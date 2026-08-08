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Modi Naturals Share Price

NSE
BSE

MODI NATURALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Modi Naturals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹391.65 Closed
0.08₹ 0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Modi Naturals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹391.65₹391.65
₹391.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹261.00₹526.30
₹391.65
Open Price
₹391.65
Prev. Close
₹391.35
Volume
4

Source: Dion Global

Modi Naturals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Modi Naturals has declined 5.62% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Modi Naturals has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Modi Naturals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Modi Naturals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5402.01402.52
10407.65405.35
20411.26410.07
50427.05410.95
100385.35400.16
200381.42396.3

Source: Dion Global

Modi Naturals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Modi Naturals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Modi Naturals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:12 PM IST ISTModi Naturals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTModi Naturals - Report On Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Re-Lodged Under The Special Window
Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTModi Naturals - Clarifications
Aug 01, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTModi Naturals - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Aug 01, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTModi Naturals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About Modi Naturals

Modi Naturals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142DL1974PLC007349 and registration number is 007349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 381.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Modi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Modi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Aditi Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ankit Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Singal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udit Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Modi Naturals Share Price

What is the share price of Modi Naturals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modi Naturals is ₹391.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Modi Naturals?

The Modi Naturals is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modi Naturals?

The market cap of Modi Naturals is ₹521.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Modi Naturals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Modi Naturals are ₹391.65 and ₹391.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modi Naturals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modi Naturals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modi Naturals is ₹526.30 and 52-week low of Modi Naturals is ₹261.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Modi Naturals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Modi Naturals has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -7.78% for the past month, 4.12% over 3 months, -5.62% over 1 year, 19.61% across 3 years, and 21.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modi Naturals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modi Naturals are 10.36 and 3.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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