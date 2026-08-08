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Vijay Solvex Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIJAY SOLVEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Vijay Solvex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹684.00 Closed
-1.53₹ -10.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vijay Solvex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹684.00₹700.00
₹684.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹301.00₹940.40
₹684.00
Open Price
₹700.00
Prev. Close
₹694.65
Volume
140

Source: Dion Global

Vijay Solvex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vijay Solvex has declined 15.11% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Vijay Solvex has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Vijay Solvex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vijay Solvex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5687.34694.66
10693.89693.93
20697.47691.59
50660.21667
100605.18643.96
200638.48664.53

Source: Dion Global

Vijay Solvex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vijay Solvex saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vijay Solvex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTVijay Solvex - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Fi
Jul 20, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTVijay Solvex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 04, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTVijay Solvex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTVijay Solvex - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTVijay Solvex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Vijay Solvex

Vijay Solvex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142RJ1987PLC004232 and registration number is 004232. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2366.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Data
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Daya Kishan Data
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Data
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ram Prakash Mahawar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manish Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vineet Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Vijay Solvex Share Price

What is the share price of Vijay Solvex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijay Solvex is ₹684.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vijay Solvex?

The Vijay Solvex is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vijay Solvex?

The market cap of Vijay Solvex is ₹218.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vijay Solvex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vijay Solvex are ₹700.00 and ₹684.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vijay Solvex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijay Solvex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijay Solvex is ₹940.40 and 52-week low of Vijay Solvex is ₹301.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vijay Solvex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vijay Solvex has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, -8.19% for the past month, 16.15% over 3 months, -15.11% over 1 year, -8.68% across 3 years, and -34.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vijay Solvex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vijay Solvex are 11.34 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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