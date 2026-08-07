Here's the live share price of ABC India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ABC India
|-1.64
|-4.01
|-4.39
|-6.01
|-22.01
|-17.38
|-5.77
|Transport Corporation of India
|-1.65
|-3.93
|-6.66
|-17.53
|-19.9
|6.23
|15.76
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|-3.81
|-7.34
|-18.88
|-24.34
|-31.29
|-11.76
|-12.77
|Desi Farms India
|0
|-4.92
|-7.77
|-19.39
|278.14
|175.91
|83.85
|Balurghat Technologies
|8.08
|7.55
|-13.48
|-8.85
|-23.71
|-6.49
|7.2
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|-0.05
|3.26
|19.21
|21.09
|-4.09
|13.55
|19.39
|Frontline Corporation
|0.03
|-3.87
|-11.29
|15.46
|-14.81
|6.89
|11.69
|Dhillon Freight Carrier
|-3.54
|-19.14
|-11.11
|-15.49
|-45.18
|-18.16
|-11.33
|Coastal Roadways
|-4.95
|5.73
|-20.45
|-20.43
|-26.71
|-11.39
|10.38
|Mahasagar Travels
|0
|23.79
|2.08
|-14.16
|-10.91
|16.7
|15.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ABC India has declined 22.01% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%). From a 5 year perspective, ABC India has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.69
|65.56
|10
|64.42
|65.17
|20
|64.76
|65
|50
|64.61
|64.9
|100
|63.78
|65.77
|200
|69.42
|70.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ABC India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.90%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|ABC India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|ABC India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|ABC India - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 28, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|ABC India - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|ABC India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
ABC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1972 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011WB1972PLC217415 and registration number is 217415. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 164.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABC India is ₹63.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ABC India is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ABC India is ₹34.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ABC India are ₹67.60 and ₹62.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABC India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABC India is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of ABC India is ₹51.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ABC India has shown returns of -5.94% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, -4.39% over 3 months, -22.01% over 1 year, -17.38% across 3 years, and -5.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABC India are 14.83 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.79 per annum.
Source: Dion Global