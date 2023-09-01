Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|50.94
|49.25
|36.52
|2.59
|19.80
|375.06
|375.06
|-5.67
|-14.70
|-20.26
|-7.12
|-48.43
|32.90
|32.90
|-1.52
|-7.54
|19.58
|31.41
|2.95
|104.28
|12,959.94
|2.65
|-1.56
|2.81
|12.17
|-4.31
|174.46
|142.47
|6.27
|15.94
|30.58
|108.46
|60.17
|179.50
|929.74
|-0.77
|-6.69
|3.05
|-5.02
|6.36
|15.89
|23.99
|1.51
|-5.32
|11.66
|-2.10
|24.70
|663.13
|728.13
|6.81
|4.09
|6.80
|18.08
|38.00
|920.70
|339.59
|-1.10
|4.25
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|-7.83
|21.29
|12.02
|16.66
|-15.17
|1,534.62
|622.79
|1.27
|-0.01
|78.11
|82.74
|65.35
|117.41
|127.33
|1.95
|-0.55
|2.56
|-4.61
|-0.77
|90.19
|144.52
|-0.76
|3.84
|3.25
|13.80
|9.28
|298.31
|176.63
|2.59
|1.23
|4.19
|30.98
|-33.98
|190.00
|200.00
|0.04
|-2.92
|-0.92
|-12.18
|-51.96
|256.29
|265.99
|2.89
|2.13
|45.77
|2,388.18
|2,506.67
|16,000.00
|22,900.00
|1.57
|-0.11
|5.24
|0.78
|10.12
|-7.57
|250.00
|-8.51
|3.11
|2.07
|4.31
|-20.29
|9,737.40
|10,154.24
|-1.58
|10.97
|23.30
|8.73
|-14.19
|64.97
|17.54
|-8.75
|-16.23
|-15.67
|11.82
|-17.39
|1,224.61
|237.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|16 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15140MH2003PLC139397 and registration number is 139397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 611.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is ₹221.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is 17.3 and PB ratio of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is 3.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is ₹200.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is ₹269.00 and 52-week low of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is ₹118.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.