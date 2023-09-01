Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1992PLC066691 and registration number is 066691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1086.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is ₹614.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is 17.83 and PB ratio of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is ₹204.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is ₹241.15 and 52-week low of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. is ₹140.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.