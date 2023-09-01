Follow Us

Mahasagar Travels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAHASAGAR TRAVELS LTD.

Sector : Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.61 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mahasagar Travels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.61₹3.61
₹3.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.23₹6.64
₹3.61
Open Price
₹3.61
Prev. Close
₹3.61
Volume
0

Mahasagar Travels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.61
  • R23.61
  • R33.61
  • Pivot
    3.61
  • S13.61
  • S23.61
  • S33.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.833.72
  • 102.923.88
  • 203.224.12
  • 503.054.29
  • 1003.814.27
  • 2005.444.52

Mahasagar Travels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-2.43-15.26-3.7332.2314.60-32.40
4.587.065.9812.57-2.66154.64372.24
2.00-0.80-10.70-16.10-14.17214.16214.16
2.5738.0778.8679.4451.80270.88-53.91
-2.480.0220.8647.8465.94248.0998.68
-1.171.470.6119.6237.71342.16191.98
4.3613.3648.11160.93347.61535.261,843.15
14.3912.4421.9090.93176.35559.32103.68
016.5753.6824.1034.351,439.87735.14
27.2746.56-12.99-5.84-53.5063.4963.49
08.144.68-5.45134.62160.09-28.83
2.803.9116.5920.408.6422.8844.41

Mahasagar Travels Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahasagar Travels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mahasagar Travels Ltd.

Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040GJ1993PLC020289 and registration number is 020289. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kartik R Upadhyay
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bhagchand G Sukhwani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prakash K Kakkad
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ravi S Karia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kavita Bachani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay J Sukhwani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajivbhai N Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanaiyalal G Narumalani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jasubhai N Barevadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mahasagar Travels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahasagar Travels Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is ₹2.84 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahasagar Travels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is 37.6 and PB ratio of Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is 0.84 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahasagar Travels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is ₹3.61 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahasagar Travels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahasagar Travels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is ₹6.64 and 52-week low of Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is ₹2.23 as on Aug 25, 2023.

