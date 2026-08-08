Here's the live share price of MEP Infrastructure Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|9.43
|-14.71
|-47.27
|-55.38
|-65.48
|-63.40
|-51.63
|BF Utilities
|-2.79
|-0.76
|-8.73
|1.90
|-24.19
|11.48
|3.26
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|0.23
|-9.43
|17.87
|12.47
|21.43
|-12.99
|-5.64
|Gayatri Highways
|-3.43
|-1.01
|-17.23
|-15.09
|-12.44
|32.86
|14.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MEP Infrastructure Developers has declined 65.48% compared to peers like BF Utilities (-24.19%), Noida Toll Bridge Company (21.43%), Gayatri Highways (-12.44%). From a 5 year perspective, MEP Infrastructure Developers has underperformed peers relative to BF Utilities (3.26%) and Noida Toll Bridge Company (-5.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.53
|0.55
|10
|0.55
|0.55
|20
|0.59
|0.59
|50
|0.73
|0.7
|100
|0.85
|0.88
|200
|1.38
|1.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MEP Infrastructure Developers saw a drop in promoter holding to 23.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 4.41%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|80,83,148
|0
|0.01
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|MEP Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|MEP Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Jun 02, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|MEP Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Apr 22, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|MEP Infrastructure - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 13, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|MEP Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2002PLC136779 and registration number is 136779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 186.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MEP Infrastructure Developers is ₹0.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MEP Infrastructure Developers is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MEP Infrastructure Developers is ₹10.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MEP Infrastructure Developers are ₹0.58 and ₹0.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MEP Infrastructure Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MEP Infrastructure Developers is ₹2.90 and 52-week low of MEP Infrastructure Developers is ₹0.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MEP Infrastructure Developers has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, -14.71% for the past month, -47.27% over 3 months, -65.48% over 1 year, -63.4% across 3 years, and -51.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MEP Infrastructure Developers are -0.04 and -0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global