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MEP Infrastructure Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEP INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of MEP Infrastructure Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.58 Closed
1.75₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MEP Infrastructure Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.57₹0.58
₹0.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.51₹2.90
₹0.58
Open Price
₹0.57
Prev. Close
₹0.57
Volume
15,949

Source: Dion Global

MEP Infrastructure Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MEP Infrastructure Developers		9.43-14.71-47.27-55.38-65.48-63.40-51.63
BF Utilities		-2.79-0.76-8.731.90-24.1911.483.26
Noida Toll Bridge Company		0.23-9.4317.8712.4721.43-12.99-5.64
Gayatri Highways		-3.43-1.01-17.23-15.09-12.4432.8614.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MEP Infrastructure Developers has declined 65.48% compared to peers like BF Utilities (-24.19%), Noida Toll Bridge Company (21.43%), Gayatri Highways (-12.44%). From a 5 year perspective, MEP Infrastructure Developers has underperformed peers relative to BF Utilities (3.26%) and Noida Toll Bridge Company (-5.64%).

MEP Infrastructure Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MEP Infrastructure Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.530.55
100.550.55
200.590.59
500.730.7
1000.850.88
2001.381.3

Source: Dion Global

MEP Infrastructure Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MEP Infrastructure Developers saw a drop in promoter holding to 23.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 4.41%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

MEP Infrastructure Developers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
80,83,14800.01

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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MEP Infrastructure Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTMEP Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTMEP Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Jun 02, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTMEP Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Apr 22, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTMEP Infrastructure - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 13, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTMEP Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About MEP Infrastructure Developers

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2002PLC136779 and registration number is 136779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 186.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayant D Mhaiskar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anuya J Mhaiskar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deepak Gadgil
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prakash Naringrekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Hardikar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on MEP Infrastructure Developers Share Price

What is the share price of MEP Infrastructure Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MEP Infrastructure Developers is ₹0.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MEP Infrastructure Developers?

The MEP Infrastructure Developers is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MEP Infrastructure Developers?

The market cap of MEP Infrastructure Developers is ₹10.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MEP Infrastructure Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MEP Infrastructure Developers are ₹0.58 and ₹0.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MEP Infrastructure Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MEP Infrastructure Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MEP Infrastructure Developers is ₹2.90 and 52-week low of MEP Infrastructure Developers is ₹0.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MEP Infrastructure Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The MEP Infrastructure Developers has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, -14.71% for the past month, -47.27% over 3 months, -65.48% over 1 year, -63.4% across 3 years, and -51.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MEP Infrastructure Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MEP Infrastructure Developers are -0.04 and -0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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