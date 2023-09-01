Follow Us

ABC INDIA LTD.

Sector : Transport - Road | Smallcap | BSE
₹96.00 Closed
10.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
ABC India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.50₹97.95
₹96.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.00₹124.00
₹96.00
Open Price
₹97.95
Prev. Close
₹95.05
Volume
870

ABC India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R197.8
  • R299.6
  • R3101.25
  • Pivot
    96.15
  • S194.35
  • S292.7
  • S390.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 575.2595.48
  • 1075.8197.34
  • 2076.7899.15
  • 5076.6995.6
  • 1007689.75
  • 20078.2285.18

ABC India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.44-16.2730.7925.6231.6998.5538.83
3.56-0.944.2114.75-0.7671.4232.46
2.076.4015.1124.8413.45288.68131.46
13.1913.9010.4222.94-11.87149.80107.14
-1.342.08-13.74-18.06-36.29106.29-90.51
-4.843.554.4218.0062.09148.32133.94
-4.10-37.55-34.7622.0725.007.5347.06

ABC India Ltd. Share Holdings

ABC India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About ABC India Ltd.

ABC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011WB1972PLC217415 and registration number is 217415. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 134.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Siddarth Kapoor
    Director
  • Mrs. Rachana Todi
    Director

FAQs on ABC India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ABC India Ltd.?

The market cap of ABC India Ltd. is ₹52.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ABC India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ABC India Ltd. is 12.6 and PB ratio of ABC India Ltd. is 1.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ABC India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABC India Ltd. is ₹96.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABC India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABC India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABC India Ltd. is ₹124.00 and 52-week low of ABC India Ltd. is ₹68.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

