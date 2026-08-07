What is the share price of Frontline Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontline Corporation is ₹34.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Frontline Corporation? The Frontline Corporation is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Frontline Corporation? The market cap of Frontline Corporation is ₹17.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Frontline Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Frontline Corporation are ₹34.56 and ₹34.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Frontline Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontline Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontline Corporation is ₹61.49 and 52-week low of Frontline Corporation is ₹25.05 as on .

How has the Frontline Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Frontline Corporation has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -3.87% for the past month, -11.29% over 3 months, -14.81% over 1 year, 6.89% across 3 years, and 11.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Frontline Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Frontline Corporation are 7.16 and 0.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global