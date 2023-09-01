Follow Us

MEP INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹11.75 Closed
3.520.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.20₹11.90
₹11.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.80₹21.20
₹11.75
Open Price
₹11.40
Prev. Close
₹11.35
Volume
6,43,590

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112
  • R212.3
  • R312.7
  • Pivot
    11.6
  • S111.3
  • S210.9
  • S310.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.9111.42
  • 1014.9811.44
  • 2013.5211.59
  • 5015.1412.06
  • 10016.8812.81
  • 20020.1414.15

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
0.373.0510.88-8.47-42.61-87.74-28.48

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan80,83,1480.029.54
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan1,16,0860.020.14

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants

About MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2002PLC136779 and registration number is 136779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 194.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 183.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayant D Mhaiskar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anuya J Mhaiskar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Uttam Pawar
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Deepak Chitnis
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Khimji Pandav
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sandhya Borase
    Independent Director

FAQs on MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹217.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is -1.98 and PB ratio of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹11.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹21.20 and 52-week low of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹9.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

