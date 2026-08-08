What is the share price of M K Proteins? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M K Proteins is ₹4.17 as on .

What kind of stock is M K Proteins? The M K Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M K Proteins? The market cap of M K Proteins is ₹156.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of M K Proteins? Today’s highest and lowest price of M K Proteins are ₹4.25 and ₹4.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M K Proteins? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M K Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M K Proteins is ₹8.84 and 52-week low of M K Proteins is ₹3.80 as on .

How has the M K Proteins performed historically in terms of returns? The M K Proteins has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, -12.94% for the past month, -20.42% over 3 months, -37.67% over 1 year, -45.56% across 3 years, and -27.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M K Proteins? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M K Proteins are 22.92 and 2.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global