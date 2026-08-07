Here's the live share price of Gayatri Highways along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gayatri Highways
|-3.43
|-1.01
|-17.23
|-15.09
|-12.44
|32.86
|14.52
|BF Utilities
|-2.79
|-0.76
|-8.73
|1.90
|-24.19
|11.48
|3.26
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|0.23
|-9.43
|17.87
|12.47
|21.43
|-12.99
|-5.64
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|9.43
|-14.71
|-47.27
|-55.38
|-65.48
|-63.40
|-51.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gayatri Highways has declined 12.44% compared to peers like BF Utilities (-24.19%), Noida Toll Bridge Company (21.43%), MEP Infrastructure Developers (-65.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Gayatri Highways has outperformed peers relative to BF Utilities (3.26%) and Noida Toll Bridge Company (-5.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.99
|1.99
|10
|1.95
|1.98
|20
|1.93
|1.98
|50
|2.09
|2.06
|100
|2.19
|2.18
|200
|2.58
|2.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gayatri Highways remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Gayatri Highways - Update on board meeting
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Gayatri Highways - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve The Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Gayatri Highways - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Gayatri Highways - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount
|Jun 23, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Gayatri Highways - Update On The Sale Of Stake In The Associate Company Pursuant To The Securities Purchase Agreement Dated 1
Source: Dion Global
Gayatri Highways Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100TG2006PLC052146 and registration number is 052146. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Road Infrastructure. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Highways is ₹1.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gayatri Highways is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gayatri Highways is ₹47.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri Highways are ₹2.26 and ₹1.96.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Highways stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Highways is ₹4.76 and 52-week low of Gayatri Highways is ₹1.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gayatri Highways has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, -1.01% for the past month, -17.23% over 3 months, -12.44% over 1 year, 32.86% across 3 years, and 14.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri Highways are -38.63 and -0.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global