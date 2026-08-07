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IL&FS Transportation Networks Share Price

NSE
BSE

IL&FS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of IL&FS Transportation Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.02 Closed
-4.27₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IL&FS Transportation Networks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.01₹2.14
₹2.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.78₹3.47
₹2.02
Open Price
₹2.14
Prev. Close
₹2.11
Volume
12,137

Source: Dion Global

IL&FS Transportation Networks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IL&FS Transportation Networks		-3.81-7.34-18.88-24.34-31.29-11.76-12.77
Transport Corporation of India		-1.65-3.93-6.66-17.53-19.906.2315.76
Desi Farms India		0-4.92-7.77-19.39278.14175.9183.85
ABC India		-1.64-4.01-4.39-6.01-22.01-17.38-5.77
Balurghat Technologies		8.087.55-13.48-8.85-23.71-6.497.20
Inter State Oil Carrier		-0.053.2619.2121.09-4.0913.5519.39
Frontline Corporation		0.03-3.87-11.2915.46-14.816.8911.69
Dhillon Freight Carrier		-3.54-19.14-11.11-15.49-45.18-18.16-11.33
Coastal Roadways		-4.955.73-20.45-20.43-26.71-11.3910.38
Mahasagar Travels		023.792.08-14.16-10.9116.7015.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IL&FS Transportation Networks has declined 31.29% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), Desi Farms India (278.14%), ABC India (-22.01%). From a 5 year perspective, IL&FS Transportation Networks has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and Desi Farms India (83.85%).

IL&FS Transportation Networks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IL&FS Transportation Networks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.152.12
102.142.13
202.152.16
502.292.24
1002.292.34
2002.552.59

Source: Dion Global

IL&FS Transportation Networks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IL&FS Transportation Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.41%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IL&FS Transportation Networks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTIL&FS Transportation - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
Jun 26, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTIL&FS Transportation - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jun 17, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTIL&FS Transportation - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
May 08, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTIL&FS Transportation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Apr 17, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTIL&FS Transportation - Intimation With Respect To Payments Made Under The Third Interim Distribution To The Non-Convertible D

Source: Dion Global

About IL&FS Transportation Networks

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2000PLC129790 and registration number is 129790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 328.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C S Rajan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nand Kishore
    Director
  • Mr. Subrata Kumar Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jagadip Narayan Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on IL&FS Transportation Networks Share Price

What is the share price of IL&FS Transportation Networks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Transportation Networks is ₹2.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IL&FS Transportation Networks?

The IL&FS Transportation Networks is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IL&FS Transportation Networks?

The market cap of IL&FS Transportation Networks is ₹66.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IL&FS Transportation Networks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IL&FS Transportation Networks are ₹2.14 and ₹2.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IL&FS Transportation Networks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Transportation Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Transportation Networks is ₹3.47 and 52-week low of IL&FS Transportation Networks is ₹1.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IL&FS Transportation Networks performed historically in terms of returns?

The IL&FS Transportation Networks has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -7.34% for the past month, -18.88% over 3 months, -31.29% over 1 year, -11.76% across 3 years, and -12.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IL&FS Transportation Networks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IL&FS Transportation Networks are 0.25 and 0.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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