M K Proteins Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

M K PROTEINS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | NSE
₹815.15 Closed
-0.33-2.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

M K Proteins Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹795.05₹823.00
₹815.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.43₹827.00
₹815.15
Open Price
₹800.05
Prev. Close
₹817.85
Volume
41,176

M K Proteins Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1828.12
  • R2837.53
  • R3854.07
  • Pivot
    811.58
  • S1802.17
  • S2785.63
  • S3776.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5742.82801.74
  • 10690.62796.15
  • 20582.2784.36
  • 50369.55752.59
  • 100275.99706.07
  • 200182.47584.55

M K Proteins Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

M K Proteins Ltd. Share Holdings

M K Proteins Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingTo consider Allotment of Bonus shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About M K Proteins Ltd.

M K Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500HR2012PLC046239 and registration number is 046239. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 255.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Raj Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parvind Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parmod Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chatter Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raman Kumar Sah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Singh Malik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Laxmi Mandal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on M K Proteins Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of M K Proteins Ltd.?

The market cap of M K Proteins Ltd. is ₹1,19.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of M K Proteins Ltd.?

P/E ratio of M K Proteins Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of M K Proteins Ltd. is 25.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of M K Proteins Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M K Proteins Ltd. is ₹815.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M K Proteins Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M K Proteins Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M K Proteins Ltd. is ₹827.00 and 52-week low of M K Proteins Ltd. is ₹73.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

