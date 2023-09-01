Follow Us

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GOKUL REFOILS & SOLVENT LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | NSE
₹30.80 Closed
-0.16-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.40₹31.25
₹30.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.00₹44.25
₹30.80
Open Price
₹30.85
Prev. Close
₹30.85
Volume
81,472

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.2
  • R231.65
  • R332.05
  • Pivot
    30.8
  • S130.35
  • S229.95
  • S329.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.4930.64
  • 1033.5530.62
  • 2032.7630.72
  • 5032.1730.73
  • 10032.5730.92
  • 20035.0231.65

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. Share Holdings

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd.

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142GJ1992PLC018745 and registration number is 018745. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Balvantsinh C Rajput
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dharmendrasinh Rajput
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shaunak Mandalia
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Parth Pareshbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayendrasinh Gharia
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Dipooba Devada
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd.?

The market cap of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is ₹304.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is 188.49 and PB ratio of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is ₹30.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is ₹44.25 and 52-week low of Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

