What is the share price of TAAL Tech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TAAL Tech is ₹2,990.00 as on .

What kind of stock is TAAL Tech? The TAAL Tech is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TAAL Tech? The market cap of TAAL Tech is ₹931.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TAAL Tech? Today’s highest and lowest price of TAAL Tech are ₹3,139.95 and ₹2,960.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TAAL Tech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TAAL Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TAAL Tech is ₹4,344.00 and 52-week low of TAAL Tech is ₹2,251.00 as on .

How has the TAAL Tech performed historically in terms of returns? The TAAL Tech has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, 4.38% for the past month, 0.5% over 3 months, 20.79% over 1 year, 20.34% across 3 years, and 44.17% over 5 years.