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Maheshwari Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHESHWARI LOGISTICS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Transport

Here's the live share price of Maheshwari Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.86 Closed
-0.19₹ -0.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maheshwari Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.58₹73.00
₹72.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.04₹75.50
₹72.86
Open Price
₹72.00
Prev. Close
₹73.00
Volume
17,442

Source: Dion Global

Maheshwari Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maheshwari Logistics		-0.18-0.2534.6560.2022.000.44-10.62
Transport Corporation of India		-1.52-4.01-6.45-17.49-19.966.2615.76
Globe International Carriers		15.9615.42-51.25-56.24-31.9324.7751.51
IL&FS Transportation Networks		-0.96-5.50-16.60-23.42-28.72-11.28-12.21
Jalan Transolutions (India)		9.68-20.93-2.86-49.25-75.54-35.38-25.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maheshwari Logistics has gained 22.00% compared to peers like Transport Corporation of India (-19.96%), Globe International Carriers (-31.93%), IL&FS Transportation Networks (-28.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Maheshwari Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Transport Corporation of India (15.76%) and Globe International Carriers (51.51%).

Maheshwari Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maheshwari Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57373.01
1073.0673.03
2073.0272.75
5069.7369.05
10058.8163.13
20053.7558.71

Source: Dion Global

Maheshwari Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maheshwari Logistics saw a rise in promoter holding to 83.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maheshwari Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Maheshwari Logistics fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Maheshwari Logistics

Maheshwari Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232GJ2006PLC049224 and registration number is 049224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight transport by road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1066.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neeraj Maheshwari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Kailashnarayan Maheshwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinay Premnarayan Maheshwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shubham Vinay Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramnaresh Ramkalyan Kabra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Viraj Bipinkumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Punam Pushpkumar Dhoot
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Maheshwari Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Maheshwari Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maheshwari Logistics is ₹72.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maheshwari Logistics?

The Maheshwari Logistics is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maheshwari Logistics?

The market cap of Maheshwari Logistics is ₹215.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maheshwari Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maheshwari Logistics are ₹73.00 and ₹71.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maheshwari Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maheshwari Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maheshwari Logistics is ₹75.50 and 52-week low of Maheshwari Logistics is ₹39.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maheshwari Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maheshwari Logistics has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -0.25% for the past month, 34.65% over 3 months, 22.0% over 1 year, 0.44% across 3 years, and -10.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maheshwari Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maheshwari Logistics are 12.82 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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