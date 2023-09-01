What is the Market Cap of KN Agri Resources Ltd.? The market cap of KN Agri Resources Ltd. is ₹387.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KN Agri Resources Ltd.? P/E ratio of KN Agri Resources Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of KN Agri Resources Ltd. is 1.36 as on .

What is the share price of KN Agri Resources Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KN Agri Resources Ltd. is ₹155.00 as on .