Here's the live share price of Ramdevbaba Solvent along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹81.00 Closed
-1.40₹ -1.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ramdevbaba Solvent Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.00₹83.50
₹81.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.00₹143.00
₹81.00
Open Price
₹83.50
Prev. Close
₹82.15
Volume
27,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ramdevbaba Solvent has declined 7.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.03%.

Ramdevbaba Solvent’s current P/E of 14.09x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ramdevbaba Solvent Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ramdevbaba Solvent		-5.15-5.98-19.80-33.61-22.15-11.69-7.19
Marico		-3.856.329.646.0431.1415.9713.75
Patanjali Foods		-3.75-0.62-9.43-16.96-13.7816.4815.14
AWL Agri Business		-5.97-16.19-27.17-32.54-25.72-24.48-7.64
Manorama Industries		-2.082.815.123.6779.1187.3746.52
Gokul Agro Resources		-7.37-3.16-21.78-5.9528.8941.6868.88
Sundrop Brands		-3.113.61-13.39-26.38-22.01-10.23-4.90
Jayant Agro Organics		-0.71-3.01-14.60-27.99-27.591.743.81
KN Agri Resources		4.3711.26-6.65-10.90-13.0015.505.27
Modi Naturals		-6.68-12.79-25.33-25.33-25.33-9.28-5.68
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		-9.432.96-8.25-8.71-24.723.6513.88
Kriti Nutrients		-2.30-8.88-11.64-33.34-24.4213.364.13
M K Proteins		-6.76-7.47-21.46-26.37-26.93-42.4440.64
Raj Oil Mills		-2.54-5.11-17.56-16.40-7.882.74-13.60
Rajgor Castor Derivatives		-7.16-0.8318.23-13.368.35-26.76-17.05
Snehaa Organics		-2.28-7.31-41.56-61.17-61.17-27.05-17.24
N K Industries		0.91-1.87-8.51-6.5211.0319.9422.31
Sanwaria Consumer		-16.00-27.59-22.22-43.24-48.78-27.45-25.25
Shree Ram Proteins		0-7.02-20.90-20.90-48.04-51.50-27.61
Shanti Overseas (India)		-2.27-1.29-24.40-26.73-34.85-25.06-22.11

Over the last one year, Ramdevbaba Solvent has declined 22.15% compared to peers like Marico (31.14%), Patanjali Foods (-13.78%), AWL Agri Business (-25.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramdevbaba Solvent has underperformed peers relative to Marico (13.75%) and Patanjali Foods (15.14%).

Ramdevbaba Solvent Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ramdevbaba Solvent Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.6784.44
1087.4285.81
2087.7587.4
5091.6792.33
100103.2399.83
200111.85106.5

Ramdevbaba Solvent Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ramdevbaba Solvent saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.28%, while DII stake decreased to 0.80%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ramdevbaba Solvent Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ramdevbaba Solvent fact sheet for more information

About Ramdevbaba Solvent

Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01112MH2008PLC188449 and registration number is 188449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 928.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prashant Kisanlal Bhaiya
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Suresh Mohata
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tushar Ramesh Mohata
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rajnandini Tanmay Bhaiya
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Amar Sushil Damani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Gopaldas Kalantri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ramdevbaba Solvent Share Price

What is the share price of Ramdevbaba Solvent?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramdevbaba Solvent is ₹81.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ramdevbaba Solvent?

The Ramdevbaba Solvent is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ramdevbaba Solvent?

The market cap of Ramdevbaba Solvent is ₹185.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ramdevbaba Solvent?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramdevbaba Solvent are ₹83.50 and ₹79.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramdevbaba Solvent?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramdevbaba Solvent stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramdevbaba Solvent is ₹143.00 and 52-week low of Ramdevbaba Solvent is ₹79.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ramdevbaba Solvent performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ramdevbaba Solvent has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, -11.72% for the past month, -22.86% over 3 months, -26.03% over 1 year, -11.69% across 3 years, and -7.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ramdevbaba Solvent?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramdevbaba Solvent are 14.09 and 1.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ramdevbaba Solvent News

