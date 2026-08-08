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Shri Venkatesh Refineries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI VENKATESH REFINERIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat
Theme
Wood

Here's the live share price of Shri Venkatesh Refineries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹510.00 Closed
2.41₹ 12.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shri Venkatesh Refineries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹490.00₹514.00
₹510.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹185.75₹514.00
₹510.00
Open Price
₹500.00
Prev. Close
₹498.00
Volume
15,918

Source: Dion Global

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shri Venkatesh Refineries has gained 109.19% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Venkatesh Refineries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5415.49453.5
10401.07429.51
20384.32398.37
50310.95344.07
100282.6309.98
200280.98282.58

Source: Dion Global

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shri Venkatesh Refineries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shri Venkatesh Refineries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 03:00 AM IST ISTShri Venkatesh Refin - Intimation Of Trading Approval For Migration Of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited From BSE SME Platfor
May 31, 2026, 03:15 AM IST ISTShri Venkatesh Refin - Financial Results March 31, 2026
May 31, 2026, 03:02 AM IST ISTShri Venkatesh Refin - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Results For FY 2025-26, Declare Final Dividend For FY 2025-26 & Othe
May 27, 2026, 04:24 AM IST ISTShri Venkatesh Refin - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Results For Year Ended 31St March 2026,
Apr 01, 2026, 03:16 AM IST ISTShri Venkatesh Refin - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Independent Director

Source: Dion Global

About Shri Venkatesh Refineries

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15140MH2003PLC139397 and registration number is 139397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1377.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Ganapati Kabre
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Ganpati Kabre
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Ramesh Kabre
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prasad Dinesh Kabre
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anisha Sheshnath Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Sanjeev Nandi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sushmita Swarup Lunkad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shri Venkatesh Refineries Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Venkatesh Refineries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Venkatesh Refineries is ₹510.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Venkatesh Refineries?

The Shri Venkatesh Refineries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Venkatesh Refineries?

The market cap of Shri Venkatesh Refineries is ₹1,128.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Venkatesh Refineries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Venkatesh Refineries are ₹514.00 and ₹490.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Venkatesh Refineries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Venkatesh Refineries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Venkatesh Refineries is ₹514.00 and 52-week low of Shri Venkatesh Refineries is ₹185.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shri Venkatesh Refineries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Venkatesh Refineries has shown returns of 2.41% over the past day, 50.82% for the past month, 118.98% over 3 months, 109.19% over 1 year, 104.08% across 3 years, and 89.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Venkatesh Refineries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Venkatesh Refineries are 29.53 and 8.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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