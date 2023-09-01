Follow Us

EVEXIA LIFECARE LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.69 Closed
-0.59-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Evexia Lifecare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.66₹1.73
₹1.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.30₹3.15
₹1.69
Open Price
₹1.73
Prev. Close
₹1.70
Volume
21,65,747

Evexia Lifecare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.73
  • R21.76
  • R31.8
  • Pivot
    1.69
  • S11.66
  • S21.62
  • S31.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.791.71
  • 101.811.72
  • 201.821.77
  • 501.851.97
  • 1001.92.09
  • 2002.742.23

Evexia Lifecare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.60-11.98-39.64-12.89-6.63-88.66-52.33
-5.69-14.71-20.27-7.13-48.4332.8832.88
-1.01-7.0620.2032.093.48105.3413,027.76
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.904.176.8918.1838.11921.53339.95
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.46-0.225.130.6710.00-7.68249.61
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Evexia Lifecare Ltd. Share Holdings

Evexia Lifecare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
09 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Evexia Lifecare Ltd.

Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23100GJ1990PLC014692 and registration number is 014692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh R Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Salil S Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartik B Mistry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh A Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh D Thakkar
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandresh V Kahar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Payal Gajjar
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Evexia Lifecare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Evexia Lifecare Ltd.?

The market cap of Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is ₹112.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Evexia Lifecare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is 61.45 and PB ratio of Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Evexia Lifecare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is ₹1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Evexia Lifecare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evexia Lifecare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is ₹3.15 and 52-week low of Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is ₹1.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

