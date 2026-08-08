What is the share price of Integrated Proteins? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Proteins is ₹144.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Integrated Proteins? The Integrated Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Proteins? The market cap of Integrated Proteins is ₹269.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Integrated Proteins? Today’s highest and lowest price of Integrated Proteins are ₹144.80 and ₹137.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integrated Proteins? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Proteins is ₹158.30 and 52-week low of Integrated Proteins is ₹20.71 as on .

How has the Integrated Proteins performed historically in terms of returns? The Integrated Proteins has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, 27.94% over 3 months, 228.17% over 1 year, 136.25% across 3 years, and 113.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Integrated Proteins? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integrated Proteins are 1,014.08 and 13.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global