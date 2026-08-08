Here's the live share price of Kriti Nutrients along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kriti Nutrients has declined 12.55% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Kriti Nutrients has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73.52
|79.97
|10
|75.15
|78.08
|20
|76.91
|78.28
|50
|83.01
|80.45
|100
|79.89
|80.8
|200
|78.63
|83.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kriti Nutrients remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Kriti Nutrients - Board Meeting Intimation for Holding 02/2026-27 For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Kriti Nutrients - Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Intimation Of Dispatch Of Letters To The Shareholders
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Kriti Nutrients - Corporate Announcement/Information Pursuant To Regulation 44 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regarding
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Kriti Nutrients - Notice Of 30Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026 At 4:30 P.M. (IST)
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Kriti Nutrients - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24132MP1996PLC011245 and registration number is 011245. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 921.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kriti Nutrients is ₹90.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kriti Nutrients is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kriti Nutrients is ₹451.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kriti Nutrients are ₹91.81 and ₹90.07.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kriti Nutrients stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kriti Nutrients is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Kriti Nutrients is ₹52.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kriti Nutrients has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 9.12% for the past month, -3.87% over 3 months, -12.55% over 1 year, 3.79% across 3 years, and 15.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kriti Nutrients are 13.31 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global