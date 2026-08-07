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Ajanta Soya Share Price

NSE
BSE

AJANTA SOYA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Ajanta Soya along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.92 Closed
-1.70₹ -0.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ajanta Soya Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.62₹22.80
₹21.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.00₹39.87
₹21.92
Open Price
₹22.80
Prev. Close
₹22.30
Volume
55,479

Source: Dion Global

Ajanta Soya Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.8-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.96.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.154.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.198.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.1-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.59.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.40.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.4
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.727.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.6-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.4167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ajanta Soya has declined 30.98% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajanta Soya has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Ajanta Soya Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ajanta Soya Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.1621.8
1021.3821.64
2021.7521.69
5021.9422.16
10022.8123.26
20025.926.02

Source: Dion Global

Ajanta Soya Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ajanta Soya remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.29%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ajanta Soya Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTAjanta Soya - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarte
Jul 03, 2026, 04:22 PM IST ISTAjanta Soya - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTAjanta Soya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 30, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTAjanta Soya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 30, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTAjanta Soya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement

Source: Dion Global

About Ajanta Soya

Ajanta Soya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15494RJ1992PLC016617 and registration number is 016617. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1307.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhey Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Tyagi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alok Narayan Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Deorah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonia Poddar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ajanta Soya Share Price

What is the share price of Ajanta Soya?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajanta Soya is ₹21.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ajanta Soya?

The Ajanta Soya is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ajanta Soya?

The market cap of Ajanta Soya is ₹176.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ajanta Soya?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajanta Soya are ₹22.80 and ₹21.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajanta Soya?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajanta Soya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajanta Soya is ₹39.87 and 52-week low of Ajanta Soya is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ajanta Soya performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ajanta Soya has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -3.82% for the past month, -18.56% over 3 months, -31.05% over 1 year, -7.28% across 3 years, and -1.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ajanta Soya?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajanta Soya are 21.06 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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