Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WARDWIZARD FOODS AND BEVERAGES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.50 Closed
-0.82-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.60₹43.71
₹42.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.30₹59.90
₹42.50
Open Price
₹43.71
Prev. Close
₹42.85
Volume
36,123

Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.61
  • R244.71
  • R345.72
  • Pivot
    42.6
  • S141.5
  • S240.49
  • S339.39

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.8143.82
  • 1052.7643.5
  • 2054.0841.73
  • 5052.3739.33
  • 10049.5438.84
  • 20055.7139.99

Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54
-8.75-16.23-15.6711.82-17.391,224.61237.33

Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. Share Holdings

Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
28 Mar, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd.

Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1953 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100WB1953PLC021090 and registration number is 021090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Sheetal Mandar Bhalerao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yatin Sanjay Gupte
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Mahadev Gupte
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Preyansh Bharatkumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rohini Abhishek Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd.?

The market cap of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is ₹986.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is -63.94 and PB ratio of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is 8.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is ₹42.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is ₹59.90 and 52-week low of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is ₹30.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data