What is the share price of KN Agri Resources? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KN Agri Resources is ₹205.47 as on .

What kind of stock is KN Agri Resources? The KN Agri Resources is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of KN Agri Resources? The market cap of KN Agri Resources is ₹513.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KN Agri Resources? Today’s highest and lowest price of KN Agri Resources are ₹211.65 and ₹203.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KN Agri Resources? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KN Agri Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KN Agri Resources is ₹263.30 and 52-week low of KN Agri Resources is ₹148.30 as on .

How has the KN Agri Resources performed historically in terms of returns? The KN Agri Resources has shown returns of -2.92% over the past day, -1.93% for the past month, 7.56% over 3 months, -12.36% over 1 year, 19.97% across 3 years, and 7.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KN Agri Resources? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KN Agri Resources are 16.22 and 1.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global