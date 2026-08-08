What is the share price of Shri Venkatesh Refineries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Venkatesh Refineries is ₹510.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shri Venkatesh Refineries? The Shri Venkatesh Refineries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Venkatesh Refineries? The market cap of Shri Venkatesh Refineries is ₹1,128.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Venkatesh Refineries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Venkatesh Refineries are ₹514.00 and ₹490.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Venkatesh Refineries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Venkatesh Refineries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Venkatesh Refineries is ₹514.00 and 52-week low of Shri Venkatesh Refineries is ₹185.75 as on .

How has the Shri Venkatesh Refineries performed historically in terms of returns? The Shri Venkatesh Refineries has shown returns of 2.41% over the past day, 50.82% for the past month, 118.98% over 3 months, 109.19% over 1 year, 104.08% across 3 years, and 89.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Venkatesh Refineries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Venkatesh Refineries are 29.53 and 8.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global