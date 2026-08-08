What is the share price of MEP Infrastructure Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MEP Infrastructure Developers is ₹0.58 as on .

What kind of stock is MEP Infrastructure Developers? The MEP Infrastructure Developers is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MEP Infrastructure Developers? The market cap of MEP Infrastructure Developers is ₹10.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MEP Infrastructure Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of MEP Infrastructure Developers are ₹0.58 and ₹0.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MEP Infrastructure Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MEP Infrastructure Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MEP Infrastructure Developers is ₹2.90 and 52-week low of MEP Infrastructure Developers is ₹0.51 as on .

How has the MEP Infrastructure Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The MEP Infrastructure Developers has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, -14.71% for the past month, -47.27% over 3 months, -65.48% over 1 year, -63.4% across 3 years, and -51.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MEP Infrastructure Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MEP Infrastructure Developers are -0.04 and -0.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global