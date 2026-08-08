Here's the live share price of Modi Naturals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Modi Naturals has declined 5.62% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Modi Naturals has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|402.01
|402.52
|10
|407.65
|405.35
|20
|411.26
|410.07
|50
|427.05
|410.95
|100
|385.35
|400.16
|200
|381.42
|396.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Modi Naturals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:12 PM IST IST
|Modi Naturals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Modi Naturals - Report On Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Re-Lodged Under The Special Window
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Modi Naturals - Clarifications
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|Modi Naturals - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Modi Naturals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
Modi Naturals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142DL1974PLC007349 and registration number is 007349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 381.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modi Naturals is ₹391.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modi Naturals is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Modi Naturals is ₹521.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Modi Naturals are ₹391.65 and ₹391.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modi Naturals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modi Naturals is ₹526.30 and 52-week low of Modi Naturals is ₹261.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modi Naturals has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -7.78% for the past month, 4.12% over 3 months, -5.62% over 1 year, 19.61% across 3 years, and 21.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modi Naturals are 10.36 and 3.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global