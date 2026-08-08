What is the share price of Mahasagar Travels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahasagar Travels is ₹5.88 as on .

What kind of stock is Mahasagar Travels? The Mahasagar Travels is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahasagar Travels? The market cap of Mahasagar Travels is ₹4.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahasagar Travels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahasagar Travels are ₹5.88 and ₹5.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahasagar Travels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahasagar Travels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahasagar Travels is ₹7.94 and 52-week low of Mahasagar Travels is ₹4.44 as on .

How has the Mahasagar Travels performed historically in terms of returns? The Mahasagar Travels has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 23.79% for the past month, 2.08% over 3 months, -10.91% over 1 year, 16.7% across 3 years, and 15.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahasagar Travels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahasagar Travels are 19.86 and 9.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global