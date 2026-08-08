What is the share price of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is ₹10.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Wardwizard Foods And Beverages? The Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages? The market cap of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is ₹276.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages? Today’s highest and lowest price of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages are ₹10.94 and ₹10.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wardwizard Foods And Beverages stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is ₹13.20 and 52-week low of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is ₹3.61 as on .

How has the Wardwizard Foods And Beverages performed historically in terms of returns? The Wardwizard Foods And Beverages has shown returns of 3.26% over the past day, 11.85% for the past month, -14.81% over 3 months, 172.41% over 1 year, -32.43% across 3 years, and 23.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages are 218.26 and 3.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global