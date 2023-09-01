Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.13
|-31.29
|-32.47
|-76.73
|7.93
|4.61
|14.60
|5.98
|-8.97
|-3.76
|-37.30
|1.21
|22.35
|54.29
|64.36
|63.93
|166.74
|210.86
|0.16
|-2.05
|0.56
|25.38
|-5.63
|-27.02
|-27.02
|9.49
|50.06
|61.56
|58.01
|17.82
|587.08
|1,258.89
|7.07
|0.69
|44.89
|63.43
|31.21
|-12.64
|-60.69
|4.71
|11.62
|60.76
|62.56
|42.48
|274.41
|64.38
|7.83
|9.21
|33.00
|50.97
|20.83
|-62.46
|-77.44
|-0.48
|-5.71
|9.84
|25.79
|4.35
|375.32
|352.19
|16.34
|-6.58
|-58.09
|-78.47
|-76.09
|-25.23
|-25.23
|-0.81
|2.52
|-1.77
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-4.71
|8.00
|10.96
|6.58
|-41.73
|-75.60
|-96.72
|1.45
|2.94
|1.45
|0
|-2.78
|112.12
|-23.91
|-1.30
|0.63
|12.68
|17.66
|17.14
|116.08
|42.77
|27.49
|119.35
|85.09
|50.93
|112.98
|112.98
|112.98
|1.20
|8.06
|11.00
|1.57
|-21.65
|-30.56
|-30.56
|1.79
|4.71
|-1.25
|-5.07
|-0.84
|86.39
|90.37
|0
|16.67
|7.69
|-12.50
|-53.33
|-6.67
|-30.00
|1.88
|-11.42
|-47.00
|-42.77
|-15.56
|267.15
|94.87
|0.37
|3.05
|10.88
|-8.47
|-42.61
|-87.74
|-28.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|80,83,148
|0.02
|9.54
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|1,16,086
|0.02
|0.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2002PLC136779 and registration number is 136779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 194.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 183.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹217.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is -1.98 and PB ratio of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹11.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹21.20 and 52-week low of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹9.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.