Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IL&FS TRANSPORTATION NETWORKS LTD.

Sector : Transport - Road | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.95 Closed
1.720.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.80₹3.00
₹2.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.65₹5.40
₹2.95
Open Price
₹2.90
Prev. Close
₹2.90
Volume
49,818

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.97
  • R23.08
  • R33.17
  • Pivot
    2.88
  • S12.77
  • S22.68
  • S32.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.152.93
  • 104.222.92
  • 204.332.91
  • 504.372.97
  • 1004.273.14
  • 2004.643.44

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.72-1.72-16.18-21.92-37.3696.55-90.85
3.69-0.834.3014.79-0.7171.2932.11
2.326.6615.1225.4713.57288.69132.35
0.4112.32-8.4723.12-1.82-7.16-25.50
13.5114.4010.5623.91-11.26153.81106.15
1.223.751.723.7516.00396.41375.92
-6.25-5.51-31.82-27.27-25.9336.36-78.84

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. Share Holdings

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Dec, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results
05 Dec, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Jun, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Jun, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Aug, 2018Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd.

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2000PLC129790 and registration number is 129790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 328.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Management

  • Mr. C S Rajan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nand Kishore
    Director
  • Mr. Subrata Kumar Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jagadip Narayan Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd.?

The market cap of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is ₹97.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is -4.62 and PB ratio of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is -0.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is ₹2.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is ₹5.40 and 52-week low of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. is ₹2.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data