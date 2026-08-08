What is the share price of Inter State Oil Carrier? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inter State Oil Carrier is ₹39.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Inter State Oil Carrier? The Inter State Oil Carrier is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inter State Oil Carrier? The market cap of Inter State Oil Carrier is ₹19.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Inter State Oil Carrier? Today’s highest and lowest price of Inter State Oil Carrier are ₹41.00 and ₹37.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inter State Oil Carrier? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inter State Oil Carrier stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inter State Oil Carrier is ₹47.79 and 52-week low of Inter State Oil Carrier is ₹28.00 as on .

How has the Inter State Oil Carrier performed historically in terms of returns? The Inter State Oil Carrier has shown returns of 2.33% over the past day, 3.26% for the past month, 19.21% over 3 months, -4.09% over 1 year, 13.55% across 3 years, and 19.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier are 10.38 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global