Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Integrated Proteins Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTEGRATED PROTEINS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.25 Closed
-5-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Integrated Proteins Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.25₹15.00
₹14.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.05₹25.80
₹14.25
Open Price
₹15.00
Prev. Close
₹15.00
Volume
316

Integrated Proteins Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.75
  • R215.25
  • R315.5
  • Pivot
    14.5
  • S114
  • S213.75
  • S313.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.1114.3
  • 1010.4713.45
  • 201112.36
  • 5011.7311.34
  • 10013.6211.75
  • 20013.3712.22

Integrated Proteins Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.7051.1142.0713.109.62337.12539.01
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Integrated Proteins Ltd. Share Holdings

Integrated Proteins Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Integrated Proteins Ltd.

Integrated Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1992PLC018426 and registration number is 018426. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Prabhulal Mehta
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Arvindbhai Kantilal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Chimanlal Vora
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Neepa Praful Kothari
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Balchandra Hiralal Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijaykumar Shamjibhai Dattani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Integrated Proteins Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Proteins Ltd.?

The market cap of Integrated Proteins Ltd. is ₹4.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Integrated Proteins Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Integrated Proteins Ltd. is 290.82 and PB ratio of Integrated Proteins Ltd. is 2.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Integrated Proteins Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Proteins Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integrated Proteins Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Proteins Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Proteins Ltd. is ₹25.80 and 52-week low of Integrated Proteins Ltd. is ₹7.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data