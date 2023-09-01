Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090DL2003PLC119773 and registration number is 119773. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is ₹8.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is -0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is ₹15.90 and 52-week low of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is ₹5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.