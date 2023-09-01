Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KN Agri Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15141CT1987PLC003777 and registration number is 003777. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1881.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KN Agri Resources Ltd. is ₹387.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KN Agri Resources Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of KN Agri Resources Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KN Agri Resources Ltd. is ₹155.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KN Agri Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KN Agri Resources Ltd. is ₹197.00 and 52-week low of KN Agri Resources Ltd. is ₹98.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.