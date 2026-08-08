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Inter State Oil Carrier Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTER STATE OIL CARRIER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of Inter State Oil Carrier along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.90 Closed
2.33₹ 0.91
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Inter State Oil Carrier Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.50₹41.00
₹39.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.00₹47.79
₹39.90
Open Price
₹38.80
Prev. Close
₹38.99
Volume
472

Source: Dion Global

Inter State Oil Carrier Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inter State Oil Carrier		-0.053.2619.2121.09-4.0913.5519.39
Transport Corporation of India		-1.65-3.93-6.66-17.53-19.906.2315.76
IL&FS Transportation Networks		-3.81-7.34-18.88-24.34-31.29-11.76-12.77
Desi Farms India		0-4.92-7.77-19.39278.14175.9183.85
ABC India		-1.64-4.01-4.39-6.01-22.01-17.38-5.77
Balurghat Technologies		8.087.55-13.48-8.85-23.71-6.497.20
Frontline Corporation		0.03-3.87-11.2915.46-14.816.8911.69
Dhillon Freight Carrier		-3.54-19.14-11.11-15.49-45.18-18.16-11.33
Coastal Roadways		-4.955.73-20.45-20.43-26.71-11.3910.38
Mahasagar Travels		023.792.08-14.16-10.9116.7015.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Inter State Oil Carrier has declined 4.09% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Inter State Oil Carrier has outperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%).

Inter State Oil Carrier Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Inter State Oil Carrier Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.7538.72
1039.2338.89
2039.1239.1
5039.3438.51
10035.9937.07
20034.2836.21

Source: Dion Global

Inter State Oil Carrier Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inter State Oil Carrier remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Inter State Oil Carrier Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTInterStateOilCar - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Aug 01, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTInterStateOilCar - Clarification Regarding Date Of Letter Of Board Meeting Intimation Scheduled To Held On 10.08.2026.
Jul 09, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTInterStateOilCar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTInterStateOilCar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Jun 23, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTInterStateOilCar - Voting Results Of Postal Ballot Along With Scrutinizer'S Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Inter State Oil Carrier

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142WB1984PLC037472 and registration number is 037472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddhant Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nand Kumar Bhatter
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Shah
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Parul Khanna
    Non-Exe. Non Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Inter State Oil Carrier Share Price

What is the share price of Inter State Oil Carrier?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inter State Oil Carrier is ₹39.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inter State Oil Carrier?

The Inter State Oil Carrier is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inter State Oil Carrier?

The market cap of Inter State Oil Carrier is ₹19.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inter State Oil Carrier?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inter State Oil Carrier are ₹41.00 and ₹37.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inter State Oil Carrier?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inter State Oil Carrier stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inter State Oil Carrier is ₹47.79 and 52-week low of Inter State Oil Carrier is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Inter State Oil Carrier performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inter State Oil Carrier has shown returns of 2.33% over the past day, 3.26% for the past month, 19.21% over 3 months, -4.09% over 1 year, 13.55% across 3 years, and 19.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier are 10.38 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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