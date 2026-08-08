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Mahasagar Travels Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHASAGAR TRAVELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of Mahasagar Travels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.88 Closed
5.00₹ 0.28
As on Jul 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mahasagar Travels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.65₹5.88
₹5.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.44₹7.94
₹5.88
Open Price
₹5.65
Prev. Close
₹5.60
Volume
400

Source: Dion Global

Mahasagar Travels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahasagar Travels		023.792.08-14.16-10.9116.7015.67
Transport Corporation of India		-1.65-3.93-6.66-17.53-19.906.2315.76
IL&FS Transportation Networks		-3.81-7.34-18.88-24.34-31.29-11.76-12.77
Desi Farms India		0-4.92-7.77-19.39278.14175.9183.85
ABC India		-1.64-4.01-4.39-6.01-22.01-17.38-5.77
Balurghat Technologies		8.087.55-13.48-8.85-23.71-6.497.20
Inter State Oil Carrier		-0.053.2619.2121.09-4.0913.5519.39
Frontline Corporation		0.03-3.87-11.2915.46-14.816.8911.69
Dhillon Freight Carrier		-3.54-19.14-11.11-15.49-45.18-18.16-11.33
Coastal Roadways		-4.955.73-20.45-20.43-26.71-11.3910.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahasagar Travels has declined 10.91% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.90%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-31.29%), Desi Farms India (278.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahasagar Travels has outperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (-12.77%).

Mahasagar Travels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahasagar Travels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.355.47
105.115.3
205.265.3
505.695.56
1005.895.84
2006.236.1

Source: Dion Global

Mahasagar Travels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahasagar Travels saw a rise in promoter holding to 33.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mahasagar Travels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTMahasagar Travels - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The First
Jul 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTMahasagar Travels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTMahasagar Travels - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTMahasagar Travels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 28, 2026
May 19, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTMahasagar Travels - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year End

Source: Dion Global

About Mahasagar Travels

Mahasagar Travels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040GJ1993PLC020289 and registration number is 020289. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajivbhai N Maheta
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Bhagchand G Sukhwani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prakash K Kakkad
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Kavita Bachani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi S Karia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay J Sukhwani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jasubhai N Barevadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepaben Dharmdasbhai Tejvani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mahasagar Travels Share Price

What is the share price of Mahasagar Travels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahasagar Travels is ₹5.88 as on Jul 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahasagar Travels?

The Mahasagar Travels is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahasagar Travels?

The market cap of Mahasagar Travels is ₹4.62 Cr as on Jul 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahasagar Travels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahasagar Travels are ₹5.88 and ₹5.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahasagar Travels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahasagar Travels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahasagar Travels is ₹7.94 and 52-week low of Mahasagar Travels is ₹4.44 as on Jul 28, 2026.

How has the Mahasagar Travels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahasagar Travels has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 23.79% for the past month, 2.08% over 3 months, -10.91% over 1 year, 16.7% across 3 years, and 15.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahasagar Travels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahasagar Travels are 19.86 and 9.45 on Jul 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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