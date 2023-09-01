Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.10
|-37.55
|-34.76
|22.07
|25.00
|7.53
|47.06
|3.56
|-0.94
|4.21
|14.75
|-0.76
|71.42
|32.46
|2.07
|6.40
|15.11
|24.84
|13.45
|288.68
|131.46
|13.19
|13.90
|10.42
|22.94
|-11.87
|149.80
|107.14
|-1.34
|2.08
|-13.74
|-18.06
|-36.29
|106.29
|-90.51
|-2.44
|-16.27
|30.79
|25.62
|31.69
|98.55
|38.83
|-4.84
|3.55
|4.42
|18.00
|62.09
|148.32
|133.94
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Coastal Roadways Ltd.
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Coastal Roadways Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1968 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB1968PLC027373 and registration number is 027373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other land transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Coastal Roadways Ltd. is ₹10.37 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Coastal Roadways Ltd. is 1.78 and PB ratio of Coastal Roadways Ltd. is 0.57 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coastal Roadways Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coastal Roadways Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coastal Roadways Ltd. is ₹41.65 and 52-week low of Coastal Roadways Ltd. is ₹19.10 as on Aug 30, 2023.