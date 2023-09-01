Follow Us

KRITI NUTRIENTS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹82.18 Closed
2.021.63
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Kriti Nutrients Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.00₹82.95
₹82.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.18₹89.65
₹82.18
Open Price
₹80.55
Prev. Close
₹80.55
Volume
6,228

Kriti Nutrients Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R183.42
  • R284.66
  • R386.37
  • Pivot
    81.71
  • S180.47
  • S278.76
  • S377.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 552.1680.81
  • 1051.9180.9
  • 2052.2879.71
  • 5051.9472.45
  • 10049.1264.3
  • 20052.0957.85

Kriti Nutrients Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54
-8.75-16.23-15.6711.82-17.391,224.61237.33

Kriti Nutrients Ltd. Share Holdings

Kriti Nutrients Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kriti Nutrients Ltd.

Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24132MP1996PLC011245 and registration number is 011245. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 752.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Singh Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Singh Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Purnima Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kalra
    Independent Director
  • CA. Manoj Fadnis
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekharan Bhaskar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kriti Nutrients Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kriti Nutrients Ltd.?

The market cap of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is ₹411.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kriti Nutrients Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is 13.15 and PB ratio of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is 3.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kriti Nutrients Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is ₹82.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kriti Nutrients Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kriti Nutrients Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is ₹89.65 and 52-week low of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. is ₹37.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

