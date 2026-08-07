Here's the live share price of IL&FS Transportation Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|-3.81
|-7.34
|-18.88
|-24.34
|-31.29
|-11.76
|-12.77
|Transport Corporation of India
|-1.65
|-3.93
|-6.66
|-17.53
|-19.90
|6.23
|15.76
|Desi Farms India
|0
|-4.92
|-7.77
|-19.39
|278.14
|175.91
|83.85
|ABC India
|-1.64
|-4.01
|-4.39
|-6.01
|-22.01
|-17.38
|-5.77
|Balurghat Technologies
|8.08
|7.55
|-13.48
|-8.85
|-23.71
|-6.49
|7.20
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|-0.05
|3.26
|19.21
|21.09
|-4.09
|13.55
|19.39
|Frontline Corporation
|0.03
|-3.87
|-11.29
|15.46
|-14.81
|6.89
|11.69
|Dhillon Freight Carrier
|-3.54
|-19.14
|-11.11
|-15.49
|-45.18
|-18.16
|-11.33
|Coastal Roadways
|-4.95
|5.73
|-20.45
|-20.43
|-26.71
|-11.39
|10.38
|Mahasagar Travels
|0
|23.79
|2.08
|-14.16
|-10.91
|16.70
|15.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IL&FS Transportation Networks has declined 31.29% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), Desi Farms India (278.14%), ABC India (-22.01%). From a 5 year perspective, IL&FS Transportation Networks has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and Desi Farms India (83.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.15
|2.12
|10
|2.14
|2.13
|20
|2.15
|2.16
|50
|2.29
|2.24
|100
|2.29
|2.34
|200
|2.55
|2.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IL&FS Transportation Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.41%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|IL&FS Transportation - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
|Jun 26, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|IL&FS Transportation - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jun 17, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|IL&FS Transportation - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
|May 08, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|IL&FS Transportation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Apr 17, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|IL&FS Transportation - Intimation With Respect To Payments Made Under The Third Interim Distribution To The Non-Convertible D
Source: Dion Global
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2000PLC129790 and registration number is 129790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 328.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Transportation Networks is ₹2.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IL&FS Transportation Networks is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IL&FS Transportation Networks is ₹66.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IL&FS Transportation Networks are ₹2.14 and ₹2.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Transportation Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Transportation Networks is ₹3.47 and 52-week low of IL&FS Transportation Networks is ₹1.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IL&FS Transportation Networks has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -7.34% for the past month, -18.88% over 3 months, -31.29% over 1 year, -11.76% across 3 years, and -12.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IL&FS Transportation Networks are 0.25 and 0.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global