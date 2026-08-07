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Evexia Lifecare Share Price

NSE
BSE

EVEXIA LIFECARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Evexia Lifecare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.49 Closed
4.20₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Evexia Lifecare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.43₹1.50
₹1.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.47₹2.42
₹1.49
Open Price
₹1.47
Prev. Close
₹1.43
Volume
41,63,888

Source: Dion Global

Evexia Lifecare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Evexia Lifecare has declined 34.07% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Evexia Lifecare has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Evexia Lifecare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Evexia Lifecare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.521.47
101.571.51
201.61.56
501.681.55
1001.311.51
2001.51.61

Source: Dion Global

Evexia Lifecare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Evexia Lifecare saw a drop in promoter holding to 3.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Evexia Lifecare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTEvexia Lifecare - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTEvexia Lifecare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 04:40 PM IST ISTEvexia Lifecare - Corrigendum To Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTEvexia Lifecare - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated)
Jul 11, 2026, 03:49 PM IST ISTEvexia Lifecare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Evexia Lifecare

Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23100GJ1990PLC014692 and registration number is 014692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh R Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh D Thakkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Payal Gajjar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammadraza Makrani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kartik B Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parth Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Evexia Lifecare Share Price

What is the share price of Evexia Lifecare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evexia Lifecare is ₹1.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Evexia Lifecare?

The Evexia Lifecare is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Evexia Lifecare?

The market cap of Evexia Lifecare is ₹279.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Evexia Lifecare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Evexia Lifecare are ₹1.50 and ₹1.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Evexia Lifecare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evexia Lifecare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evexia Lifecare is ₹2.42 and 52-week low of Evexia Lifecare is ₹0.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Evexia Lifecare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Evexia Lifecare has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, -13.87% for the past month, 22.13% over 3 months, -34.07% over 1 year, -7.13% across 3 years, and -30.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Evexia Lifecare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Evexia Lifecare are 196.05 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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