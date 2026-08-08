Track manufacturers of refined oils, vanaspati, and specialty fats that cater to mass consumption and industry use.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Marico
|864.70
|1,12,271.47
|41.85
|39.00
|0.08
|11.71
|10.61
|59.47
|26.67
|37.86
|Patanjali Foods
|357.00
|38,845.48
|13.85
|12.79
|0.21
|NM
|NM
|21.41
|2.97
|26.88
|AWL Agri Business
|197.00
|25,603.67
|9.98
|17.02
|0.75
|8.70
|22.42
|22.15
|2.45
|11.43
|Manorama Industries
|1,622.00
|10,238.45
|31.97
|46.91
|0.53
|NM
|NM
|47.63
|15.22
|19.40
|Gokul Agro Resources
|228.45
|6,741.26
|25.96
|36.58
|0.40
|30.88
|40.77
|16.02
|4.74
|7.45
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|1,356.50
|3,796.29
|10.33
|13.22
|0.56
|97.51
|832.65
|16.90
|1.76
|6.43
|Sundrop Brands
|676.00
|2,548.31
|1.36
|1.82
|0.00
|22.17
|10.11
|91.18
|1.72
|33.38
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|510.00
|1,128.09
|29.05
|30.35
|2.38
|29.86
|38.64
|29.53
|8.58
|11.80
|Jayant Agro Organics
|221.85
|665.55
|8.26
|12.66
|0.21
|-4.61
|0.71
|12.25
|1.09
|5.53
|Modi Naturals
|391.65
|521.15
|29.21
|21.92
|0.94
|19.83
|249.02
|10.36
|3.03
|7.16
|KN Agri Resources
|205.47
|513.65
|8.23
|14.16
|0.09
|-6.74
|5.37
|16.22
|1.34
|7.89
|Kriti Nutrients
|90.07
|451.28
|14.79
|19.38
|0.03
|NM
|NM
|13.31
|1.97
|4.27
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|40.06
|396.57
|5.08
|15.54
|1.05
|9.52
|-8.52
|21.46
|1.09
|9.04
|Evexia Lifecare
|1.49
|279.72
|0.36
|0.27
|0.01
|16.61
|33.57
|196.05
|0.64
|34.71
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|10.76
|276.68
|1.60
|4.33
|0.45
|212.25
|-47.26
|218.26
|3.39
|26.34
|Integrated Proteins
|144.00
|269.48
|1.09
|1.38
|0.00
|290.39
|94.03
|1,014.08
|13.33
|488.74
|Ramdevbaba Solvent
|91.50
|219.59
|7.01
|6.63
|2.20
|5.67
|-4.20
|19.21
|1.41
|16.26
|Vijay Solvex
|684.00
|218.97
|5.47
|9.25
|0.18
|-0.88
|4.31
|11.34
|0.62
|4.03
|Ajanta Soya
|21.92
|176.42
|4.98
|9.09
|0.05
|1.89
|55.31
|21.06
|1.05
|6.28
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|68.90
|159.02
|11.06
|14.64
|0.85
|182.08
|178.87
|12.70
|1.41
|9.50
|M K Proteins
|4.17
|156.53
|8.95
|14.29
|0.47
|6.74
|-13.76
|22.92
|2.05
|15.53
|Apollo Ingredients
|140.30
|145.91
|10.14
|13.64
|0.00
|NM
|113.02
|172.04
|20.88
|16.29
|Ambar Protein Industries
|217.85
|125.26
|16.82
|25.81
|0.62
|13.21
|35.68
|17.83
|3.00
|8.59
|Kanel Industries
|76.98
|121.24
|-3.10
|-2.24
|0.01
|NM
|NM
|NM
|7.86
|NM
|Mayank Cattle Food
|216.05
|116.67
|15.68
|28.85
|1.13
|NM
|NM
|21.09
|3.37
|11.82
The largest company, by revenues, in the Edible Fat sector is AWL Agri Business. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 74,730.67 cr.
AWL Agri Business has a market capitalisation of Rs 25,603.67 cr. Over the previous 12 months, AWL Agri Business’s share price declined 21.44%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of AWL Agri Business here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all edible fat stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you find edible stocks exposed to essential food demand and global commodity trends.
Edible oils are a staple in Indian households, driving steady volumes year-round.
India imports over 60% of its edible oil, making global palm, soybean, and sunflower prices key to earnings.
Packaged brands like mustard, groundnut, and blended oils command better pricing over loose oil.
Fats and margarine demand from processed food and QSR chains add a B2B revenue stream.
Domestic production is insufficient; hence, large quantities of palm, soybean, and sunflower oil are imported by companies like Patanjali Foods Ltd., Adani Wilmar, Marico Ltd., and others.
Yes. Fluctuations in international edible oil prices directly affect input costs and margins.
They use hedging, inventory timing, and pass-through pricing to manage cost risks.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Samco Flexi Cap Fund
|6.74
|Marico
|-2.68
|Edelweiss Focused Fund
|4.78
|Marico
|7.87
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund
|4.25
|Patanjali Foods
|7.17
|Nippon India Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund
|4.07
|Marico
|6.86