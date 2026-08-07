What is the share price of Ambar Protein Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambar Protein Industries is ₹217.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Ambar Protein Industries? The Ambar Protein Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambar Protein Industries? The market cap of Ambar Protein Industries is ₹125.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambar Protein Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambar Protein Industries are ₹218.90 and ₹205.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambar Protein Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambar Protein Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambar Protein Industries is ₹397.30 and 52-week low of Ambar Protein Industries is ₹140.00 as on .

How has the Ambar Protein Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ambar Protein Industries has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, 8.92% for the past month, 19.37% over 3 months, -26.31% over 1 year, 2.86% across 3 years, and 85.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambar Protein Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambar Protein Industries are 17.83 and 3.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global