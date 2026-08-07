Here's the live share price of Ajanta Soya along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.8
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.9
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.1
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.1
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.1
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.5
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.4
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.4
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.7
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.6
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.4
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ajanta Soya has declined 30.98% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Ajanta Soya has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.16
|21.8
|10
|21.38
|21.64
|20
|21.75
|21.69
|50
|21.94
|22.16
|100
|22.81
|23.26
|200
|25.9
|26.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ajanta Soya remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.29%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Ajanta Soya - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarte
|Jul 03, 2026, 04:22 PM IST IST
|Ajanta Soya - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Ajanta Soya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Ajanta Soya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Ajanta Soya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
Source: Dion Global
Ajanta Soya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15494RJ1992PLC016617 and registration number is 016617. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1307.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ajanta Soya is ₹21.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ajanta Soya is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ajanta Soya is ₹176.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ajanta Soya are ₹22.80 and ₹21.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ajanta Soya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ajanta Soya is ₹39.87 and 52-week low of Ajanta Soya is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ajanta Soya has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -3.82% for the past month, -18.56% over 3 months, -31.05% over 1 year, -7.28% across 3 years, and -1.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ajanta Soya are 21.06 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global