Here's the live share price of Evexia Lifecare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Evexia Lifecare has declined 34.07% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Evexia Lifecare has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.52
|1.47
|10
|1.57
|1.51
|20
|1.6
|1.56
|50
|1.68
|1.55
|100
|1.31
|1.51
|200
|1.5
|1.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Evexia Lifecare saw a drop in promoter holding to 3.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Evexia Lifecare - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Evexia Lifecare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:40 PM IST IST
|Evexia Lifecare - Corrigendum To Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Evexia Lifecare - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated)
|Jul 11, 2026, 03:49 PM IST IST
|Evexia Lifecare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Evexia Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23100GJ1990PLC014692 and registration number is 014692. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 187.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evexia Lifecare is ₹1.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Evexia Lifecare is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Evexia Lifecare is ₹279.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Evexia Lifecare are ₹1.50 and ₹1.43.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evexia Lifecare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evexia Lifecare is ₹2.42 and 52-week low of Evexia Lifecare is ₹0.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Evexia Lifecare has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, -13.87% for the past month, 22.13% over 3 months, -34.07% over 1 year, -7.13% across 3 years, and -30.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Evexia Lifecare are 196.05 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global