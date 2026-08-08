Here's the live share price of Shri Venkatesh Refineries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shri Venkatesh Refineries has gained 109.19% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Venkatesh Refineries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|415.49
|453.5
|10
|401.07
|429.51
|20
|384.32
|398.37
|50
|310.95
|344.07
|100
|282.6
|309.98
|200
|280.98
|282.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shri Venkatesh Refineries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:00 AM IST IST
|Shri Venkatesh Refin - Intimation Of Trading Approval For Migration Of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited From BSE SME Platfor
|May 31, 2026, 03:15 AM IST IST
|Shri Venkatesh Refin - Financial Results March 31, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 03:02 AM IST IST
|Shri Venkatesh Refin - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Results For FY 2025-26, Declare Final Dividend For FY 2025-26 & Othe
|May 27, 2026, 04:24 AM IST IST
|Shri Venkatesh Refin - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Results For Year Ended 31St March 2026,
|Apr 01, 2026, 03:16 AM IST IST
|Shri Venkatesh Refin - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Independent Director
Source: Dion Global
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15140MH2003PLC139397 and registration number is 139397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1377.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Venkatesh Refineries is ₹510.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Venkatesh Refineries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shri Venkatesh Refineries is ₹1,128.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Venkatesh Refineries are ₹514.00 and ₹490.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Venkatesh Refineries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Venkatesh Refineries is ₹514.00 and 52-week low of Shri Venkatesh Refineries is ₹185.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Venkatesh Refineries has shown returns of 2.41% over the past day, 50.82% for the past month, 118.98% over 3 months, 109.19% over 1 year, 104.08% across 3 years, and 89.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Venkatesh Refineries are 29.53 and 8.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global