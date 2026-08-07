Here's the live share price of Frontline Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Frontline Corporation
|0.03
|-3.87
|-11.29
|15.46
|-14.81
|6.89
|11.69
|Transport Corporation of India
|-1.65
|-3.93
|-6.66
|-17.53
|-19.90
|6.23
|15.76
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|-3.81
|-7.34
|-18.88
|-24.34
|-31.29
|-11.76
|-12.77
|Desi Farms India
|0
|-4.92
|-7.77
|-19.39
|278.14
|175.91
|83.85
|ABC India
|-1.64
|-4.01
|-4.39
|-6.01
|-22.01
|-17.38
|-5.77
|Balurghat Technologies
|8.08
|7.55
|-13.48
|-8.85
|-23.71
|-6.49
|7.20
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|-0.05
|3.26
|19.21
|21.09
|-4.09
|13.55
|19.39
|Dhillon Freight Carrier
|-3.54
|-19.14
|-11.11
|-15.49
|-45.18
|-18.16
|-11.33
|Coastal Roadways
|-4.95
|5.73
|-20.45
|-20.43
|-26.71
|-11.39
|10.38
|Mahasagar Travels
|0
|23.79
|2.08
|-14.16
|-10.91
|16.70
|15.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Frontline Corporation has declined 14.81% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Frontline Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.62
|33.65
|10
|34.67
|34.22
|20
|35.09
|34.63
|50
|35.49
|34.35
|100
|32.26
|34.26
|200
|36.53
|35.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Frontline Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Frontline Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for A Meeting Of Board Of Directors Is To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026, In
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Frontline Corpn. - INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Frontline Corpn. - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Frontline Corpn. - Disclosure Under SEBI (Substantial Acquisiton Of Shares And Takeover) Regulations And SEBI (Prohibition Of
|May 31, 2026, 03:20 AM IST IST
|Frontline Corpn. - Audited Financiaal Results For The Financial Year Ended On 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Frontline Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB1989PLC099645 and registration number is 013078. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Air transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontline Corporation is ₹34.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Frontline Corporation is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Frontline Corporation is ₹17.25 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Frontline Corporation are ₹34.56 and ₹34.47.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontline Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontline Corporation is ₹61.49 and 52-week low of Frontline Corporation is ₹25.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Frontline Corporation has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -3.87% for the past month, -11.29% over 3 months, -14.81% over 1 year, 6.89% across 3 years, and 11.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Frontline Corporation are 7.16 and 0.96 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global