Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of transport companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on transport stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5345.00
|24.00
|0.45
|34.31
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|BF Utilities
|555.00
|-5.30
|-0.95
|2.40
|Transport Corporation of India
|915.00
|-13.90
|-1.50
|0.62
The top gainers among the Transport sector stocks today are InterGlobe Aviation (up 0.45%). On the other hand, the top losers include Transport Corporation of India (down 1.50%) and BF Utilities (down 0.95%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Transport sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|8.18
|InterGlobe Aviation
|7.94
|Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund
|7.14
|InterGlobe Aviation
|13.25
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|6.99
|InterGlobe Aviation
|23.73
|Franklin Build India Fund
|6.93
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4.82
|Invesco India Focused Fund
|6.51
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5.41