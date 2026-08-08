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Jayant Agro Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAYANT AGRO ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Jayant Agro Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹221.85 Closed
-0.07₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jayant Agro Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹218.85₹223.10
₹221.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹149.20₹272.05
₹221.85
Open Price
₹223.10
Prev. Close
₹222.00
Volume
190

Source: Dion Global

Jayant Agro Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jayant Agro Organics has declined 6.51% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayant Agro Organics has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Jayant Agro Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jayant Agro Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5226.2224.63
10224.84224.25
20220.63222.09
50219.2217.18
100205.4211.68
200204.42212.94

Source: Dion Global

Jayant Agro Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jayant Agro Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jayant Agro Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 03:18 AM IST ISTJayant Agro Org - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 01, 2026, 02:24 AM IST ISTJayant Agro Org - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTJayant Agro Org - Financial Results For The Quarter Ending June 30, 2026.
Aug 01, 2026, 02:10 AM IST ISTJayant Agro Org - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTJayant Agro Org - Record Date For AGM And Dividend.

Source: Dion Global

About Jayant Agro Organics

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1992PLC066691 and registration number is 066691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1142.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhay V Udeshi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Hemant V Udeshi
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Subhash V Udeshi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun A Udeshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pankaj M Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sucheta N Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay J Mariwala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shweta Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varghese Thomas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayant Agro Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Jayant Agro Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayant Agro Organics is ₹221.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jayant Agro Organics?

The Jayant Agro Organics is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayant Agro Organics?

The market cap of Jayant Agro Organics is ₹665.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayant Agro Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayant Agro Organics are ₹223.10 and ₹218.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayant Agro Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayant Agro Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayant Agro Organics is ₹272.05 and 52-week low of Jayant Agro Organics is ₹149.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jayant Agro Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jayant Agro Organics has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, 9.47% for the past month, 8.86% over 3 months, -6.51% over 1 year, 2.0% across 3 years, and -4.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayant Agro Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayant Agro Organics are 12.25 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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