSE

FLYWINGS SIMULATOR TRAINING CENTRE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of Flywings Simulator Training Centre along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹182.30 Closed
-2.98₹ -5.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Flywings Simulator Training Centre Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹172.35₹188.00
₹182.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹172.35₹248.00
₹182.30
Open Price
₹181.40
Prev. Close
₹187.90
Volume
4,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Flywings Simulator Training Centre has declined 2.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.96%.

Flywings Simulator Training Centre’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Flywings Simulator Training Centre		-3.24-6.27-10.96-10.96-10.96-3.80-2.30
InterGlobe Aviation		-6.80-8.61-19.21-21.251.2534.3220.45
FlySBS Aviation		-6.02-11.85-19.71-32.870.910.300.18
Global Vectra Helicorp		-5.36-11.80-21.00-27.27-33.2341.3427.66

Over the last one year, Flywings Simulator Training Centre has declined 10.96% compared to peers like InterGlobe Aviation (1.25%), FlySBS Aviation (0.91%), Global Vectra Helicorp (-33.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Flywings Simulator Training Centre has underperformed peers relative to InterGlobe Aviation (20.45%) and FlySBS Aviation (0.18%).

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Financials

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5191.64189.78
10193.18191.59
20193.05195.16
50183.050
10091.530
20045.760

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Share Holding Pattern

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Flywings Simulator Training Centre fact sheet for more information

About Flywings Simulator Training Centre

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80903HR2011PTC101229 and registration number is 101229. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Airlines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rupal Sanjay Mandavia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mitul Natvarlal Mandavia
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Kripa Bhargav Mandavia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sivasubramanian Natrajhen
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manita Rani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Flywings Simulator Training Centre Share Price

What is the share price of Flywings Simulator Training Centre?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flywings Simulator Training Centre is ₹182.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Flywings Simulator Training Centre?

The Flywings Simulator Training Centre is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Flywings Simulator Training Centre?

The market cap of Flywings Simulator Training Centre is ₹185.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Flywings Simulator Training Centre?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Flywings Simulator Training Centre are ₹188.00 and ₹172.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flywings Simulator Training Centre?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flywings Simulator Training Centre stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flywings Simulator Training Centre is ₹248.00 and 52-week low of Flywings Simulator Training Centre is ₹172.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Flywings Simulator Training Centre performed historically in terms of returns?

The Flywings Simulator Training Centre has shown returns of -2.98% over the past day, -2.51% for the past month, -10.96% over 3 months, -10.96% over 1 year, -3.8% across 3 years, and -2.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Flywings Simulator Training Centre?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flywings Simulator Training Centre are 0.00 and 4.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Flywings Simulator Training Centre News

