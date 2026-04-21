Here's the live share price of TAAL Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TAAL Tech
|-0.06
|4.38
|0.50
|-5.74
|20.79
|20.34
|44.17
|InterGlobe Aviation
|2.71
|7.31
|-5.33
|-21.14
|-14.86
|33.64
|25.09
|Spicejet
|8.15
|1.76
|-48.47
|-60.02
|-73.91
|-25.61
|-26.37
|Global Vectra Helicorp
|14.78
|28.16
|13.79
|-14.86
|-16.21
|53.26
|39.26
Over the last one year, TAAL Tech has gained 20.79% compared to peers like InterGlobe Aviation (-14.86%), Spicejet (-73.91%), Global Vectra Helicorp (-16.21%). From a 5 year perspective, TAAL Tech has outperformed peers relative to InterGlobe Aviation (25.09%) and Spicejet (-26.37%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,007.81
|3,009.38
|10
|2,948.68
|2,957.23
|20
|2,860.12
|2,902.03
|50
|2,872.74
|2,884.5
|100
|2,911.61
|2,923.95
|200
|3,055.6
|2,969.12
In the latest quarter, TAAL Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.37%, FII holding unchanged at 2.28%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 06, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|TAAL Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 10, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|TAAL Tech - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025.
|Feb 10, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|TAAL Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Board Meeting Dated February 10, 2026
|Feb 05, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|TAAL Tech - Intimation Of Merger Of Statutory Auditors
|Feb 04, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|TAAL Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, February 10, 2026.
TAAL Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110KA2014PLC176836 and registration number is 096373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger airways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TAAL Tech is ₹2,990.00 as on Apr 20, 2026.
The TAAL Tech is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TAAL Tech is ₹931.79 Cr as on Apr 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TAAL Tech are ₹3,139.95 and ₹2,960.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TAAL Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TAAL Tech is ₹4,344.00 and 52-week low of TAAL Tech is ₹2,251.00 as on Apr 20, 2026.
The TAAL Tech has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, 4.38% for the past month, 0.5% over 3 months, 20.79% over 1 year, 20.34% across 3 years, and 44.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TAAL Tech are 18.02 and 3.98 on Apr 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.