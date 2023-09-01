What is the Market Cap of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.? The market cap of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is ₹614.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is 17.83 and PB ratio of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is 1.46 as on .

What is the share price of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is ₹204.70 as on .