What is the share price of Gayatri Highways? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Highways is ₹1.97 as on .

What kind of stock is Gayatri Highways? The Gayatri Highways is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Highways? The market cap of Gayatri Highways is ₹47.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gayatri Highways? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri Highways are ₹2.26 and ₹1.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri Highways? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Highways stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Highways is ₹4.76 and 52-week low of Gayatri Highways is ₹1.60 as on .

How has the Gayatri Highways performed historically in terms of returns? The Gayatri Highways has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, -1.01% for the past month, -17.23% over 3 months, -12.44% over 1 year, 32.86% across 3 years, and 14.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gayatri Highways? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri Highways are -38.63 and -0.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global