Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ajanta Soya Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AJANTA SOYA LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.90 Closed
-0.44-0.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ajanta Soya Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.60₹27.79
₹26.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.00₹58.50
₹26.90
Open Price
₹27.00
Prev. Close
₹27.02
Volume
1,45,698

Ajanta Soya Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.59
  • R228.29
  • R328.78
  • Pivot
    27.1
  • S126.4
  • S225.91
  • S325.21

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.0926.86
  • 1042.4426.72
  • 2043.4726.81
  • 5046.9827.38
  • 10048.728.59
  • 20048.7131.49

Ajanta Soya Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54
-8.75-16.23-15.6711.82-17.391,224.61237.33

Ajanta Soya Ltd. Share Holdings

Ajanta Soya Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ajanta Soya Ltd.

Ajanta Soya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15494RJ1992PLC016617 and registration number is 016617. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1345.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhey Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Solanki
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harsh Chander Kansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sushila Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ajanta Soya Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ajanta Soya Ltd.?

The market cap of Ajanta Soya Ltd. is ₹216.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ajanta Soya Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ajanta Soya Ltd. is -20.29 and PB ratio of Ajanta Soya Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ajanta Soya Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajanta Soya Ltd. is ₹26.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ajanta Soya Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajanta Soya Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajanta Soya Ltd. is ₹58.50 and 52-week low of Ajanta Soya Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data