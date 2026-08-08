What is the share price of Vijay Solvex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijay Solvex is ₹684.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Vijay Solvex? The Vijay Solvex is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vijay Solvex? The market cap of Vijay Solvex is ₹218.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vijay Solvex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vijay Solvex are ₹700.00 and ₹684.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vijay Solvex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijay Solvex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijay Solvex is ₹940.40 and 52-week low of Vijay Solvex is ₹301.00 as on .

How has the Vijay Solvex performed historically in terms of returns? The Vijay Solvex has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, -8.19% for the past month, 16.15% over 3 months, -15.11% over 1 year, -8.68% across 3 years, and -34.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vijay Solvex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vijay Solvex are 11.34 and 0.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global