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Jalan Transolutions (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

JALAN TRANSOLUTIONS (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of Jalan Transolutions (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.70 Closed
3.03₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jalan Transolutions (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.60₹1.70
₹1.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.50₹7.00
₹1.70
Open Price
₹1.70
Prev. Close
₹1.65
Volume
6,24,000

Source: Dion Global

Jalan Transolutions (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jalan Transolutions (India)		9.68-20.93-2.86-49.25-75.54-35.38-25.59
Transport Corporation of India		-1.52-4.01-6.45-17.49-19.966.2615.76
Globe International Carriers		15.9615.42-51.25-56.24-31.9324.7751.51
Maheshwari Logistics		-0.18-0.2534.6560.2022.000.44-10.62
IL&FS Transportation Networks		-0.96-5.50-16.60-23.42-28.72-11.28-12.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jalan Transolutions (India) has declined 75.54% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.96%), Globe International Carriers (-31.93%), Maheshwari Logistics (22.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Jalan Transolutions (India) has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and Globe International Carriers (51.51%).

Jalan Transolutions (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jalan Transolutions (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.591.63
101.641.65
201.781.73
501.91.9
1002.242.31
2003.113.36

Source: Dion Global

Jalan Transolutions (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jalan Transolutions (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 19.19%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 80.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jalan Transolutions (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jalan Transolutions (India) fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Jalan Transolutions (India)

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090DL2003PLC119773 and registration number is 119773. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Jalan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Jalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jalan Transolutions (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Jalan Transolutions (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jalan Transolutions (India) is ₹1.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jalan Transolutions (India)?

The Jalan Transolutions (India) is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jalan Transolutions (India)?

The market cap of Jalan Transolutions (India) is ₹2.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jalan Transolutions (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jalan Transolutions (India) are ₹1.70 and ₹1.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jalan Transolutions (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jalan Transolutions (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jalan Transolutions (India) is ₹7.00 and 52-week low of Jalan Transolutions (India) is ₹1.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jalan Transolutions (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jalan Transolutions (India) has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, -20.93% for the past month, -2.86% over 3 months, -75.54% over 1 year, -35.38% across 3 years, and -25.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jalan Transolutions (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jalan Transolutions (India) are 0.00 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jalan Transolutions (India) News

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