What is the share price of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is ₹1,356.50 as on .

What kind of stock is CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure? The CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure? The market cap of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is ₹3,796.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are ₹1,370.00 and ₹1,335.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is ₹3,633.15 and 52-week low of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is ₹385.10 as on .

How has the CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, -31.52% over 3 months, 240.27% over 1 year, 216.1% across 3 years, and 98.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are 16.90 and 1.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global