What is the share price of Kriti Nutrients? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kriti Nutrients is ₹90.07 as on .

What kind of stock is Kriti Nutrients? The Kriti Nutrients is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kriti Nutrients? The market cap of Kriti Nutrients is ₹451.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kriti Nutrients? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kriti Nutrients are ₹91.81 and ₹90.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kriti Nutrients? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kriti Nutrients stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kriti Nutrients is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Kriti Nutrients is ₹52.25 as on .

How has the Kriti Nutrients performed historically in terms of returns? The Kriti Nutrients has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 9.12% for the past month, -3.87% over 3 months, -12.55% over 1 year, 3.79% across 3 years, and 15.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kriti Nutrients? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kriti Nutrients are 13.31 and 1.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global