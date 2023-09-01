Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMBAR PROTEIN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹192.35 Closed
-3.56-7.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹190.15₹198.95
₹192.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹175.95₹843.50
₹192.35
Open Price
₹198.95
Prev. Close
₹199.45
Volume
742

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1197.48
  • R2202.62
  • R3206.28
  • Pivot
    193.82
  • S1188.68
  • S2185.02
  • S3179.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5529.06198.6
  • 10517.79199.45
  • 20621.39200.59
  • 50484.36208.35
  • 100274.79233.31
  • 200140.29259.23

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.42-1.74-15.88-37.04-42.532,517.012,647.86
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ambar Protein Industries Ltd.

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1992PLC018758 and registration number is 018758. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 339.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayprakash J Vachhani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pradeep C Khetani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Meghal H Chakravarti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parimal B Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradipkumar S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dashrathbhai A Patel
    Director
  • Mrs. Shobhanaben J Vachhani
    Director
  • Mr. Shirishkumar D Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Bharatbhai D Patel
    Director

FAQs on Ambar Protein Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is ₹110.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is 40.44 and PB ratio of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is 5.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is ₹192.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is ₹843.50 and 52-week low of Ambar Protein Industries Ltd. is ₹175.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data