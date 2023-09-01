Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider Allotment of Bonus shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
M K Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500HR2012PLC046239 and registration number is 046239. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 255.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of M K Proteins Ltd. is ₹1,19.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of M K Proteins Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of M K Proteins Ltd. is 25.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M K Proteins Ltd. is ₹815.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M K Proteins Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M K Proteins Ltd. is ₹827.00 and 52-week low of M K Proteins Ltd. is ₹73.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.