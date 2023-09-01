Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.40
|7.31
|37.83
|49.86
|44.75
|43.21
|0.94
|-0.78
|-5.13
|4.06
|32.28
|19.65
|102.83
|157.01
|5.49
|2.26
|-11.45
|-20.35
|-41.13
|-25.59
|-78.35
|-7.72
|22.01
|27.57
|2.98
|-35.56
|139.34
|-76.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62200DL1998PLC093225 and registration number is 093225. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Helicopter services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 332.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is ₹112.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is -16.57 and PB ratio of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is 4.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is ₹80.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is ₹47.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.