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Gokul Refoils & Solvent Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOKUL REFOILS & SOLVENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Gokul Refoils & Solvent along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.06 Closed
-0.22₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gokul Refoils & Solvent Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.50₹40.53
₹40.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.07₹47.40
₹40.06
Open Price
₹40.30
Prev. Close
₹40.15
Volume
18,746

Source: Dion Global

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gokul Refoils & Solvent has declined 2.39% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Gokul Refoils & Solvent has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.239.45
1039.3739.52
2040.0539.88
5040.9140.36
10040.5440.32
20039.7140.71

Source: Dion Global

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gokul Refoils & Solvent saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.78%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gokul Refoils & Solvent Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTGokul Refoils & Solv - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financi
Jul 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTGokul Refoils & Solv - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTGokul Refoils & Solv - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 04, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTGokul Refoils & Solv - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 02, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTGokul Refoils & Solv - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Gokul Refoils & Solvent

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142GJ1992PLC018745 and registration number is 018745. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 746.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharmendrasinh Rajput
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arjunsinh Rajput
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shaunak Mandalia
    Director
  • Mr. Jayendrasinh Gharia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parth Pareshbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chetna R Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gokul Refoils & Solvent Share Price

What is the share price of Gokul Refoils & Solvent?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokul Refoils & Solvent is ₹40.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gokul Refoils & Solvent?

The Gokul Refoils & Solvent is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gokul Refoils & Solvent?

The market cap of Gokul Refoils & Solvent is ₹396.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gokul Refoils & Solvent?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gokul Refoils & Solvent are ₹40.53 and ₹39.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gokul Refoils & Solvent?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokul Refoils & Solvent stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokul Refoils & Solvent is ₹47.40 and 52-week low of Gokul Refoils & Solvent is ₹31.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gokul Refoils & Solvent performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gokul Refoils & Solvent has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -3.4% for the past month, 0.68% over 3 months, -2.39% over 1 year, 8.53% across 3 years, and 5.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gokul Refoils & Solvent?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gokul Refoils & Solvent are 21.46 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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