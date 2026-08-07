What is the share price of ABC India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABC India is ₹63.16 as on .

What kind of stock is ABC India? The ABC India is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ABC India? The market cap of ABC India is ₹34.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ABC India? Today’s highest and lowest price of ABC India are ₹67.60 and ₹62.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABC India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABC India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABC India is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of ABC India is ₹51.50 as on .

How has the ABC India performed historically in terms of returns? The ABC India has shown returns of -5.94% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, -4.39% over 3 months, -22.01% over 1 year, -17.38% across 3 years, and -5.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ABC India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABC India are 14.83 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global