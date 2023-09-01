Follow Us

GAYATRI HIGHWAYS LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.75 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gayatri Highways Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.70₹0.75
₹0.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.55₹1.10
₹0.75
Open Price
₹0.70
Prev. Close
₹0.75
Volume
2,38,627

Gayatri Highways Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.77
  • R20.78
  • R30.82
  • Pivot
    0.73
  • S10.72
  • S20.68
  • S30.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.940.74
  • 100.960.74
  • 200.870.74
  • 500.90.74
  • 1000.820.76
  • 2000.840.78

Gayatri Highways Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
07.1415.38-11.76-25.0066.67-65.91
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87

Gayatri Highways Ltd. Share Holdings

Gayatri Highways Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gayatri Highways Ltd.

Gayatri Highways Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100TG2006PLC052146 and registration number is 052146. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M V Narasimha Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Jagannadha Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. P Laxmi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnamurthy Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D Balarama Krishna
    Independent Director
  • Ms. V Sindhuja Pothapragada
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gayatri Highways Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Highways Ltd.?

The market cap of Gayatri Highways Ltd. is ₹17.97 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gayatri Highways Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gayatri Highways Ltd. is -0.1 and PB ratio of Gayatri Highways Ltd. is -0.09 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Gayatri Highways Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Highways Ltd. is ₹.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri Highways Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Highways Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Highways Ltd. is ₹1.10 and 52-week low of Gayatri Highways Ltd. is ₹.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.

