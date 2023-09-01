Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
ABC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011WB1972PLC217415 and registration number is 217415. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 134.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ABC India Ltd. is ₹52.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ABC India Ltd. is 12.6 and PB ratio of ABC India Ltd. is 1.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABC India Ltd. is ₹96.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABC India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABC India Ltd. is ₹124.00 and 52-week low of ABC India Ltd. is ₹68.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.