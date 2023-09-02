Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.83
|21.29
|12.02
|16.66
|-15.17
|1,534.62
|622.79
|-5.67
|-14.70
|-20.26
|-7.12
|-48.43
|32.90
|32.90
|-1.52
|-7.54
|19.58
|31.41
|2.95
|104.28
|12,959.94
|2.65
|-1.56
|2.81
|12.17
|-4.31
|174.46
|142.47
|6.27
|15.94
|30.58
|108.46
|60.17
|179.50
|929.74
|-0.77
|-6.69
|3.05
|-5.02
|6.36
|15.89
|23.99
|1.51
|-5.32
|11.66
|-2.10
|24.70
|663.13
|728.13
|6.81
|4.09
|6.80
|18.08
|38.00
|920.70
|339.59
|-1.10
|4.25
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|1.27
|-0.01
|78.11
|82.74
|65.35
|117.41
|127.33
|1.95
|-0.55
|2.56
|-4.61
|-0.77
|90.19
|144.52
|-0.76
|3.84
|3.25
|13.80
|9.28
|298.31
|176.63
|2.59
|1.23
|4.19
|30.98
|-33.98
|190.00
|200.00
|50.94
|49.25
|36.52
|2.59
|19.80
|375.06
|375.06
|0.04
|-2.92
|-0.92
|-12.18
|-51.96
|256.29
|265.99
|2.89
|2.13
|45.77
|2,388.18
|2,506.67
|16,000.00
|22,900.00
|1.57
|-0.11
|5.24
|0.78
|10.12
|-7.57
|250.00
|-8.51
|3.11
|2.07
|4.31
|-20.29
|9,737.40
|10,154.24
|-1.58
|10.97
|23.30
|8.73
|-14.19
|64.97
|17.54
|-8.75
|-16.23
|-15.67
|11.82
|-17.39
|1,224.61
|237.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1953 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100WB1953PLC021090 and registration number is 021090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is ₹986.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is -63.94 and PB ratio of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is 8.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is ₹42.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is ₹59.90 and 52-week low of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is ₹30.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.