Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JALAN TRANSOLUTIONS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Transport - Road | Smallcap | NSE
₹6.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.75₹6.00
₹6.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.75₹15.90
₹6.00
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹6.00
Volume
18,000

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.08
  • R26.17
  • R36.33
  • Pivot
    5.92
  • S15.83
  • S25.67
  • S35.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.676.22
  • 108.616.33
  • 208.756.56
  • 509.917.16
  • 10012.397.82
  • 20011.618.7

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.25-5.51-31.82-27.27-25.9336.36-78.84
3.57-0.944.1814.65-0.8371.0931.95
2.496.8315.3125.6713.76289.31132.73
-0.4111.39-9.2222.11-2.62-7.92-26.12
13.7714.6610.8124.19-11.06154.39106.62
1.721.72-13.24-19.18-35.16103.45-90.53
1.223.751.723.7516.00396.41375.92

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd.

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090DL2003PLC119773 and registration number is 119773. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Jalan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meena Jalan
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Jalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is ₹8.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is -0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is ₹15.90 and 52-week low of Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is ₹5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data