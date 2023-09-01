What is the Market Cap of Modi Naturals Ltd.? The market cap of Modi Naturals Ltd. is ₹297.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modi Naturals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Modi Naturals Ltd. is -515.35 and PB ratio of Modi Naturals Ltd. is 3.63 as on .

What is the share price of Modi Naturals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modi Naturals Ltd. is ₹235.00 as on .