Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAHESHWARI LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Transport - Road | Smallcap | NSE
₹72.35 Closed
-1.36-1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.05₹73.80
₹72.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.65₹93.20
₹72.35
Open Price
₹73.80
Prev. Close
₹73.35
Volume
12,400

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R173.52
  • R274.53
  • R375.27
  • Pivot
    72.78
  • S171.77
  • S271.03
  • S370.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57573.1
  • 1075.373.11
  • 2077.4872.59
  • 5077.8672.59
  • 10076.573.39
  • 20083.0874.53

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.4111.39-9.2222.11-2.62-7.92-26.12
3.57-0.944.1814.65-0.8371.0931.95
2.496.8315.3125.6713.76289.31132.73
13.7714.6610.8124.19-11.06154.39106.62
1.721.72-13.24-19.18-35.16103.45-90.53
1.223.751.723.7516.00396.41375.92
-6.25-5.51-31.82-27.27-25.9336.36-78.84

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maheshwari Logistics Ltd.

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232GJ2006PLC049224 and registration number is 049224. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1034.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Maheshwari
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Varun Kabra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Maheshwari
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mayadevi Kabra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mukta Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramnaresh Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Punam Pushpkumar Dhoot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Giriraj Laddha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maheshwari Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is ₹214.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is 15.29 and PB ratio of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is 1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is ₹72.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is ₹93.20 and 52-week low of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is ₹49.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data