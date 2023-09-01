Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232GJ2006PLC049224 and registration number is 049224. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Transport - Road. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1034.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is ₹214.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is 15.29 and PB ratio of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is 1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is ₹72.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is ₹93.20 and 52-week low of Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is ₹49.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.