Here's the live share price of Vijay Solvex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vijay Solvex has declined 15.11% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Vijay Solvex has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|687.34
|694.66
|10
|693.89
|693.93
|20
|697.47
|691.59
|50
|660.21
|667
|100
|605.18
|643.96
|200
|638.48
|664.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vijay Solvex saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Vijay Solvex - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Fi
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Vijay Solvex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 04, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Vijay Solvex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Vijay Solvex - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Vijay Solvex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Vijay Solvex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142RJ1987PLC004232 and registration number is 004232. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2366.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijay Solvex is ₹684.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vijay Solvex is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vijay Solvex is ₹218.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vijay Solvex are ₹700.00 and ₹684.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijay Solvex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijay Solvex is ₹940.40 and 52-week low of Vijay Solvex is ₹301.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vijay Solvex has shown returns of -1.53% over the past day, -8.19% for the past month, 16.15% over 3 months, -15.11% over 1 year, -8.68% across 3 years, and -34.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vijay Solvex are 11.34 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global