Here's the live share price of Coastal Roadways along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Coastal Roadways
|-4.95
|5.73
|-20.45
|-20.43
|-26.71
|-11.39
|10.38
|Transport Corporation of India
|-1.65
|-3.93
|-6.66
|-17.53
|-19.90
|6.23
|15.76
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|-3.81
|-7.34
|-18.88
|-24.34
|-31.29
|-11.76
|-12.77
|Desi Farms India
|0
|-4.92
|-7.77
|-19.39
|278.14
|175.91
|83.85
|ABC India
|-1.64
|-4.01
|-4.39
|-6.01
|-22.01
|-17.38
|-5.77
|Balurghat Technologies
|8.08
|7.55
|-13.48
|-8.85
|-23.71
|-6.49
|7.20
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|-0.05
|3.26
|19.21
|21.09
|-4.09
|13.55
|19.39
|Frontline Corporation
|0.03
|-3.87
|-11.29
|15.46
|-14.81
|6.89
|11.69
|Dhillon Freight Carrier
|-3.54
|-19.14
|-11.11
|-15.49
|-45.18
|-18.16
|-11.33
|Mahasagar Travels
|0
|23.79
|2.08
|-14.16
|-10.91
|16.70
|15.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Coastal Roadways has declined 26.71% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Coastal Roadways has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.34
|29.25
|10
|27.91
|28.95
|20
|28.56
|28.95
|50
|30.61
|30.52
|100
|33.48
|32.45
|200
|35.12
|33.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Coastal Roadways remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Coastal Roadways - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Coastal Roadways - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Coastal Roadways - Shareholders Meeting-58Th Annual General Meeting On 13Th August, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Coastal Roadways - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Coastal Roadways - Fixes Of Book Closure For Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Coastal Roadways Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1968 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB1968PLC027373 and registration number is 027373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other land transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coastal Roadways is ₹27.85 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Coastal Roadways is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Coastal Roadways is ₹11.55 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Coastal Roadways are ₹27.85 and ₹27.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coastal Roadways stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coastal Roadways is ₹41.75 and 52-week low of Coastal Roadways is ₹23.40 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Coastal Roadways has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, 5.73% for the past month, -20.45% over 3 months, -26.71% over 1 year, -11.39% across 3 years, and 10.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coastal Roadways are 7.40 and 0.46 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global