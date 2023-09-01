What is the Market Cap of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is ₹110.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is 40.44 and PB ratio of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is 5.04 as on .

What is the share price of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is ₹192.35 as on .