MODI NATURALS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹235.00 Closed
-1.94-4.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Modi Naturals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹234.65₹243.00
₹235.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹178.00₹288.00
₹235.00
Open Price
₹243.00
Prev. Close
₹239.65
Volume
1,455

Modi Naturals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1240.45
  • R2245.9
  • R3248.8
  • Pivot
    237.55
  • S1232.1
  • S2229.2
  • S3223.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5202.84241.35
  • 10205.63241.82
  • 20205.77240.88
  • 50207.39235.97
  • 100200.05230.85
  • 200214.4222.85

Modi Naturals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54
-8.75-16.23-15.6711.82-17.391,224.61237.33

Modi Naturals Ltd. Share Holdings

Modi Naturals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Modi Naturals Ltd.

Modi Naturals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142DL1974PLC007349 and registration number is 007349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 474.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Modi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Modi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Aditi Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Shankar Halwasiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sulabh Singal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Modi Naturals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Modi Naturals Ltd.?

The market cap of Modi Naturals Ltd. is ₹297.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modi Naturals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Modi Naturals Ltd. is -515.35 and PB ratio of Modi Naturals Ltd. is 3.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Modi Naturals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modi Naturals Ltd. is ₹235.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modi Naturals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modi Naturals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modi Naturals Ltd. is ₹288.00 and 52-week low of Modi Naturals Ltd. is ₹178.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

