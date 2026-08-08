Here's the live share price of Mahasagar Travels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahasagar Travels
|0
|23.79
|2.08
|-14.16
|-10.91
|16.70
|15.67
|Transport Corporation of India
|-1.65
|-3.93
|-6.66
|-17.53
|-19.90
|6.23
|15.76
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|-3.81
|-7.34
|-18.88
|-24.34
|-31.29
|-11.76
|-12.77
|Desi Farms India
|0
|-4.92
|-7.77
|-19.39
|278.14
|175.91
|83.85
|ABC India
|-1.64
|-4.01
|-4.39
|-6.01
|-22.01
|-17.38
|-5.77
|Balurghat Technologies
|8.08
|7.55
|-13.48
|-8.85
|-23.71
|-6.49
|7.20
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|-0.05
|3.26
|19.21
|21.09
|-4.09
|13.55
|19.39
|Frontline Corporation
|0.03
|-3.87
|-11.29
|15.46
|-14.81
|6.89
|11.69
|Dhillon Freight Carrier
|-3.54
|-19.14
|-11.11
|-15.49
|-45.18
|-18.16
|-11.33
|Coastal Roadways
|-4.95
|5.73
|-20.45
|-20.43
|-26.71
|-11.39
|10.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahasagar Travels has declined 10.91% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahasagar Travels has outperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.35
|5.47
|10
|5.11
|5.3
|20
|5.26
|5.3
|50
|5.69
|5.56
|100
|5.89
|5.84
|200
|6.23
|6.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahasagar Travels saw a rise in promoter holding to 33.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Mahasagar Travels - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The First
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Mahasagar Travels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Mahasagar Travels - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Mahasagar Travels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 28, 2026
|May 19, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Mahasagar Travels - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year End
Source: Dion Global
Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040GJ1993PLC020289 and registration number is 020289. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahasagar Travels is ₹5.88 as on Jul 28, 2026.
The Mahasagar Travels is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahasagar Travels is ₹4.62 Cr as on Jul 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahasagar Travels are ₹5.88 and ₹5.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahasagar Travels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahasagar Travels is ₹7.94 and 52-week low of Mahasagar Travels is ₹4.44 as on Jul 28, 2026.
The Mahasagar Travels has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 23.79% for the past month, 2.08% over 3 months, -10.91% over 1 year, 16.7% across 3 years, and 15.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahasagar Travels are 19.86 and 9.45 on Jul 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global