What is the Market Cap of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd.? The market cap of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is ₹19.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd.? P/E ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is 27.12 and PB ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is 1.13 as on .

What is the share price of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. is ₹39.35 as on .