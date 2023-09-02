Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.59
|1.23
|4.19
|30.98
|-33.98
|190.00
|200.00
|-5.67
|-14.70
|-20.26
|-7.12
|-48.43
|32.90
|32.90
|-1.52
|-7.54
|19.58
|31.41
|2.95
|104.28
|12,959.94
|2.65
|-1.56
|2.81
|12.17
|-4.31
|174.46
|142.47
|6.27
|15.94
|30.58
|108.46
|60.17
|179.50
|929.74
|-0.77
|-6.69
|3.05
|-5.02
|6.36
|15.89
|23.99
|1.51
|-5.32
|11.66
|-2.10
|24.70
|663.13
|728.13
|6.81
|4.09
|6.80
|18.08
|38.00
|920.70
|339.59
|-1.10
|4.25
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|-7.83
|21.29
|12.02
|16.66
|-15.17
|1,534.62
|622.79
|1.27
|-0.01
|78.11
|82.74
|65.35
|117.41
|127.33
|1.95
|-0.55
|2.56
|-4.61
|-0.77
|90.19
|144.52
|-0.76
|3.84
|3.25
|13.80
|9.28
|298.31
|176.63
|50.94
|49.25
|36.52
|2.59
|19.80
|375.06
|375.06
|0.04
|-2.92
|-0.92
|-12.18
|-51.96
|256.29
|265.99
|2.89
|2.13
|45.77
|2,388.18
|2,506.67
|16,000.00
|22,900.00
|1.57
|-0.11
|5.24
|0.78
|10.12
|-7.57
|250.00
|-8.51
|3.11
|2.07
|4.31
|-20.29
|9,737.40
|10,154.24
|-1.58
|10.97
|23.30
|8.73
|-14.19
|64.97
|17.54
|-8.75
|-16.23
|-15.67
|11.82
|-17.39
|1,224.61
|237.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Vijay Solvex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142RJ1987PLC004232 and registration number is 004232. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2715.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vijay Solvex Ltd. is ₹278.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vijay Solvex Ltd. is 22.05 and PB ratio of Vijay Solvex Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijay Solvex Ltd. is ₹870.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijay Solvex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijay Solvex Ltd. is ₹1,380.00 and 52-week low of Vijay Solvex Ltd. is ₹626.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.