What is the share price of Modi Naturals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modi Naturals is ₹391.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Modi Naturals? The Modi Naturals is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modi Naturals? The market cap of Modi Naturals is ₹521.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Modi Naturals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Modi Naturals are ₹391.65 and ₹391.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modi Naturals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modi Naturals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modi Naturals is ₹526.30 and 52-week low of Modi Naturals is ₹261.00 as on .

How has the Modi Naturals performed historically in terms of returns? The Modi Naturals has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -7.78% for the past month, 4.12% over 3 months, -5.62% over 1 year, 19.61% across 3 years, and 21.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modi Naturals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modi Naturals are 10.36 and 3.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global