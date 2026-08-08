Here's the live share price of Integrated Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Integrated Proteins has gained 228.17% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Integrated Proteins has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|143.01
|144.09
|10
|144.2
|144.43
|20
|146.5
|145.08
|50
|144.34
|138.8
|100
|116.08
|119.7
|200
|75.47
|94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Integrated Proteins saw a rise in promoter holding to 2.23%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 97.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Integrated Prote - Shareholder Meeting - EGM On August 20, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Integrated Prote - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Integrated Prote - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On July 27,2026.
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:20 AM IST IST
|Integrated Prote - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:04 AM IST IST
|Integrated Prote - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome Held On July 24 ,2026 .
Source: Dion Global
Integrated Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1992PLC018426 and registration number is 018426. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Proteins is ₹144.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Integrated Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Integrated Proteins is ₹269.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Integrated Proteins are ₹144.80 and ₹137.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Proteins is ₹158.30 and 52-week low of Integrated Proteins is ₹20.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Integrated Proteins has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, 27.94% over 3 months, 228.17% over 1 year, 136.25% across 3 years, and 113.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integrated Proteins are 1,014.08 and 13.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global