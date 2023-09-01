What is the Market Cap of Kriti Nutrients Ltd.? The market cap of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is ₹411.75 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kriti Nutrients Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is 13.15 and PB ratio of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is 3.11 as on .

What is the share price of Kriti Nutrients Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is ₹82.18 as on .