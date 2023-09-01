Follow Us

KN AGRI RESOURCES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | NSE
₹155.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KN Agri Resources Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.00₹158.80
₹155.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.60₹197.00
₹155.00
Open Price
₹155.00
Prev. Close
₹155.00
Volume
86,400

KN Agri Resources Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1157.53
  • R2160.07
  • R3161.33
  • Pivot
    156.27
  • S1153.73
  • S2152.47
  • S3149.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5177.86151.1
  • 10178.44146.9
  • 20171.28139.91
  • 50172.5130.52
  • 100160.57127.44
  • 200122.8132.93

KN Agri Resources Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

KN Agri Resources Ltd. Share Holdings

KN Agri Resources Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KN Agri Resources Ltd.

KN Agri Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15141CT1987PLC003777 and registration number is 003777. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1881.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Shrishrimal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Shrishrimal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay Shrishrimal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Totla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Krishan Sood
    Independent Director

FAQs on KN Agri Resources Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KN Agri Resources Ltd.?

The market cap of KN Agri Resources Ltd. is ₹387.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KN Agri Resources Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KN Agri Resources Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of KN Agri Resources Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KN Agri Resources Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KN Agri Resources Ltd. is ₹155.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KN Agri Resources Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KN Agri Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KN Agri Resources Ltd. is ₹197.00 and 52-week low of KN Agri Resources Ltd. is ₹98.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

