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TAAL Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAAL TECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport
Theme
Aviation
Index
BSE Services

Here's the live share price of TAAL Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,990.00 Closed
-1.97₹ -60.10
As on Apr 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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TAAL Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,960.00₹3,139.95
₹2,990.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,251.00₹4,344.00
₹2,990.00
Open Price
₹3,139.95
Prev. Close
₹3,050.10
Volume
438

TAAL Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TAAL Tech		-0.064.380.50-5.7420.7920.3444.17
InterGlobe Aviation		2.717.31-5.33-21.14-14.8633.6425.09
Spicejet		8.151.76-48.47-60.02-73.91-25.61-26.37
Global Vectra Helicorp		14.7828.1613.79-14.86-16.2153.2639.26

Over the last one year, TAAL Tech has gained 20.79% compared to peers like InterGlobe Aviation (-14.86%), Spicejet (-73.91%), Global Vectra Helicorp (-16.21%). From a 5 year perspective, TAAL Tech has outperformed peers relative to InterGlobe Aviation (25.09%) and Spicejet (-26.37%).

TAAL Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

TAAL Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,007.813,009.38
102,948.682,957.23
202,860.122,902.03
502,872.742,884.5
1002,911.612,923.95
2003,055.62,969.12

TAAL Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TAAL Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.37%, FII holding unchanged at 2.28%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TAAL Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 06, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTTAAL Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 10, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTTAAL Tech - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025.
Feb 10, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTTAAL Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Board Meeting Dated February 10, 2026
Feb 05, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTTAAL Tech - Intimation Of Merger Of Statutory Auditors
Feb 04, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTTAAL Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

About TAAL Tech

TAAL Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110KA2014PLC176836 and registration number is 096373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger airways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Salil Taneja
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shyam Powar
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Nanda
    Director
  • Ms. Deepa Mathur
    Director
  • Mr. Narayan Karbhase
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sahu
    Director

FAQs on TAAL Tech Share Price

What is the share price of TAAL Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TAAL Tech is ₹2,990.00 as on Apr 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is TAAL Tech?

The TAAL Tech is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TAAL Tech?

The market cap of TAAL Tech is ₹931.79 Cr as on Apr 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TAAL Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TAAL Tech are ₹3,139.95 and ₹2,960.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TAAL Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TAAL Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TAAL Tech is ₹4,344.00 and 52-week low of TAAL Tech is ₹2,251.00 as on Apr 20, 2026.

How has the TAAL Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The TAAL Tech has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, 4.38% for the past month, 0.5% over 3 months, 20.79% over 1 year, 20.34% across 3 years, and 44.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TAAL Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TAAL Tech are 18.02 and 3.98 on Apr 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.

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