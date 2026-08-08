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List of Edible Fat Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of edible fat companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on edible fat stocks here.

Edible Fat Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Gokul Agro Resources		228.454.101.8315.80
Sundrop Brands		676.0010.651.608.78
Patanjali Foods		357.002.000.56803.32
Marico		864.700.800.0934.32
Manorama Industries		1622.00-0.95-0.0617.62
AWL Agri Business		197.00-0.30-0.15245.38
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Edible Fat sector stocks today are Gokul Agro Resources (up 1.83%) and Sundrop Brands (up 1.60%). On the other hand, the top losers include AWL Agri Business (down 0.15%) and Manorama Industries (down 0.06%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Edible Fat sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Edible Fat Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Samco Flexi Cap Fund6.74Marico-2.68
Edelweiss Focused Fund4.78Marico7.87
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund4.25Patanjali Foods7.17
Nippon India Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund4.07Marico6.86

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