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ABC India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABC INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of ABC India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.16 Closed
-5.94₹ -3.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ABC India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.76₹67.60
₹63.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.50₹90.00
₹63.16
Open Price
₹67.48
Prev. Close
₹67.15
Volume
944

Source: Dion Global

ABC India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ABC India		-1.64-4.01-4.39-6.01-22.01-17.38-5.77
Transport Corporation of India		-1.65-3.93-6.66-17.53-19.96.2315.76
IL&FS Transportation Networks		-3.81-7.34-18.88-24.34-31.29-11.76-12.77
Desi Farms India		0-4.92-7.77-19.39278.14175.9183.85
Balurghat Technologies		8.087.55-13.48-8.85-23.71-6.497.2
Inter State Oil Carrier		-0.053.2619.2121.09-4.0913.5519.39
Frontline Corporation		0.03-3.87-11.2915.46-14.816.8911.69
Dhillon Freight Carrier		-3.54-19.14-11.11-15.49-45.18-18.16-11.33
Coastal Roadways		-4.955.73-20.45-20.43-26.71-11.3910.38
Mahasagar Travels		023.792.08-14.16-10.9116.715.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ABC India has declined 22.01% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%). From a 5 year perspective, ABC India has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%).

ABC India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ABC India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
564.6965.56
1064.4265.17
2064.7665
5064.6164.9
10063.7865.77
20069.4270.25

Source: Dion Global

ABC India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ABC India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.90%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ABC India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTABC India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 08, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTABC India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTABC India - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 28, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTABC India - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 28, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTABC India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About ABC India

ABC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1972 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011WB1972PLC217415 and registration number is 217415. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 164.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ishani Ray
    Director
  • Mr. Siddarth Kapoor
    Director
  • Mrs. Twinkle Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on ABC India Share Price

What is the share price of ABC India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABC India is ₹63.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ABC India?

The ABC India is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ABC India?

The market cap of ABC India is ₹34.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ABC India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ABC India are ₹67.60 and ₹62.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABC India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABC India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABC India is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of ABC India is ₹51.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ABC India performed historically in terms of returns?

The ABC India has shown returns of -5.94% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, -4.39% over 3 months, -22.01% over 1 year, -17.38% across 3 years, and -5.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ABC India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABC India are 14.83 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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