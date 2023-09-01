Follow Us

JAYANT AGRO ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹204.70 Closed
-0.2-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹201.10₹206.50
₹204.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.90₹241.15
₹204.70
Open Price
₹206.50
Prev. Close
₹205.10
Volume
26,555

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1207
  • R2209.45
  • R3212.4
  • Pivot
    204.05
  • S1201.6
  • S2198.65
  • S3196.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5194.01205.58
  • 10195.6204.54
  • 20196.76205.22
  • 50210.26206.39
  • 100213.48200.79
  • 200224.91196.6

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.49-4.084.3626.23-8.03113.30-11.74
-1.10-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
4.7310.02-8.60-4.44-9.24462.47328.94
6.982.82-4.70-8.87-41.27-6.3344.79
1.088.47-0.041.60-20.15-10.99-10.99
-5.55-9.339.5213.497.5928.0028.00
-0.814.88-9.7548.8231.8191.0891.08
22.0067.0785.73163.46133.60351.3682.88
-0.75-1.698.3611.48-18.4057.47108.86
8.528.393.2624.16-16.21113.70205.51
11.739.3810.6433.4213.66159.99559.08
-1.433.553.70-10.17-30.40-25.80-25.80
11.605.975.8736.731.00926.14526.75
-1.4417.6727.0733.97101.84115.34115.34
3.5211.0726.1324.09-1.27227.9748.29
9.5213.0216.095.86-1.16523.20133.73
-0.674.304.7016.18-1.68366.14328.64
4.963.715.124.31-32.30-52.21-52.21
1.8613.8725.6267.2616.0159.8059.80
6.875.4941.6541.62-9.2214.2214.22

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1992PLC066691 and registration number is 066691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1086.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhay V Udeshi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Hemant V Udeshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun A Udeshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Subhash V Udeshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pankaj M Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sucheta N Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh C Khagram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay J Mariwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Bhandari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is ₹614.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is 17.83 and PB ratio of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is ₹204.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is ₹241.15 and 52-week low of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is ₹140.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

