Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.72
|-1.72
|-16.18
|-21.92
|-37.36
|96.55
|-90.85
|3.69
|-0.83
|4.30
|14.79
|-0.71
|71.29
|32.11
|2.32
|6.66
|15.12
|25.47
|13.57
|288.69
|132.35
|0.41
|12.32
|-8.47
|23.12
|-1.82
|-7.16
|-25.50
|13.51
|14.40
|10.56
|23.91
|-11.26
|153.81
|106.15
|1.22
|3.75
|1.72
|3.75
|16.00
|396.41
|375.92
|-6.25
|-5.51
|-31.82
|-27.27
|-25.93
|36.36
|-78.84
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Dec, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 Dec, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Jun, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Jun, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Aug, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2000PLC129790 and registration number is 129790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 328.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.
The market cap of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is ₹97.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is -4.62 and PB ratio of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is -0.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is ₹2.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is ₹5.40 and 52-week low of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is ₹2.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.