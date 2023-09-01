Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHRI VENKATESH REFINERIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹200.00 Closed
9.7717.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹188.00₹200.00
₹200.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹118.20₹269.00
₹200.00
Open Price
₹199.00
Prev. Close
₹182.20
Volume
62,000

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1204
  • R2208
  • R3216
  • Pivot
    196
  • S1192
  • S2184
  • S3180

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5256.82155.2
  • 10251.47145.98
  • 20218.46141.11
  • 50189.3143.06
  • 100147.01152.12
  • 200117.44154.01

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54
-8.75-16.23-15.6711.82-17.391,224.61237.33

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. Share Holdings

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 May, 2023Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
16 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd.

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15140MH2003PLC139397 and registration number is 139397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 611.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Ganapati Kabre
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Ganpati Kabre
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Ramesh Kabre
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prasad Dinesh Kabre
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anisha Sheshnath Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhramesh Jagdish Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sushmita Swarup Lunkad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd.?

The market cap of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is ₹221.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is 17.3 and PB ratio of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is 3.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is ₹200.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is ₹269.00 and 52-week low of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is ₹118.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data