Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.04
|-2.92
|-0.92
|-12.18
|-51.96
|256.29
|265.99
|-5.67
|-14.70
|-20.26
|-7.12
|-48.43
|32.90
|32.90
|-1.52
|-7.54
|19.58
|31.41
|2.95
|104.28
|12,959.94
|2.65
|-1.56
|2.81
|12.17
|-4.31
|174.46
|142.47
|6.27
|15.94
|30.58
|108.46
|60.17
|179.50
|929.74
|-0.77
|-6.69
|3.05
|-5.02
|6.36
|15.89
|23.99
|1.51
|-5.32
|11.66
|-2.10
|24.70
|663.13
|728.13
|6.81
|4.09
|6.80
|18.08
|38.00
|920.70
|339.59
|-1.10
|4.25
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|-7.83
|21.29
|12.02
|16.66
|-15.17
|1,534.62
|622.79
|1.27
|-0.01
|78.11
|82.74
|65.35
|117.41
|127.33
|1.95
|-0.55
|2.56
|-4.61
|-0.77
|90.19
|144.52
|-0.76
|3.84
|3.25
|13.80
|9.28
|298.31
|176.63
|2.59
|1.23
|4.19
|30.98
|-33.98
|190.00
|200.00
|50.94
|49.25
|36.52
|2.59
|19.80
|375.06
|375.06
|2.89
|2.13
|45.77
|2,388.18
|2,506.67
|16,000.00
|22,900.00
|1.57
|-0.11
|5.24
|0.78
|10.12
|-7.57
|250.00
|-8.51
|3.11
|2.07
|4.31
|-20.29
|9,737.40
|10,154.24
|-1.58
|10.97
|23.30
|8.73
|-14.19
|64.97
|17.54
|-8.75
|-16.23
|-15.67
|11.82
|-17.39
|1,224.61
|237.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ajanta Soya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15494RJ1992PLC016617 and registration number is 016617. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1345.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ajanta Soya Ltd. is ₹216.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ajanta Soya Ltd. is -20.29 and PB ratio of Ajanta Soya Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajanta Soya Ltd. is ₹26.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajanta Soya Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajanta Soya Ltd. is ₹58.50 and 52-week low of Ajanta Soya Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.