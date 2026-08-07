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Coastal Roadways Share Price

NSE
BSE

COASTAL ROADWAYS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of Coastal Roadways along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.85 Closed
-4.95₹ -1.45
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Coastal Roadways Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.85₹27.85
₹27.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.40₹41.75
₹27.85
Open Price
₹27.85
Prev. Close
₹29.30
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Coastal Roadways Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Coastal Roadways		-4.955.73-20.45-20.43-26.71-11.3910.38
Transport Corporation of India		-1.65-3.93-6.66-17.53-19.906.2315.76
IL&FS Transportation Networks		-3.81-7.34-18.88-24.34-31.29-11.76-12.77
Desi Farms India		0-4.92-7.77-19.39278.14175.9183.85
ABC India		-1.64-4.01-4.39-6.01-22.01-17.38-5.77
Balurghat Technologies		8.087.55-13.48-8.85-23.71-6.497.20
Inter State Oil Carrier		-0.053.2619.2121.09-4.0913.5519.39
Frontline Corporation		0.03-3.87-11.2915.46-14.816.8911.69
Dhillon Freight Carrier		-3.54-19.14-11.11-15.49-45.18-18.16-11.33
Mahasagar Travels		023.792.08-14.16-10.9116.7015.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Coastal Roadways has declined 26.71% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Coastal Roadways has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%).

Coastal Roadways Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Coastal Roadways Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.3429.25
1027.9128.95
2028.5628.95
5030.6130.52
10033.4832.45
20035.1233.56

Source: Dion Global

Coastal Roadways Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Coastal Roadways remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Coastal Roadways Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTCoastal Roadways - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTCoastal Roadways - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 15, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTCoastal Roadways - Shareholders Meeting-58Th Annual General Meeting On 13Th August, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTCoastal Roadways - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTCoastal Roadways - Fixes Of Book Closure For Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Coastal Roadways

Coastal Roadways Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1968 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB1968PLC027373 and registration number is 027373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other land transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kanhaiya Kumar Todi
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Todi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Udit Todi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raja Saraogi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shikha Todi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagpal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Arya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Minu Tulsian
    Independent Director

FAQs on Coastal Roadways Share Price

What is the share price of Coastal Roadways?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coastal Roadways is ₹27.85 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Coastal Roadways?

The Coastal Roadways is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coastal Roadways?

The market cap of Coastal Roadways is ₹11.55 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Coastal Roadways?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Coastal Roadways are ₹27.85 and ₹27.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coastal Roadways?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coastal Roadways stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coastal Roadways is ₹41.75 and 52-week low of Coastal Roadways is ₹23.40 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Coastal Roadways performed historically in terms of returns?

The Coastal Roadways has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, 5.73% for the past month, -20.45% over 3 months, -26.71% over 1 year, -11.39% across 3 years, and 10.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coastal Roadways?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coastal Roadways are 7.40 and 0.46 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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