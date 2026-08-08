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Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Share Price

NSE
BSE

WARDWIZARD FOODS AND BEVERAGES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.76 Closed
3.26₹ 0.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.50₹10.94
₹10.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.61₹13.20
₹10.76
Open Price
₹10.92
Prev. Close
₹10.42
Volume
3,35,223

Source: Dion Global

Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wardwizard Foods And Beverages has gained 172.41% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Wardwizard Foods And Beverages has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.249.55
109.389.47
209.429.51
5010.139.83
10010.139.88
2009.99.45

Source: Dion Global

Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wardwizard Foods And Beverages remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 06, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTWardwizard Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 18, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTWardwizard Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Jun 10, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTWardwizard Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jun 02, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTWardwizard Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 02, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTWardwizard Foods - Clarification On Financial Results For The F.Y. Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Wardwizard Foods And Beverages

Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1953 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100WB1953PLC021090 and registration number is 021090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Sheetal Mandar Bhalerao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yatin Sanjay Gupte
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Mahadev Gupte
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. John Joseph
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Jai Singh Nain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paresh Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nihar Ashokbhai Naik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mansi Jayendra Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Share Price

What is the share price of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is ₹10.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wardwizard Foods And Beverages?

The Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages?

The market cap of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is ₹276.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages are ₹10.94 and ₹10.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wardwizard Foods And Beverages stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is ₹13.20 and 52-week low of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is ₹3.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Wardwizard Foods And Beverages performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wardwizard Foods And Beverages has shown returns of 3.26% over the past day, 11.85% for the past month, -14.81% over 3 months, 172.41% over 1 year, -32.43% across 3 years, and 23.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages are 218.26 and 3.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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