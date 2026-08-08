Here's the live share price of Jalan Transolutions (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jalan Transolutions (India)
|9.68
|-20.93
|-2.86
|-49.25
|-75.54
|-35.38
|-25.59
|Transport Corporation of India
|-1.52
|-4.01
|-6.45
|-17.49
|-19.96
|6.26
|15.76
|Globe International Carriers
|15.96
|15.42
|-51.25
|-56.24
|-31.93
|24.77
|51.51
|Maheshwari Logistics
|-0.18
|-0.25
|34.65
|60.20
|22.00
|0.44
|-10.62
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|-0.96
|-5.50
|-16.60
|-23.42
|-28.72
|-11.28
|-12.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jalan Transolutions (India) has declined 75.54% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.96%), Globe International Carriers (-31.93%), Maheshwari Logistics (22.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Jalan Transolutions (India) has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and Globe International Carriers (51.51%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.59
|1.63
|10
|1.64
|1.65
|20
|1.78
|1.73
|50
|1.9
|1.9
|100
|2.24
|2.31
|200
|3.11
|3.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jalan Transolutions (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 19.19%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 80.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jalan Transolutions (India) fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090DL2003PLC119773 and registration number is 119773. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jalan Transolutions (India) is ₹1.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jalan Transolutions (India) is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Jalan Transolutions (India) is ₹2.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jalan Transolutions (India) are ₹1.70 and ₹1.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jalan Transolutions (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jalan Transolutions (India) is ₹7.00 and 52-week low of Jalan Transolutions (India) is ₹1.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jalan Transolutions (India) has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, -20.93% for the past month, -2.86% over 3 months, -75.54% over 1 year, -35.38% across 3 years, and -25.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jalan Transolutions (India) are 0.00 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global