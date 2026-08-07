What is the share price of IL&FS Transportation Networks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Transportation Networks is ₹2.02 as on .

What kind of stock is IL&FS Transportation Networks? The IL&FS Transportation Networks is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IL&FS Transportation Networks? The market cap of IL&FS Transportation Networks is ₹66.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IL&FS Transportation Networks? Today’s highest and lowest price of IL&FS Transportation Networks are ₹2.14 and ₹2.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IL&FS Transportation Networks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Transportation Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Transportation Networks is ₹3.47 and 52-week low of IL&FS Transportation Networks is ₹1.78 as on .

How has the IL&FS Transportation Networks performed historically in terms of returns? The IL&FS Transportation Networks has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -7.34% for the past month, -18.88% over 3 months, -31.29% over 1 year, -11.76% across 3 years, and -12.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IL&FS Transportation Networks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IL&FS Transportation Networks are 0.25 and 0.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global