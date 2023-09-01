What is the Market Cap of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd.? The market cap of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is ₹304.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is 188.49 and PB ratio of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is 1.41 as on .

What is the share price of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is ₹30.80 as on .