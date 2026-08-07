Here's the live share price of Gokul Refoils & Solvent along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gokul Refoils & Solvent has declined 2.39% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Gokul Refoils & Solvent has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.2
|39.45
|10
|39.37
|39.52
|20
|40.05
|39.88
|50
|40.91
|40.36
|100
|40.54
|40.32
|200
|39.71
|40.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gokul Refoils & Solvent saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.78%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Gokul Refoils & Solv - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financi
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Gokul Refoils & Solv - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Gokul Refoils & Solv - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 04, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Gokul Refoils & Solv - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 02, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Gokul Refoils & Solv - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142GJ1992PLC018745 and registration number is 018745. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 746.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokul Refoils & Solvent is ₹40.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gokul Refoils & Solvent is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gokul Refoils & Solvent is ₹396.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gokul Refoils & Solvent are ₹40.53 and ₹39.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokul Refoils & Solvent stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokul Refoils & Solvent is ₹47.40 and 52-week low of Gokul Refoils & Solvent is ₹31.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gokul Refoils & Solvent has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -3.4% for the past month, 0.68% over 3 months, -2.39% over 1 year, 8.53% across 3 years, and 5.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gokul Refoils & Solvent are 21.46 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global