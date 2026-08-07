Here's the live share price of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure has gained 240.27% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,420.51
|1,408.07
|10
|1,459.43
|1,433.77
|20
|1,501.88
|1,478.68
|50
|1,577.23
|1,515.04
|100
|1,409.89
|1,474.18
|200
|1,487.56
|1,362.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|CIAN Agro Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|CIAN Agro Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|CIAN Agro Industries - Intimation Of Receipt Of No-Objection For Reclassification Of Promoters Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|CIAN Agro Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 18, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|CIAN Agro Industries - Clarification To BSE E-Mail On Share Volume Movement
Source: Dion Global
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142MH1985PLC037493 and registration number is 037493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 414.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is ₹1,356.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is ₹3,796.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are ₹1,370.00 and ₹1,335.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is ₹3,633.15 and 52-week low of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure is ₹385.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, -31.52% over 3 months, 240.27% over 1 year, 216.1% across 3 years, and 98.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are 16.90 and 1.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global