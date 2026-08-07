What is the share price of Coastal Roadways? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coastal Roadways is ₹27.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Coastal Roadways? The Coastal Roadways is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coastal Roadways? The market cap of Coastal Roadways is ₹11.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Coastal Roadways? Today’s highest and lowest price of Coastal Roadways are ₹27.85 and ₹27.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coastal Roadways? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coastal Roadways stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coastal Roadways is ₹41.75 and 52-week low of Coastal Roadways is ₹23.40 as on .

How has the Coastal Roadways performed historically in terms of returns? The Coastal Roadways has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, 5.73% for the past month, -20.45% over 3 months, -26.71% over 1 year, -11.39% across 3 years, and 10.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coastal Roadways? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coastal Roadways are 7.40 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global