Here's the live share price of KN Agri Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KN Agri Resources
|-1.33
|-1.93
|7.56
|21.90
|-12.36
|19.97
|7.07
|Marico
|-0.99
|1.69
|3.59
|14.19
|19.96
|14.40
|10.38
|Patanjali Foods
|0.82
|-13.75
|-22.34
|-32.74
|-41.08
|-7.77
|-0.21
|AWL Agri Business
|4.25
|6.54
|-6.81
|-6.50
|-21.22
|-20.58
|-5.94
|Manorama Industries
|1.98
|7.27
|1.79
|13.15
|14.26
|66.44
|51.48
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.64
|10.39
|-3.46
|30.47
|54.99
|57.40
|60.96
|Sundrop Brands
|2.46
|6.46
|1.77
|6.99
|-14.97
|-8.46
|-7.37
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-3.77
|9.20
|8.38
|26.67
|-6.80
|1.82
|-4.41
|Modi Naturals
|0.55
|-8.21
|5.54
|14.58
|3.11
|1.03
|0.61
|Kriti Nutrients
|24.08
|13.20
|-4.01
|21.59
|-12.53
|4.20
|10.57
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.61
|-3.99
|0.10
|13.79
|-3.15
|8.00
|4.76
|Ramdevbaba Solvent
|1.78
|17.31
|-12.02
|3.45
|-31.79
|-8.02
|-4.90
|M K Proteins
|0.72
|-12.11
|-19.35
|-22.75
|-36.60
|-45.33
|35.34
|Raj Oil Mills
|0.90
|-1.60
|0.49
|1.86
|-5.36
|0.61
|-3.45
|Rajgor Castor Derivatives
|-6.85
|23.05
|24.58
|26.69
|33.78
|-21.20
|-13.32
|Snehaa Organics
|0.64
|-2.19
|0.54
|-6.10
|-59.49
|-26.01
|-16.53
|N K Industries
|5.76
|3.04
|-7.93
|-6.23
|2.83
|15.41
|15.90
|Sanwaria Consumer
|0
|5.26
|-16.67
|-39.39
|-44.44
|-17.02
|-22.16
|Shanti Overseas (India)
|3.45
|2.83
|-3.09
|-5.61
|-36.87
|-23.56
|-21.19
|Shree Ram Proteins
|0
|-5.71
|-25.00
|-42.11
|-41.07
|-50.06
|-34.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KN Agri Resources has declined 12.36% compared to peers like Marico (19.96%), Patanjali Foods (-41.08%), AWL Agri Business (-21.22%). From a 5 year perspective, KN Agri Resources has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.38%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|209.86
|208.3
|10
|210.63
|208.54
|20
|206.51
|207.85
|50
|203.49
|204.46
|100
|197.26
|200.64
|200
|197.51
|201.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KN Agri Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.32%, FII holding fell to 2.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the KN Agri Resources fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
KN Agri Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15141CT1987PLC003777 and registration number is 003777. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1809.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KN Agri Resources is ₹205.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KN Agri Resources is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of KN Agri Resources is ₹513.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KN Agri Resources are ₹211.65 and ₹203.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KN Agri Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KN Agri Resources is ₹263.30 and 52-week low of KN Agri Resources is ₹148.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KN Agri Resources has shown returns of -2.92% over the past day, -1.93% for the past month, 7.56% over 3 months, -12.36% over 1 year, 19.97% across 3 years, and 7.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KN Agri Resources are 16.22 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global