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Ambar Protein Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMBAR PROTEIN INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Ambar Protein Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹217.85 Closed
0.23₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ambar Protein Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹205.00₹218.90
₹217.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.00₹397.30
₹217.85
Open Price
₹218.90
Prev. Close
₹217.35
Volume
862

Source: Dion Global

Ambar Protein Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ambar Protein Industries		11.728.9319.377.66-26.312.8685.91
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ambar Protein Industries has declined 26.31% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambar Protein Industries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Ambar Protein Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ambar Protein Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5196.45203.61
10194.03199.52
20192.98196.36
50189.35191.86
100181.47193.29
200213.31206.12

Source: Dion Global

Ambar Protein Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ambar Protein Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.76%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ambar Protein Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 06, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTAmbar Protein Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTAmbar Protein Ind. - Clarification On Price Movement Of Share
Jul 03, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTAmbar Protein Ind. - Clarification sought from Ambar Protein Industries Ltd
May 30, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTAmbar Protein Ind. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTAmbar Protein Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Ambar Protein Industries

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1992PLC018758 and registration number is 018758. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 500.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep C Khetani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayprakash J Vachhani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shirishkumar D Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Bharatbhai D Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Dashrathbhai A Patel
    Director
  • Mrs. Shobhanaben J Vachhani
    Director
  • Mr. Gangaram Bhanjibhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogen Pranjivandas Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narottam Chaturdas Tanna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ambar Protein Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ambar Protein Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambar Protein Industries is ₹217.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ambar Protein Industries?

The Ambar Protein Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambar Protein Industries?

The market cap of Ambar Protein Industries is ₹125.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambar Protein Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambar Protein Industries are ₹218.90 and ₹205.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambar Protein Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambar Protein Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambar Protein Industries is ₹397.30 and 52-week low of Ambar Protein Industries is ₹140.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ambar Protein Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ambar Protein Industries has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, 8.92% for the past month, 19.37% over 3 months, -26.31% over 1 year, 2.86% across 3 years, and 85.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambar Protein Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambar Protein Industries are 17.83 and 3.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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