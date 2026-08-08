Here's the live share price of Inter State Oil Carrier along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|-0.05
|3.26
|19.21
|21.09
|-4.09
|13.55
|19.39
|Transport Corporation of India
|-1.65
|-3.93
|-6.66
|-17.53
|-19.90
|6.23
|15.76
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|-3.81
|-7.34
|-18.88
|-24.34
|-31.29
|-11.76
|-12.77
|Desi Farms India
|0
|-4.92
|-7.77
|-19.39
|278.14
|175.91
|83.85
|ABC India
|-1.64
|-4.01
|-4.39
|-6.01
|-22.01
|-17.38
|-5.77
|Balurghat Technologies
|8.08
|7.55
|-13.48
|-8.85
|-23.71
|-6.49
|7.20
|Frontline Corporation
|0.03
|-3.87
|-11.29
|15.46
|-14.81
|6.89
|11.69
|Dhillon Freight Carrier
|-3.54
|-19.14
|-11.11
|-15.49
|-45.18
|-18.16
|-11.33
|Coastal Roadways
|-4.95
|5.73
|-20.45
|-20.43
|-26.71
|-11.39
|10.38
|Mahasagar Travels
|0
|23.79
|2.08
|-14.16
|-10.91
|16.70
|15.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Inter State Oil Carrier has declined 4.09% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Inter State Oil Carrier has outperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.75
|38.72
|10
|39.23
|38.89
|20
|39.12
|39.1
|50
|39.34
|38.51
|100
|35.99
|37.07
|200
|34.28
|36.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Inter State Oil Carrier remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|InterStateOilCar - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|InterStateOilCar - Clarification Regarding Date Of Letter Of Board Meeting Intimation Scheduled To Held On 10.08.2026.
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|InterStateOilCar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|InterStateOilCar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Jun 23, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|InterStateOilCar - Voting Results Of Postal Ballot Along With Scrutinizer'S Report.
Source: Dion Global
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142WB1984PLC037472 and registration number is 037472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inter State Oil Carrier is ₹39.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inter State Oil Carrier is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inter State Oil Carrier is ₹19.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inter State Oil Carrier are ₹41.00 and ₹37.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inter State Oil Carrier stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inter State Oil Carrier is ₹47.79 and 52-week low of Inter State Oil Carrier is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inter State Oil Carrier has shown returns of 2.33% over the past day, 3.26% for the past month, 19.21% over 3 months, -4.09% over 1 year, 13.55% across 3 years, and 19.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier are 10.38 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global