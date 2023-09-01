Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.27
|-0.01
|78.11
|82.74
|65.35
|117.41
|127.33
|-5.67
|-14.70
|-20.26
|-7.12
|-48.43
|32.90
|32.90
|-1.52
|-7.54
|19.58
|31.41
|2.95
|104.28
|12,959.94
|2.65
|-1.56
|2.81
|12.17
|-4.31
|174.46
|142.47
|6.27
|15.94
|30.58
|108.46
|60.17
|179.50
|929.74
|-0.77
|-6.69
|3.05
|-5.02
|6.36
|15.89
|23.99
|1.51
|-5.32
|11.66
|-2.10
|24.70
|663.13
|728.13
|6.81
|4.09
|6.80
|18.08
|38.00
|920.70
|339.59
|-1.10
|4.25
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|-7.83
|21.29
|12.02
|16.66
|-15.17
|1,534.62
|622.79
|1.95
|-0.55
|2.56
|-4.61
|-0.77
|90.19
|144.52
|-0.76
|3.84
|3.25
|13.80
|9.28
|298.31
|176.63
|2.59
|1.23
|4.19
|30.98
|-33.98
|190.00
|200.00
|50.94
|49.25
|36.52
|2.59
|19.80
|375.06
|375.06
|0.04
|-2.92
|-0.92
|-12.18
|-51.96
|256.29
|265.99
|2.89
|2.13
|45.77
|2,388.18
|2,506.67
|16,000.00
|22,900.00
|1.57
|-0.11
|5.24
|0.78
|10.12
|-7.57
|250.00
|-8.51
|3.11
|2.07
|4.31
|-20.29
|9,737.40
|10,154.24
|-1.58
|10.97
|23.30
|8.73
|-14.19
|64.97
|17.54
|-8.75
|-16.23
|-15.67
|11.82
|-17.39
|1,224.61
|237.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24132MP1996PLC011245 and registration number is 011245. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 752.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is ₹411.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is 13.15 and PB ratio of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is 3.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is ₹82.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kriti Nutrients Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is ₹89.65 and 52-week low of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is ₹37.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.