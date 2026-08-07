What is the share price of Evexia Lifecare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evexia Lifecare is ₹1.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Evexia Lifecare? The Evexia Lifecare is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Evexia Lifecare? The market cap of Evexia Lifecare is ₹279.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Evexia Lifecare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Evexia Lifecare are ₹1.50 and ₹1.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Evexia Lifecare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evexia Lifecare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evexia Lifecare is ₹2.42 and 52-week low of Evexia Lifecare is ₹0.47 as on .

How has the Evexia Lifecare performed historically in terms of returns? The Evexia Lifecare has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, -13.87% for the past month, 22.13% over 3 months, -34.07% over 1 year, -7.13% across 3 years, and -30.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Evexia Lifecare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Evexia Lifecare are 196.05 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global