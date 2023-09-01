Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.62
|49.79
|51.00
|81.09
|59.96
|411.70
|153.87
|5.96
|8.86
|23.32
|25.69
|-23.10
|-18.49
|-18.49
|-0.07
|-3.07
|7.45
|0.71
|24.13
|73.08
|70.08
|1.55
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|0.59
|-11.32
|-2.53
|-24.84
|-25.45
|137.39
|131.07
|0.03
|-1.18
|8.39
|25.73
|32.05
|623.30
|2,102.60
|-0.55
|-7.44
|-8.75
|20.62
|10.21
|314.32
|116.68
|0.68
|-9.70
|-13.11
|-10.61
|-19.76
|82.78
|105.49
|2.63
|8.43
|8.18
|6.21
|-17.55
|8.74
|-33.80
|7.27
|34.50
|83.83
|49.77
|97.23
|2,531.39
|3,740.13
|0.67
|-4.40
|121.86
|436.44
|230.55
|6,698.09
|2,057.14
|1.82
|9.87
|46.91
|60.71
|53.14
|77.10
|35.22
|-0.76
|-8.04
|3.97
|12.37
|-8.57
|114.63
|-48.60
|-8.48
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|7.88
|-4.05
|39.66
|79.73
|0.41
|1,272.88
|230.39
|5.98
|1.05
|1.80
|-2.67
|68.21
|922.07
|100.64
|-0.42
|-5.18
|16.38
|-6.40
|14.61
|959.77
|573.31
|-4.49
|-6.95
|15.10
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|1.61
|-4.27
|-9.01
|9.77
|116.00
|713.42
|1,386.06
|26.57
|18.82
|-13.08
|-23.83
|-65.81
|-57.63
|-89.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142WB1984PLC037472 and registration number is 037472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is ₹19.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is 27.12 and PB ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is ₹39.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is ₹18.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.