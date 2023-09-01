Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.76
|3.84
|3.25
|13.80
|9.28
|298.31
|176.63
|-5.67
|-14.70
|-20.26
|-7.12
|-48.43
|32.90
|32.90
|-1.52
|-7.54
|19.58
|31.41
|2.95
|104.28
|12,959.94
|2.65
|-1.56
|2.81
|12.17
|-4.31
|174.46
|142.47
|6.27
|15.94
|30.58
|108.46
|60.17
|179.50
|929.74
|-0.77
|-6.69
|3.05
|-5.02
|6.36
|15.89
|23.99
|1.51
|-5.32
|11.66
|-2.10
|24.70
|663.13
|728.13
|6.81
|4.09
|6.80
|18.08
|38.00
|920.70
|339.59
|-1.10
|4.25
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|-7.83
|21.29
|12.02
|16.66
|-15.17
|1,534.62
|622.79
|1.27
|-0.01
|78.11
|82.74
|65.35
|117.41
|127.33
|1.95
|-0.55
|2.56
|-4.61
|-0.77
|90.19
|144.52
|2.59
|1.23
|4.19
|30.98
|-33.98
|190.00
|200.00
|50.94
|49.25
|36.52
|2.59
|19.80
|375.06
|375.06
|0.04
|-2.92
|-0.92
|-12.18
|-51.96
|256.29
|265.99
|2.89
|2.13
|45.77
|2,388.18
|2,506.67
|16,000.00
|22,900.00
|1.57
|-0.11
|5.24
|0.78
|10.12
|-7.57
|250.00
|-8.51
|3.11
|2.07
|4.31
|-20.29
|9,737.40
|10,154.24
|-1.58
|10.97
|23.30
|8.73
|-14.19
|64.97
|17.54
|-8.75
|-16.23
|-15.67
|11.82
|-17.39
|1,224.61
|237.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Modi Naturals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142DL1974PLC007349 and registration number is 007349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 474.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Modi Naturals Ltd. is ₹297.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Modi Naturals Ltd. is -515.35 and PB ratio of Modi Naturals Ltd. is 3.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modi Naturals Ltd. is ₹235.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modi Naturals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modi Naturals Ltd. is ₹288.00 and 52-week low of Modi Naturals Ltd. is ₹178.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.