FlySBS Aviation Share Price

NSE
BSE

FLYSBS AVIATION

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of FlySBS Aviation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹452.95 Closed
-4.99₹ -23.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
FlySBS Aviation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹452.95₹467.20
₹452.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹375.05₹790.00
₹452.95
Open Price
₹466.00
Prev. Close
₹476.75
Volume
45,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of FlySBS Aviation has gained 0.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.91%.

FlySBS Aviation’s current P/E of 16.66x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

FlySBS Aviation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
FlySBS Aviation		-6.02-11.85-19.71-32.870.910.300.18
InterGlobe Aviation		-6.80-8.61-19.21-21.251.2534.3220.45
Global Vectra Helicorp		-5.36-11.80-21.00-27.27-33.2341.3427.66
Flywings Simulator Training Centre		-3.24-6.27-10.96-10.96-10.96-3.80-2.30

Over the last one year, FlySBS Aviation has gained 0.91% compared to peers like InterGlobe Aviation (1.25%), Global Vectra Helicorp (-33.23%), Flywings Simulator Training Centre (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, FlySBS Aviation has underperformed peers relative to InterGlobe Aviation (20.45%) and Global Vectra Helicorp (27.66%).

FlySBS Aviation Financials

FlySBS Aviation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5487.7483.54
10499.88489.71
20497.94489.12
50486.5494.53
100522.92516.61
200371.480

FlySBS Aviation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, FlySBS Aviation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.21%, FII holding fell to 2.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

FlySBS Aviation Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the FlySBS Aviation fact sheet for more information

About FlySBS Aviation

FlySBS Aviation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62200TN2020PLC136959 and registration number is 136959. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Airlines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 193.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Capt. Deepak Parasuraman
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ambashankar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kannan Ramakrishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Divya M
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Raghuram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaidhyanathan R
    Independent Director

FAQs on FlySBS Aviation Share Price

What is the share price of FlySBS Aviation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FlySBS Aviation is ₹452.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is FlySBS Aviation?

The FlySBS Aviation is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of FlySBS Aviation?

The market cap of FlySBS Aviation is ₹783.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of FlySBS Aviation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of FlySBS Aviation are ₹467.20 and ₹452.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FlySBS Aviation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FlySBS Aviation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FlySBS Aviation is ₹790.00 and 52-week low of FlySBS Aviation is ₹375.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the FlySBS Aviation performed historically in terms of returns?

The FlySBS Aviation has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 12.38% for the past month, -20.65% over 3 months, 0.91% over 1 year, 0.3% across 3 years, and 0.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of FlySBS Aviation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FlySBS Aviation are 16.66 and 2.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

FlySBS Aviation News

