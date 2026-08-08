Here's the live share price of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wardwizard Foods And Beverages has gained 172.41% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Wardwizard Foods And Beverages has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.24
|9.55
|10
|9.38
|9.47
|20
|9.42
|9.51
|50
|10.13
|9.83
|100
|10.13
|9.88
|200
|9.9
|9.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wardwizard Foods And Beverages remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Wardwizard Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 18, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Wardwizard Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Wardwizard Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jun 02, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Wardwizard Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 02, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Wardwizard Foods - Clarification On Financial Results For The F.Y. Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1953 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100WB1953PLC021090 and registration number is 021090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is ₹10.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is ₹276.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages are ₹10.94 and ₹10.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wardwizard Foods And Beverages stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is ₹13.20 and 52-week low of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages is ₹3.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wardwizard Foods And Beverages has shown returns of 3.26% over the past day, 11.85% for the past month, -14.81% over 3 months, 172.41% over 1 year, -32.43% across 3 years, and 23.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wardwizard Foods And Beverages are 218.26 and 3.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global