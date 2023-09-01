IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2000PLC129790 and registration number is 129790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 328.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.