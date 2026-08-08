Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

M K Proteins Share Price

NSE
BSE

M K PROTEINS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of M K Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.17 Closed
0.48₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

M K Proteins Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.03₹4.25
₹4.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.80₹8.84
₹4.17
Open Price
₹4.16
Prev. Close
₹4.15
Volume
36,371

Source: Dion Global

M K Proteins Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, M K Proteins has declined 37.67% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, M K Proteins has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

M K Proteins Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

M K Proteins Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.24.22
104.24.24
204.384.34
504.694.59
1004.874.87
2005.435.42

Source: Dion Global

M K Proteins Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, M K Proteins remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

M K Proteins Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTM K Proteins - Board Meeting Intimation for Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 14, 2026, 04:13 PM IST ISTM K Proteins - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTM K Proteins - Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditors And Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
May 29, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTM K Proteins - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTM K Proteins - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On 29Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About M K Proteins

M K Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500HR2012PLC046239 and registration number is 046239. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 382.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parvind Kumar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Parmod Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Laxmi Mandal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tej Mohan Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shipra Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on M K Proteins Share Price

What is the share price of M K Proteins?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M K Proteins is ₹4.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is M K Proteins?

The M K Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M K Proteins?

The market cap of M K Proteins is ₹156.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of M K Proteins?

Today’s highest and lowest price of M K Proteins are ₹4.25 and ₹4.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M K Proteins?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M K Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M K Proteins is ₹8.84 and 52-week low of M K Proteins is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the M K Proteins performed historically in terms of returns?

The M K Proteins has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, -12.94% for the past month, -20.42% over 3 months, -37.67% over 1 year, -45.56% across 3 years, and -27.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M K Proteins?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M K Proteins are 22.92 and 2.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

M K Proteins News

More M K Proteins News
Market Pulse