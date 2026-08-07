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CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

CIAN AGRO INDUSTRIES & INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,356.50 Closed
0.87₹ 11.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,335.00₹1,370.00
₹1,356.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹385.10₹3,633.15
₹1,356.50
Open Price
₹1,355.00
Prev. Close
₹1,344.85
Volume
23,940

Source: Dion Global

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure has gained 240.27% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,420.511,408.07
101,459.431,433.77
201,501.881,478.68
501,577.231,515.04
1001,409.891,474.18
2001,487.561,362.02

Source: Dion Global

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTCIAN Agro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Aug 08, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTCIAN Agro Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
Jul 30, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTCIAN Agro Industries - Intimation Of Receipt Of No-Objection For Reclassification Of Promoters Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (
Jul 13, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTCIAN Agro Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 18, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTCIAN Agro Industries - Clarification To BSE E-Mail On Share Volume Movement

Source: Dion Global

About CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142MH1985PLC037493 and registration number is 037493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 414.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaykumar Varma
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Gadkari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Boratkar
    Director
  • Mrs. Vrushali Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Mandlekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Himte
    Independent Director

FAQs on CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is ₹1,356.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure?

The CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure?

The market cap of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is ₹3,796.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are ₹1,370.00 and ₹1,335.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is ₹3,633.15 and 52-week low of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is ₹385.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, -31.52% over 3 months, 240.27% over 1 year, 216.1% across 3 years, and 98.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are 16.90 and 1.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure News

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