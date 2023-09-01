What is the Market Cap of Integrated Proteins Ltd.? The market cap of Integrated Proteins Ltd. is ₹4.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Integrated Proteins Ltd.? P/E ratio of Integrated Proteins Ltd. is 290.82 and PB ratio of Integrated Proteins Ltd. is 2.07 as on .

What is the share price of Integrated Proteins Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Proteins Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on .