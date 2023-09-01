What is the Market Cap of Ajanta Soya Ltd.? The market cap of Ajanta Soya Ltd. is ₹216.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ajanta Soya Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ajanta Soya Ltd. is -20.29 and PB ratio of Ajanta Soya Ltd. is 1.72 as on .

What is the share price of Ajanta Soya Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajanta Soya Ltd. is ₹26.90 as on .