Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Gayatri Highways Share Price

NSE
BSE

GAYATRI HIGHWAYS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of Gayatri Highways along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.97 Closed
0.51₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gayatri Highways Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.96₹2.26
₹1.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.60₹4.76
₹1.97
Open Price
₹2.26
Prev. Close
₹1.96
Volume
23,149

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Highways Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gayatri Highways		-3.43-1.01-17.23-15.09-12.4432.8614.52
BF Utilities		-2.79-0.76-8.731.90-24.1911.483.26
Noida Toll Bridge Company		0.23-9.4317.8712.4721.43-12.99-5.64
MEP Infrastructure Developers		9.43-14.71-47.27-55.38-65.48-63.40-51.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gayatri Highways has declined 12.44% compared to peers like BF Utilities (-24.19%), Noida Toll Bridge Company (21.43%), MEP Infrastructure Developers (-65.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Gayatri Highways has outperformed peers relative to BF Utilities (3.26%) and Noida Toll Bridge Company (-5.64%).

Gayatri Highways Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Highways Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.991.99
101.951.98
201.931.98
502.092.06
1002.192.18
2002.582.26

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Highways Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gayatri Highways remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Gayatri Highways Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTGayatri Highways - Update on board meeting
Jul 21, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTGayatri Highways - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve The Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The
Jul 03, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTGayatri Highways - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTGayatri Highways - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount
Jun 23, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTGayatri Highways - Update On The Sale Of Stake In The Associate Company Pursuant To The Securities Purchase Agreement Dated 1

Source: Dion Global

About Gayatri Highways

Gayatri Highways Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100TG2006PLC052146 and registration number is 052146. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Road Infrastructure. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M V Narasimha Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Jagannadha Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. P Laxmi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnamurthy Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D Balarama Krishna
    Independent Director
  • Ms. V Sindhuja Pothapragada
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gayatri Highways Share Price

What is the share price of Gayatri Highways?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Highways is ₹1.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gayatri Highways?

The Gayatri Highways is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Highways?

The market cap of Gayatri Highways is ₹47.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gayatri Highways?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri Highways are ₹2.26 and ₹1.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri Highways?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Highways stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Highways is ₹4.76 and 52-week low of Gayatri Highways is ₹1.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gayatri Highways performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gayatri Highways has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, -1.01% for the past month, -17.23% over 3 months, -12.44% over 1 year, 32.86% across 3 years, and 14.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gayatri Highways?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri Highways are -38.63 and -0.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Highways News

More Gayatri Highways News
Market Pulse