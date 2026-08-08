Here's the live share price of Jayant Agro Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jayant Agro Organics has declined 6.51% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayant Agro Organics has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|226.2
|224.63
|10
|224.84
|224.25
|20
|220.63
|222.09
|50
|219.2
|217.18
|100
|205.4
|211.68
|200
|204.42
|212.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jayant Agro Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:18 AM IST IST
|Jayant Agro Org - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:24 AM IST IST
|Jayant Agro Org - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Jayant Agro Org - Financial Results For The Quarter Ending June 30, 2026.
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:10 AM IST IST
|Jayant Agro Org - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:55 AM IST IST
|Jayant Agro Org - Record Date For AGM And Dividend.
Source: Dion Global
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1992PLC066691 and registration number is 066691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1142.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayant Agro Organics is ₹221.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jayant Agro Organics is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jayant Agro Organics is ₹665.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayant Agro Organics are ₹223.10 and ₹218.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayant Agro Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayant Agro Organics is ₹272.05 and 52-week low of Jayant Agro Organics is ₹149.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jayant Agro Organics has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, 9.47% for the past month, 8.86% over 3 months, -6.51% over 1 year, 2.0% across 3 years, and -4.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayant Agro Organics are 12.25 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global