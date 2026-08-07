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Global Vectra Helicorp Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBAL VECTRA HELICORP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport
Theme
Aviation

Here's the live share price of Global Vectra Helicorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹160.95 Closed
-1.68₹ -2.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Global Vectra Helicorp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹157.10₹164.30
₹160.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.30₹248.25
₹160.95
Open Price
₹163.65
Prev. Close
₹163.70
Volume
2,256

Source: Dion Global

Global Vectra Helicorp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Global Vectra Helicorp		-2.780.06-13.65-16.15-30.8527.0722.52
InterGlobe Aviation		3.37-0.9518.577.66-8.5928.3526.31
Spicejet		7.965.81-8.48-44.90-63.03-26.75-29.16
TAAL Tech		14.3213.7449.7648.1544.4728.6344.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Global Vectra Helicorp has declined 30.85% compared to peers like InterGlobe Aviation (-8.59%), Spicejet (-63.03%), TAAL Tech (44.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Vectra Helicorp has outperformed peers relative to InterGlobe Aviation (26.31%) and Spicejet (-29.16%).

Global Vectra Helicorp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Global Vectra Helicorp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5165.64163.41
10159.16161.92
20157.72160.5
50161.19162.14
100166.35167.38
200180.58179.56

Source: Dion Global

Global Vectra Helicorp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Global Vectra Helicorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.08%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Global Vectra Helicorp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTGlobal Vectra Helico - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 09, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTGlobal Vectra Helico - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTGlobal Vectra Helico - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Audited Financial Results And Audit Report For The Quarter And
May 19, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTGlobal Vectra Helico - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results For The Quart
Apr 23, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTGlobal Vectra Helico - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Global Vectra Helicorp

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62200DL1998PLC093225 and registration number is 093225. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Helicopter services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 521.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Sarab Jot Singh Saighal
    Chairman
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Baldev Singh Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Manjinder Singh Buttar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rati Rishi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Global Vectra Helicorp Share Price

What is the share price of Global Vectra Helicorp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Vectra Helicorp is ₹160.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Global Vectra Helicorp?

The Global Vectra Helicorp is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Vectra Helicorp?

The market cap of Global Vectra Helicorp is ₹225.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Vectra Helicorp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Vectra Helicorp are ₹164.30 and ₹157.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Vectra Helicorp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Vectra Helicorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Vectra Helicorp is ₹248.25 and 52-week low of Global Vectra Helicorp is ₹130.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Global Vectra Helicorp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Global Vectra Helicorp has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, 0.06% for the past month, -13.65% over 3 months, -30.85% over 1 year, 27.07% across 3 years, and 22.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Vectra Helicorp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Vectra Helicorp are -6.98 and -27.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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