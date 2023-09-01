Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142GJ1992PLC018745 and registration number is 018745. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is ₹304.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is 188.49 and PB ratio of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is ₹30.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is ₹44.25 and 52-week low of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.