Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|7.14
|15.38
|-11.76
|-25.00
|66.67
|-65.91
|7.93
|4.61
|14.60
|5.98
|-8.97
|-3.76
|-37.30
|1.21
|22.35
|54.29
|64.36
|63.93
|166.74
|210.86
|0.16
|-2.05
|0.56
|25.38
|-5.63
|-27.02
|-27.02
|9.49
|50.06
|61.56
|58.01
|17.82
|587.08
|1,258.89
|7.07
|0.69
|44.89
|63.43
|31.21
|-12.64
|-60.69
|4.71
|11.62
|60.76
|62.56
|42.48
|274.41
|64.38
|7.83
|9.21
|33.00
|50.97
|20.83
|-62.46
|-77.44
|-0.48
|-5.71
|9.84
|25.79
|4.35
|375.32
|352.19
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.13
|-31.29
|-32.47
|-76.73
|16.34
|-6.58
|-58.09
|-78.47
|-76.09
|-25.23
|-25.23
|-0.81
|2.52
|-1.77
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-4.71
|8.00
|10.96
|6.58
|-41.73
|-75.60
|-96.72
|1.45
|2.94
|1.45
|0
|-2.78
|112.12
|-23.91
|-1.30
|0.63
|12.68
|17.66
|17.14
|116.08
|42.77
|27.49
|119.35
|85.09
|50.93
|112.98
|112.98
|112.98
|1.20
|8.06
|11.00
|1.57
|-21.65
|-30.56
|-30.56
|1.79
|4.71
|-1.25
|-5.07
|-0.84
|86.39
|90.37
|0
|16.67
|7.69
|-12.50
|-53.33
|-6.67
|-30.00
|1.88
|-11.42
|-47.00
|-42.77
|-15.56
|267.15
|94.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gayatri Highways Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100TG2006PLC052146 and registration number is 052146. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gayatri Highways Ltd. is ₹17.97 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gayatri Highways Ltd. is -0.1 and PB ratio of Gayatri Highways Ltd. is -0.09 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Highways Ltd. is ₹.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Highways Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Highways Ltd. is ₹1.10 and 52-week low of Gayatri Highways Ltd. is ₹.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.