What is the share price of Ajanta Soya? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajanta Soya is ₹21.92 as on .

What kind of stock is Ajanta Soya? The Ajanta Soya is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajanta Soya? The market cap of Ajanta Soya is ₹176.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajanta Soya? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajanta Soya are ₹22.80 and ₹21.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajanta Soya? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajanta Soya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajanta Soya is ₹39.87 and 52-week low of Ajanta Soya is ₹16.00 as on .

How has the Ajanta Soya performed historically in terms of returns? The Ajanta Soya has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -3.82% for the past month, -18.56% over 3 months, -31.05% over 1 year, -7.28% across 3 years, and -1.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajanta Soya? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajanta Soya are 21.06 and 1.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global