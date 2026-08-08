What is the share price of Jayant Agro Organics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayant Agro Organics is ₹221.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Jayant Agro Organics? The Jayant Agro Organics is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayant Agro Organics? The market cap of Jayant Agro Organics is ₹665.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayant Agro Organics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayant Agro Organics are ₹223.10 and ₹218.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayant Agro Organics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayant Agro Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayant Agro Organics is ₹272.05 and 52-week low of Jayant Agro Organics is ₹149.20 as on .

How has the Jayant Agro Organics performed historically in terms of returns? The Jayant Agro Organics has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, 9.47% for the past month, 8.86% over 3 months, -6.51% over 1 year, 2.0% across 3 years, and -4.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayant Agro Organics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayant Agro Organics are 12.25 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global