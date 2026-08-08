What is the share price of Maheshwari Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maheshwari Logistics is ₹72.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Maheshwari Logistics? The Maheshwari Logistics is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maheshwari Logistics? The market cap of Maheshwari Logistics is ₹215.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maheshwari Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maheshwari Logistics are ₹73.00 and ₹71.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maheshwari Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maheshwari Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maheshwari Logistics is ₹75.50 and 52-week low of Maheshwari Logistics is ₹39.04 as on .

How has the Maheshwari Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Maheshwari Logistics has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -0.25% for the past month, 34.65% over 3 months, 22.0% over 1 year, 0.44% across 3 years, and -10.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maheshwari Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maheshwari Logistics are 12.82 and 1.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global