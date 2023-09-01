Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.60
|-11.98
|-39.64
|-12.89
|-6.63
|-88.66
|-52.33
|-5.69
|-14.71
|-20.27
|-7.13
|-48.43
|32.88
|32.88
|-1.01
|-7.06
|20.20
|32.09
|3.48
|105.34
|13,027.76
|2.65
|-1.56
|2.81
|12.17
|-4.31
|174.46
|142.47
|6.27
|15.94
|30.58
|108.46
|60.17
|179.50
|929.74
|-0.77
|-6.69
|3.05
|-5.02
|6.36
|15.89
|23.99
|1.51
|-5.32
|11.66
|-2.10
|24.70
|663.13
|728.13
|6.90
|4.17
|6.89
|18.18
|38.11
|921.53
|339.95
|-1.10
|4.25
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|-7.83
|21.29
|12.02
|16.66
|-15.17
|1,534.62
|622.79
|1.27
|-0.01
|78.11
|82.74
|65.35
|117.41
|127.33
|1.95
|-0.55
|2.56
|-4.61
|-0.77
|90.19
|144.52
|-0.76
|3.84
|3.25
|13.80
|9.28
|298.31
|176.63
|2.59
|1.23
|4.19
|30.98
|-33.98
|190.00
|200.00
|50.94
|49.25
|36.52
|2.59
|19.80
|375.06
|375.06
|0.04
|-2.92
|-0.92
|-12.18
|-51.96
|256.29
|265.99
|2.89
|2.13
|45.77
|2,388.18
|2,506.67
|16,000.00
|22,900.00
|1.46
|-0.22
|5.13
|0.67
|10.00
|-7.68
|249.61
|-8.51
|3.11
|2.07
|4.31
|-20.29
|9,737.40
|10,154.24
|-1.58
|10.97
|23.30
|8.73
|-14.19
|64.97
|17.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|09 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23100GJ1990PLC014692 and registration number is 014692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is ₹112.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is 61.45 and PB ratio of Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is ₹1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evexia Lifecare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is ₹3.15 and 52-week low of Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is ₹1.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.