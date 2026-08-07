Here's the live share price of Ambar Protein Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ambar Protein Industries
|11.72
|8.93
|19.37
|7.66
|-26.31
|2.86
|85.91
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ambar Protein Industries has declined 26.31% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambar Protein Industries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|196.45
|203.61
|10
|194.03
|199.52
|20
|192.98
|196.36
|50
|189.35
|191.86
|100
|181.47
|193.29
|200
|213.31
|206.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ambar Protein Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.76%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Ambar Protein Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Ambar Protein Ind. - Clarification On Price Movement Of Share
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Ambar Protein Ind. - Clarification sought from Ambar Protein Industries Ltd
|May 30, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Ambar Protein Ind. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Ambar Protein Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1992PLC018758 and registration number is 018758. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 500.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambar Protein Industries is ₹217.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambar Protein Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ambar Protein Industries is ₹125.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambar Protein Industries are ₹218.90 and ₹205.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambar Protein Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambar Protein Industries is ₹397.30 and 52-week low of Ambar Protein Industries is ₹140.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambar Protein Industries has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, 8.92% for the past month, 19.37% over 3 months, -26.31% over 1 year, 2.86% across 3 years, and 85.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambar Protein Industries are 17.83 and 3.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global