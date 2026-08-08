Here's the live share price of Maheshwari Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maheshwari Logistics
|-0.18
|-0.25
|34.65
|60.20
|22.00
|0.44
|-10.62
|Transport Corporation of India
|-1.52
|-4.01
|-6.45
|-17.49
|-19.96
|6.26
|15.76
|Globe International Carriers
|15.96
|15.42
|-51.25
|-56.24
|-31.93
|24.77
|51.51
|IL&FS Transportation Networks
|-0.96
|-5.50
|-16.60
|-23.42
|-28.72
|-11.28
|-12.21
|Jalan Transolutions (India)
|9.68
|-20.93
|-2.86
|-49.25
|-75.54
|-35.38
|-25.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maheshwari Logistics has gained 22.00% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.96%), Globe International Carriers (-31.93%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-28.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Maheshwari Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and Globe International Carriers (51.51%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73
|73.01
|10
|73.06
|73.03
|20
|73.02
|72.75
|50
|69.73
|69.05
|100
|58.81
|63.13
|200
|53.75
|58.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maheshwari Logistics saw a rise in promoter holding to 83.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Maheshwari Logistics fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232GJ2006PLC049224 and registration number is 049224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight transport by road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1066.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maheshwari Logistics is ₹72.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maheshwari Logistics is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Maheshwari Logistics is ₹215.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maheshwari Logistics are ₹73.00 and ₹71.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maheshwari Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maheshwari Logistics is ₹75.50 and 52-week low of Maheshwari Logistics is ₹39.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maheshwari Logistics has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -0.25% for the past month, 34.65% over 3 months, 22.0% over 1 year, 0.44% across 3 years, and -10.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maheshwari Logistics are 12.82 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global