VIJAY SOLVEX LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹870.00 Closed
1.2610.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vijay Solvex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹857.00₹886.10
₹870.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹626.55₹1,380.00
₹870.00
Open Price
₹877.00
Prev. Close
₹859.15
Volume
718

Vijay Solvex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1885.07
  • R2900.13
  • R3914.17
  • Pivot
    871.03
  • S1855.97
  • S2841.93
  • S3826.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5984.8860.76
  • 101,016.63855.68
  • 201,126.91855.87
  • 501,244.09867.01
  • 1001,397.06875.14
  • 2001,708.48959.46

Vijay Solvex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54
-8.75-16.23-15.6711.82-17.391,224.61237.33

Vijay Solvex Ltd. Share Holdings

Vijay Solvex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Vijay Solvex Ltd.

Vijay Solvex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142RJ1987PLC004232 and registration number is 004232. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2715.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Data
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Daya Kishan Data
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Data
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ram Prakash Mahawar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vineet Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ram Babu Jhalani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Giriraj Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Sharma
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Vijay Solvex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vijay Solvex Ltd.?

The market cap of Vijay Solvex Ltd. is ₹278.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vijay Solvex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vijay Solvex Ltd. is 22.05 and PB ratio of Vijay Solvex Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vijay Solvex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijay Solvex Ltd. is ₹870.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vijay Solvex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijay Solvex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijay Solvex Ltd. is ₹1,380.00 and 52-week low of Vijay Solvex Ltd. is ₹626.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

