Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of edible fat companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on edible fat stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Gokul Agro Resources
|228.45
|4.10
|1.83
|15.80
|Sundrop Brands
|676.00
|10.65
|1.60
|8.78
|Patanjali Foods
|357.00
|2.00
|0.56
|803.32
|Marico
|864.70
|0.80
|0.09
|34.32
|Manorama Industries
|1622.00
|-0.95
|-0.06
|17.62
|AWL Agri Business
|197.00
|-0.30
|-0.15
|245.38
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the Edible Fat sector stocks today are Gokul Agro Resources (up 1.83%) and Sundrop Brands (up 1.60%). On the other hand, the top losers include AWL Agri Business (down 0.15%) and Manorama Industries (down 0.06%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Edible Fat sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Samco Flexi Cap Fund
|6.74
|Marico
|-2.68
|Edelweiss Focused Fund
|4.78
|Marico
|7.87
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund
|4.25
|Patanjali Foods
|7.17
|Nippon India Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund
|4.07
|Marico
|6.86