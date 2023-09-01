Follow Us

Frontline Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FRONTLINE CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Transport - Road | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.50 Closed
-1.5-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Frontline Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.50₹29.95
₹29.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.50₹34.55
₹29.50
Open Price
₹29.50
Prev. Close
₹29.95
Volume
269

Frontline Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.8
  • R230.1
  • R330.25
  • Pivot
    29.65
  • S129.35
  • S229.2
  • S328.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.6430.38
  • 1022.830.1
  • 2022.7729.77
  • 5020.4929.38
  • 10023.5928.56
  • 20023.5527.11

Frontline Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.843.554.4218.0062.09148.32133.94
3.56-0.944.2114.75-0.7671.4232.46
2.076.4015.1124.8413.45288.68131.46
13.1913.9010.4222.94-11.87149.80107.14
-1.342.08-13.74-18.06-36.29106.29-90.51
-2.44-16.2730.7925.6231.6998.5538.83
-4.10-37.55-34.7622.0725.007.5347.06

Frontline Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Frontline Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Voluntary Delisting
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Frontline Corporation Ltd.

Frontline Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GJ1989PLC013078 and registration number is 013078. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Air transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ram Prasad Agarwal
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narayan Prasad Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mr. Virendra Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipen Ashit Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aarefa Kutub Kapasi
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Dipika Pradeep Soni
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Frontline Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Frontline Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Frontline Corporation Ltd. is ₹14.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Frontline Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Frontline Corporation Ltd. is 6.14 and PB ratio of Frontline Corporation Ltd. is 1.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Frontline Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontline Corporation Ltd. is ₹29.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Frontline Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontline Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontline Corporation Ltd. is ₹34.55 and 52-week low of Frontline Corporation Ltd. is ₹17.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

