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KN Agri Resources Share Price

NSE
BSE

KN AGRI RESOURCES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of KN Agri Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹205.47 Closed
-2.92₹ -6.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KN Agri Resources Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹203.10₹211.65
₹205.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹148.30₹263.30
₹205.47
Open Price
₹211.65
Prev. Close
₹211.65
Volume
6,846

Source: Dion Global

KN Agri Resources Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KN Agri Resources		-1.33-1.937.5621.90-12.3619.977.07
Marico		-0.991.693.5914.1919.9614.4010.38
Patanjali Foods		0.82-13.75-22.34-32.74-41.08-7.77-0.21
AWL Agri Business		4.256.54-6.81-6.50-21.22-20.58-5.94
Manorama Industries		1.987.271.7913.1514.2666.4451.48
Gokul Agro Resources		1.6410.39-3.4630.4754.9957.4060.96
Sundrop Brands		2.466.461.776.99-14.97-8.46-7.37
Jayant Agro Organics		-3.779.208.3826.67-6.801.82-4.41
Modi Naturals		0.55-8.215.5414.583.111.030.61
Kriti Nutrients		24.0813.20-4.0121.59-12.534.2010.57
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.61-3.990.1013.79-3.158.004.76
Ramdevbaba Solvent		1.7817.31-12.023.45-31.79-8.02-4.90
M K Proteins		0.72-12.11-19.35-22.75-36.60-45.3335.34
Raj Oil Mills		0.90-1.600.491.86-5.360.61-3.45
Rajgor Castor Derivatives		-6.8523.0524.5826.6933.78-21.20-13.32
Snehaa Organics		0.64-2.190.54-6.10-59.49-26.01-16.53
N K Industries		5.763.04-7.93-6.232.8315.4115.90
Sanwaria Consumer		05.26-16.67-39.39-44.44-17.02-22.16
Shanti Overseas (India)		3.452.83-3.09-5.61-36.87-23.56-21.19
Shree Ram Proteins		0-5.71-25.00-42.11-41.07-50.06-34.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KN Agri Resources has declined 12.36% compared to peers like Marico (19.96%), Patanjali Foods (-41.08%), AWL Agri Business (-21.22%). From a 5 year perspective, KN Agri Resources has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.38%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.21%).

KN Agri Resources Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KN Agri Resources Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5209.86208.3
10210.63208.54
20206.51207.85
50203.49204.46
100197.26200.64
200197.51201.84

Source: Dion Global

KN Agri Resources Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KN Agri Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.32%, FII holding fell to 2.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KN Agri Resources Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the KN Agri Resources fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About KN Agri Resources

KN Agri Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15141CT1987PLC003777 and registration number is 003777. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1809.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Shrishrimal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Shrishrimal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay Shrishrimal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Deeptimayee Vidushi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Totla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Krishan Sood
    Independent Director

FAQs on KN Agri Resources Share Price

What is the share price of KN Agri Resources?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KN Agri Resources is ₹205.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KN Agri Resources?

The KN Agri Resources is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of KN Agri Resources?

The market cap of KN Agri Resources is ₹513.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KN Agri Resources?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KN Agri Resources are ₹211.65 and ₹203.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KN Agri Resources?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KN Agri Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KN Agri Resources is ₹263.30 and 52-week low of KN Agri Resources is ₹148.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KN Agri Resources performed historically in terms of returns?

The KN Agri Resources has shown returns of -2.92% over the past day, -1.93% for the past month, 7.56% over 3 months, -12.36% over 1 year, 19.97% across 3 years, and 7.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KN Agri Resources?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KN Agri Resources are 16.22 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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