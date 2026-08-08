Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Edible Fat sector is AWL Agri Business. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 74,730.67 cr.



AWL Agri Business has a market capitalisation of Rs 25,603.67 cr. Over the previous 12 months, AWL Agri Business’s share price declined 21.44%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of AWL Agri Business here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all edible fat stocks here.