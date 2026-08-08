Here's the live share price of M K Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, M K Proteins has declined 37.67% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, M K Proteins has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.2
|4.22
|10
|4.2
|4.24
|20
|4.38
|4.34
|50
|4.69
|4.59
|100
|4.87
|4.87
|200
|5.43
|5.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, M K Proteins remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|M K Proteins - Board Meeting Intimation for Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:13 PM IST IST
|M K Proteins - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|M K Proteins - Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditors And Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
|May 29, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|M K Proteins - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|M K Proteins - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On 29Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
M K Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500HR2012PLC046239 and registration number is 046239. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 382.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M K Proteins is ₹4.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The M K Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of M K Proteins is ₹156.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of M K Proteins are ₹4.25 and ₹4.03.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M K Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M K Proteins is ₹8.84 and 52-week low of M K Proteins is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The M K Proteins has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, -12.94% for the past month, -20.42% over 3 months, -37.67% over 1 year, -45.56% across 3 years, and -27.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M K Proteins are 22.92 and 2.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global