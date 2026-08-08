What is the share price of Jalan Transolutions (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jalan Transolutions (India) is ₹1.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Jalan Transolutions (India)? The Jalan Transolutions (India) is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jalan Transolutions (India)? The market cap of Jalan Transolutions (India) is ₹2.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jalan Transolutions (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jalan Transolutions (India) are ₹1.70 and ₹1.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jalan Transolutions (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jalan Transolutions (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jalan Transolutions (India) is ₹7.00 and 52-week low of Jalan Transolutions (India) is ₹1.50 as on .

How has the Jalan Transolutions (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Jalan Transolutions (India) has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, -20.93% for the past month, -2.86% over 3 months, -75.54% over 1 year, -35.38% across 3 years, and -25.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jalan Transolutions (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jalan Transolutions (India) are 0.00 and 0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global