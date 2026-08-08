Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Integrated Proteins Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTEGRATED PROTEINS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Integrated Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹144.00 Closed
-0.62₹ -0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Integrated Proteins Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹137.70₹144.80
₹144.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.71₹158.30
₹144.00
Open Price
₹144.75
Prev. Close
₹144.90
Volume
495

Source: Dion Global

Integrated Proteins Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Integrated Proteins has gained 228.17% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Integrated Proteins has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Integrated Proteins Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Integrated Proteins Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5143.01144.09
10144.2144.43
20146.5145.08
50144.34138.8
100116.08119.7
20075.4794

Source: Dion Global

Integrated Proteins Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Integrated Proteins saw a rise in promoter holding to 2.23%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 97.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Integrated Proteins Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTIntegrated Prote - Shareholder Meeting - EGM On August 20, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTIntegrated Prote - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTIntegrated Prote - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On July 27,2026.
Jul 25, 2026, 03:20 AM IST ISTIntegrated Prote - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 25, 2026, 03:04 AM IST ISTIntegrated Prote - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome Held On July 24 ,2026 .

Source: Dion Global

About Integrated Proteins

Integrated Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1992PLC018426 and registration number is 018426. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Prabhulal Mehta
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Karanj D Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neepa Praful Kothari
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Bhalchandra Hiralal Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Priyansh Tejas Parekh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Jashvantray Kataria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Integrated Proteins Share Price

What is the share price of Integrated Proteins?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Proteins is ₹144.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Integrated Proteins?

The Integrated Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Proteins?

The market cap of Integrated Proteins is ₹269.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Integrated Proteins?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Integrated Proteins are ₹144.80 and ₹137.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integrated Proteins?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Proteins is ₹158.30 and 52-week low of Integrated Proteins is ₹20.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Integrated Proteins performed historically in terms of returns?

The Integrated Proteins has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, 27.94% over 3 months, 228.17% over 1 year, 136.25% across 3 years, and 113.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Integrated Proteins?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integrated Proteins are 1,014.08 and 13.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Integrated Proteins News

More Integrated Proteins News
Market Pulse