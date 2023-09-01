Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.84
|3.55
|4.42
|18.00
|62.09
|148.32
|133.94
|3.56
|-0.94
|4.21
|14.75
|-0.76
|71.42
|32.46
|2.07
|6.40
|15.11
|24.84
|13.45
|288.68
|131.46
|13.19
|13.90
|10.42
|22.94
|-11.87
|149.80
|107.14
|-1.34
|2.08
|-13.74
|-18.06
|-36.29
|106.29
|-90.51
|-2.44
|-16.27
|30.79
|25.62
|31.69
|98.55
|38.83
|-4.10
|-37.55
|-34.76
|22.07
|25.00
|7.53
|47.06
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Voluntary Delisting
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Frontline Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GJ1989PLC013078 and registration number is 013078. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Air transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Frontline Corporation Ltd. is ₹14.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Frontline Corporation Ltd. is 6.14 and PB ratio of Frontline Corporation Ltd. is 1.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontline Corporation Ltd. is ₹29.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontline Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontline Corporation Ltd. is ₹34.55 and 52-week low of Frontline Corporation Ltd. is ₹17.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.