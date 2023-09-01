Follow Us

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

CIAN AGRO INDUSTRIES & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹47.84 Closed
-4.99-2.51
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.84₹47.84
₹47.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.70₹60.65
₹47.84
Open Price
₹47.84
Prev. Close
₹50.35
Volume
1,285

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R147.84
  • R247.84
  • R347.84
  • Pivot
    47.84
  • S147.84
  • S247.84
  • S347.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.4950.49
  • 1057.6348.24
  • 2056.9145.46
  • 5058.0142.44
  • 10060.8742.24
  • 20065.5344.92

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-8.75-16.23-15.6711.82-17.391,224.61237.33

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142MH1985PLC037493 and registration number is 037493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Gauri Chandrayan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Gadkari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Boratkar
    Director
  • Mr. Jaykumar Varma
    Director
  • Mr. Anandrao Raut
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Promod Borawar
    Independent Director

FAQs on CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹133.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. is 1258.95 and PB ratio of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. is 1.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹47.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹60.65 and 52-week low of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹32.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

