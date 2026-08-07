What is the share price of Gokul Refoils & Solvent? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokul Refoils & Solvent is ₹40.06 as on .

What kind of stock is Gokul Refoils & Solvent? The Gokul Refoils & Solvent is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gokul Refoils & Solvent? The market cap of Gokul Refoils & Solvent is ₹396.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gokul Refoils & Solvent? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gokul Refoils & Solvent are ₹40.53 and ₹39.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gokul Refoils & Solvent? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokul Refoils & Solvent stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokul Refoils & Solvent is ₹47.40 and 52-week low of Gokul Refoils & Solvent is ₹31.07 as on .

How has the Gokul Refoils & Solvent performed historically in terms of returns? The Gokul Refoils & Solvent has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -3.4% for the past month, 0.68% over 3 months, -2.39% over 1 year, 8.53% across 3 years, and 5.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gokul Refoils & Solvent? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gokul Refoils & Solvent are 21.46 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global