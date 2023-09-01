Follow Us

Coastal Roadways Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COASTAL ROADWAYS LTD.

Sector : Transport - Road | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Coastal Roadways Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.00₹25.00
₹25.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.10₹41.65
₹25.00
Open Price
₹25.00
Prev. Close
₹25.00
Volume
0

Coastal Roadways Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125
  • R225
  • R325
  • Pivot
    25
  • S125
  • S225
  • S325

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.1526.71
  • 1022.8429.34
  • 2021.8231.62
  • 5022.5931.42
  • 10020.7829.7
  • 20019.1527.1

Coastal Roadways Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.10-37.55-34.7622.0725.007.5347.06
3.56-0.944.2114.75-0.7671.4232.46
2.076.4015.1124.8413.45288.68131.46
13.1913.9010.4222.94-11.87149.80107.14
-1.342.08-13.74-18.06-36.29106.29-90.51
-2.44-16.2730.7925.6231.6998.5538.83
-4.843.554.4218.0062.09148.32133.94

Coastal Roadways Ltd. Share Holdings

Coastal Roadways Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingCoastal Roadways Ltd.
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Coastal Roadways Ltd.

Coastal Roadways Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1968 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB1968PLC027373 and registration number is 027373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other land transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kanhaiya Kumar Todi
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Udit Todi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raja Saraogi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Todi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Todi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Beni Gopal Daga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipak Dey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagpal Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Coastal Roadways Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Coastal Roadways Ltd.?

The market cap of Coastal Roadways Ltd. is ₹10.37 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Coastal Roadways Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Coastal Roadways Ltd. is 1.78 and PB ratio of Coastal Roadways Ltd. is 0.57 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Coastal Roadways Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coastal Roadways Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coastal Roadways Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coastal Roadways Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coastal Roadways Ltd. is ₹41.65 and 52-week low of Coastal Roadways Ltd. is ₹19.10 as on Aug 30, 2023.

