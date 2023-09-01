Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.42
|-1.74
|-15.88
|-37.04
|-42.53
|2,517.01
|2,647.86
|-5.67
|-14.70
|-20.26
|-7.12
|-48.43
|32.90
|32.90
|-1.52
|-7.54
|19.58
|31.41
|2.95
|104.28
|12,959.94
|2.65
|-1.56
|2.81
|12.17
|-4.31
|174.46
|142.47
|6.27
|15.94
|30.58
|108.46
|60.17
|179.50
|929.74
|-0.77
|-6.69
|3.05
|-5.02
|6.36
|15.89
|23.99
|1.51
|-5.32
|11.66
|-2.10
|24.70
|663.13
|728.13
|6.81
|4.09
|6.80
|18.08
|38.00
|920.70
|339.59
|-1.10
|4.25
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|-7.83
|21.29
|12.02
|16.66
|-15.17
|1,534.62
|622.79
|1.27
|-0.01
|78.11
|82.74
|65.35
|117.41
|127.33
|1.95
|-0.55
|2.56
|-4.61
|-0.77
|90.19
|144.52
|-0.76
|3.84
|3.25
|13.80
|9.28
|298.31
|176.63
|2.59
|1.23
|4.19
|30.98
|-33.98
|190.00
|200.00
|50.94
|49.25
|36.52
|2.59
|19.80
|375.06
|375.06
|0.04
|-2.92
|-0.92
|-12.18
|-51.96
|256.29
|265.99
|2.89
|2.13
|45.77
|2,388.18
|2,506.67
|16,000.00
|22,900.00
|1.57
|-0.11
|5.24
|0.78
|10.12
|-7.57
|250.00
|-8.51
|3.11
|2.07
|4.31
|-20.29
|9,737.40
|10,154.24
|-1.58
|10.97
|23.30
|8.73
|-14.19
|64.97
|17.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1992PLC018758 and registration number is 018758. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 339.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is ₹110.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is 40.44 and PB ratio of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is 5.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is ₹192.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is ₹843.50 and 52-week low of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is ₹175.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.