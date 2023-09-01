What is the Market Cap of Evexia Lifecare Ltd.? The market cap of Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is ₹112.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Evexia Lifecare Ltd.? P/E ratio of Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is 61.45 and PB ratio of Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is 1.23 as on .

What is the share price of Evexia Lifecare Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is ₹1.69 as on .