Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLOBAL VECTRA HELICORP LTD.

Sector : Airlines | Smallcap | NSE
₹80.70 Closed
4.943.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.60₹80.70
₹80.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.30₹96.00
₹80.70
Open Price
₹78.45
Prev. Close
₹76.90
Volume
36,901

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R181.73
  • R282.77
  • R384.83
  • Pivot
    79.67
  • S178.63
  • S276.57
  • S375.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.577.35
  • 1056.977.32
  • 2058.5277.2
  • 5057.174.64
  • 10051.3469.71
  • 20051.8164.02

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.407.3137.8349.8644.7543.210.94
-0.78-5.134.0632.2819.65102.83157.01
5.492.26-11.45-20.35-41.13-25.59-78.35
-7.7222.0127.572.98-35.56139.34-76.99

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. Share Holdings

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62200DL1998PLC093225 and registration number is 093225. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Helicopter services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 332.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) S J S Saighal
    Chairman
  • Dr. Gautam Sen
    Independent Director
  • Major Gen. Gurdial Singh Hundal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Chandrathil Gouri Krishnadas Nair
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rati Rishi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd.?

The market cap of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is ₹112.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is -16.57 and PB ratio of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is 4.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is ₹80.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is ₹47.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

