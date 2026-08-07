Here's the live share price of Global Vectra Helicorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Global Vectra Helicorp
|-2.78
|0.06
|-13.65
|-16.15
|-30.85
|27.07
|22.52
|InterGlobe Aviation
|3.37
|-0.95
|18.57
|7.66
|-8.59
|28.35
|26.31
|Spicejet
|7.96
|5.81
|-8.48
|-44.90
|-63.03
|-26.75
|-29.16
|TAAL Tech
|14.32
|13.74
|49.76
|48.15
|44.47
|28.63
|44.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Global Vectra Helicorp has declined 30.85% compared to peers like InterGlobe Aviation (-8.59%), Spicejet (-63.03%), TAAL Tech (44.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Vectra Helicorp has outperformed peers relative to InterGlobe Aviation (26.31%) and Spicejet (-29.16%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|165.64
|163.41
|10
|159.16
|161.92
|20
|157.72
|160.5
|50
|161.19
|162.14
|100
|166.35
|167.38
|200
|180.58
|179.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Global Vectra Helicorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.08%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Global Vectra Helico - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Global Vectra Helico - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Global Vectra Helico - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Audited Financial Results And Audit Report For The Quarter And
|May 19, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Global Vectra Helico - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results For The Quart
|Apr 23, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Global Vectra Helico - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62200DL1998PLC093225 and registration number is 093225. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Helicopter services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 521.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Vectra Helicorp is ₹160.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Global Vectra Helicorp is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Global Vectra Helicorp is ₹225.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Vectra Helicorp are ₹164.30 and ₹157.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Vectra Helicorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Vectra Helicorp is ₹248.25 and 52-week low of Global Vectra Helicorp is ₹130.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Global Vectra Helicorp has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, 0.06% for the past month, -13.65% over 3 months, -30.85% over 1 year, 27.07% across 3 years, and 22.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Vectra Helicorp are -6.98 and -27.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global