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Kriti Nutrients Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRITI NUTRIENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Kriti Nutrients along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹90.07 Closed
-5.00₹ -4.74
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kriti Nutrients Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.07₹91.81
₹90.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.25₹111.00
₹90.07
Open Price
₹90.07
Prev. Close
₹94.81
Volume
5,453

Source: Dion Global

Kriti Nutrients Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kriti Nutrients has declined 12.55% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Kriti Nutrients has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Kriti Nutrients Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kriti Nutrients Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
573.5279.97
1075.1578.08
2076.9178.28
5083.0180.45
10079.8980.8
20078.6383.23

Source: Dion Global

Kriti Nutrients Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kriti Nutrients remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kriti Nutrients Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTKriti Nutrients - Board Meeting Intimation for Holding 02/2026-27 For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone
Jul 21, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTKriti Nutrients - Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Intimation Of Dispatch Of Letters To The Shareholders
Jul 21, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTKriti Nutrients - Corporate Announcement/Information Pursuant To Regulation 44 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regarding
Jul 21, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTKriti Nutrients - Notice Of 30Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026 At 4:30 P.M. (IST)
Jul 21, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTKriti Nutrients - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Kriti Nutrients

Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24132MP1996PLC011245 and registration number is 011245. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 921.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Singh Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Singh Mehta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Purnima Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Khajuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekharan Bhaskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Roopsingh Gaur
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Tulsi Jayakumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kriti Nutrients Share Price

What is the share price of Kriti Nutrients?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kriti Nutrients is ₹90.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kriti Nutrients?

The Kriti Nutrients is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kriti Nutrients?

The market cap of Kriti Nutrients is ₹451.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kriti Nutrients?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kriti Nutrients are ₹91.81 and ₹90.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kriti Nutrients?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kriti Nutrients stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kriti Nutrients is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Kriti Nutrients is ₹52.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kriti Nutrients performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kriti Nutrients has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 9.12% for the past month, -3.87% over 3 months, -12.55% over 1 year, 3.79% across 3 years, and 15.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kriti Nutrients?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kriti Nutrients are 13.31 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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