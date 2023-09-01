Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-2.43
|-15.26
|-3.73
|32.23
|14.60
|-32.40
|4.58
|7.06
|5.98
|12.57
|-2.66
|154.64
|372.24
|2.00
|-0.80
|-10.70
|-16.10
|-14.17
|214.16
|214.16
|2.57
|38.07
|78.86
|79.44
|51.80
|270.88
|-53.91
|-2.48
|0.02
|20.86
|47.84
|65.94
|248.09
|98.68
|-1.17
|1.47
|0.61
|19.62
|37.71
|342.16
|191.98
|4.36
|13.36
|48.11
|160.93
|347.61
|535.26
|1,843.15
|14.39
|12.44
|21.90
|90.93
|176.35
|559.32
|103.68
|0
|16.57
|53.68
|24.10
|34.35
|1,439.87
|735.14
|27.27
|46.56
|-12.99
|-5.84
|-53.50
|63.49
|63.49
|0
|8.14
|4.68
|-5.45
|134.62
|160.09
|-28.83
|2.80
|3.91
|16.59
|20.40
|8.64
|22.88
|44.41
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040GJ1993PLC020289 and registration number is 020289. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is ₹2.84 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is 37.6 and PB ratio of Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is 0.84 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is ₹3.61 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahasagar Travels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is ₹6.64 and 52-week low of Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is ₹2.23 as on Aug 25, 2023.