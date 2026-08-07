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Frontline Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

FRONTLINE CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of Frontline Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.50 Closed
1.83₹ 0.62
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Frontline Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.47₹34.56
₹34.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.05₹61.49
₹34.50
Open Price
₹34.56
Prev. Close
₹33.88
Volume
14

Source: Dion Global

Frontline Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Frontline Corporation		0.03-3.87-11.2915.46-14.816.8911.69
Transport Corporation of India		-1.65-3.93-6.66-17.53-19.906.2315.76
IL&FS Transportation Networks		-3.81-7.34-18.88-24.34-31.29-11.76-12.77
Desi Farms India		0-4.92-7.77-19.39278.14175.9183.85
ABC India		-1.64-4.01-4.39-6.01-22.01-17.38-5.77
Balurghat Technologies		8.087.55-13.48-8.85-23.71-6.497.20
Inter State Oil Carrier		-0.053.2619.2121.09-4.0913.5519.39
Dhillon Freight Carrier		-3.54-19.14-11.11-15.49-45.18-18.16-11.33
Coastal Roadways		-4.955.73-20.45-20.43-26.71-11.3910.38
Mahasagar Travels		023.792.08-14.16-10.9116.7015.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Frontline Corporation has declined 14.81% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Frontline Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%).

Frontline Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Frontline Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.6233.65
1034.6734.22
2035.0934.63
5035.4934.35
10032.2634.26
20036.5335.99

Source: Dion Global

Frontline Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Frontline Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Frontline Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTFrontline Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for A Meeting Of Board Of Directors Is To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026, In
Jul 18, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTFrontline Corpn. - INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015
Jul 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTFrontline Corpn. - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
Jun 10, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTFrontline Corpn. - Disclosure Under SEBI (Substantial Acquisiton Of Shares And Takeover) Regulations And SEBI (Prohibition Of
May 31, 2026, 03:20 AM IST ISTFrontline Corpn. - Audited Financiaal Results For The Financial Year Ended On 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Frontline Corporation

Frontline Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB1989PLC099645 and registration number is 013078. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Air transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ram Prasad Agarwal
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narayan Prasad Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mrs. Dipika Pradeep Soni
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Dipen Ashit Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aarefa Kutub Kapasi
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Ummay Amen Mashraqi
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Frontline Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Frontline Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontline Corporation is ₹34.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Frontline Corporation?

The Frontline Corporation is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Frontline Corporation?

The market cap of Frontline Corporation is ₹17.25 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Frontline Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Frontline Corporation are ₹34.56 and ₹34.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Frontline Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontline Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontline Corporation is ₹61.49 and 52-week low of Frontline Corporation is ₹25.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Frontline Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Frontline Corporation has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -3.87% for the past month, -11.29% over 3 months, -14.81% over 1 year, 6.89% across 3 years, and 11.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Frontline Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Frontline Corporation are 7.16 and 0.96 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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