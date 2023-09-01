Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTER STATE OIL CARRIER LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.35 Closed
1.650.64
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.00₹39.50
₹39.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.60₹46.00
₹39.35
Open Price
₹39.50
Prev. Close
₹38.71
Volume
3,365

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.9
  • R240.45
  • R341.4
  • Pivot
    38.95
  • S138.4
  • S237.45
  • S336.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.5338.56
  • 1025.9137.35
  • 2024.8434.54
  • 5024.5730.62
  • 10026.3228.5
  • 20026.6727.17

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.6249.7951.0081.0959.96411.70153.87
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.2734.5083.8349.7797.232,531.393,740.13
0.67-4.40121.86436.44230.556,698.092,057.14
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
5.981.051.80-2.6768.21922.07100.64
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. Share Holdings

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd.

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142WB1984PLC037472 and registration number is 037472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shanti Lal Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nand Kumar Bhatter
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd.?

The market cap of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is ₹19.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is 27.12 and PB ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is ₹39.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is ₹18.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data