In every market cycle, a small group of sectors lay the groundwork for their next phase of wealth creation, often unnoticed, while most investors remain focused on yesterday’s winners. The Indian real estate sector seems to be entering such a phase.

Real estate stocks were out of favour for years after a long period of underperformance. But the fundamentals improved and investors who had suffered the pain of the previous cycle preferred to stay away.

The Nifty Realty Index is offering one of the best long-term technical setups that an investor could hope for today, a multi-year breakout with a successful retest.

In technical analysis it is popularly known as “Ceiling Turns Floor.” The previous strong resistance zone has turned into a long-term support base.

History has shown that respecting such breakouts often lays the groundwork for the next multi-year bull market. Investors who want to get through short-term volatility and focus on opportunities till 2030 should consider investing in the Realty sector.

Nifty Realty Index: Ceiling Turns Floor

The weekly chart of the Nifty Realty Index has an interesting story to tell. Between 2009 and 2023 the index repeatedly failed to get above the 550-620 zone. Every rally to this region was met with selling pressure. This price band was an unbreakable ceiling for almost 15 years.

Nifty Realty Index

Source: Tradingview

Then came the break-out. In 2023, the index finally broke through this long-standing resistance and signalled that buyers are now clearly in charge. Such multi-year breakouts are rare, for they are not simply temporary price moves, but rather a structural shift in market psychology.

But the first breakout is only half the story. The confirmation is when prices come back to the breakout area. In the recent correction, the Nifty Realty Index has retraced towards the same 550-620 support area. Instead of breaking lower buyers stepped in hard. The confirmation of the breakout was the previous resistance turning into support. This is the classic “Ceiling Turns Floor” principle.

Those retests are good. They take out weak hands, restore confidence among investors and set the stage for the next leg up in the trend.

The positive outlook is enhanced by the momentum indicator. The weekly RSI is back above the 50 level, suggesting momentum is returning to bullish territory. In strong uptrends, RSI tends to stay above 50 for long periods of time, signals buying interest.

When you see a rising price structure and an RSI above 50, that usually means institutional participation is slowly increasing, not fading.

Here are two stocks from the Realty sector which could potentially lead the index.

DLF: Leading the Real Estate Industry in India

In the large-cap Realty space, DLF continues to be structurally differentiated. The Realty Index is showing an almost identical pattern on the weekly chart.



DLF Weekly Chart

Source: Tradingview

For almost 14 years, DLF struggled to break the resistance zone of Rs.420-500. But sellers emerged at those levels and each attempt eventually failed. The stock eventually broke through this resistance, confirming the beginning of a new structural uptrend.

The recent correction has not ruined the trend, but rather brought the stock back to this very breakout region.

What followed is exactly what long-term investors like to see.

The stock has held the previous resistance as support and has started turning north again. The successful retest shows that demand keeps coming in at lower levels. Investors seem to be more inclined to add to the stock rather than panic selling near the breakout zone.

The weekly RSI has recovered near the 60 level well above the critical 50 level. This indicates bullish momentum is slowly building after the correction.

In a longer-term perspective DLF continues to make higher highs and higher lows on the weekly time frame and thus is maintaining the broader trend.

If the Realty sector enters another phase of expansion in the coming years, DLF has the potential to be one of the key leaders in the sector.

Lodha: Long Term Bullish Trend

Lodha Developers is another interesting opportunity for investors looking for long term play in the Realty space.

Compared to DLF, Lodha is relatively young in terms of listed history, but the weekly chart clearly shows the same technical principle.

Lodha Weekly Chart

Source: Tradingview

The stock corrected sharply after a strong rally and came back to the crucial support zone of Rs.680-730, which was a strong resistance zone earlier. Buyers strongly defended the zone and did not allow prices to break below this level.

“The recent trend shows that long term demand is solid.”

Such successful retests are typically the hallmark of quality leadership stocks. Typically, strong companies don’t go bust after testing major support, instead they resume their primary trend after the selling pressure has subsided.

Another positive sign comes from momentum.

The weekly RSI has again crossed above 50, indicating improving buying strength after several months of consolidation. The price action is also a sign of renewed optimism as the stock has started to make higher weekly closes after holding support.

If the broader Realty Index maintains its structural uptrend, Lodha can potentially participate in the next leg of the sector’s journey.

Why the Realty Cycle Could Be Different This Time

In the past, Indian investors have associated real estate with physical property. The safest way to get into the sector has often been to buy a house. But there’s another way to be part of the growth of the industry, through listed real estate companies. The surge in housing demand, premium developments, infrastructure expansion and urbanisation provides leading developers with the opportunity to create significant shareholder value in the long term.

Markets rarely ring a bell at the beginning of a big cycle. Instead, they quietly laid solid technical foundations before gaining widespread attention.

The present chart structure of Nifty Realty Index suggests that this base may be already in place. It’s not every day you see a successful retest of a multi-year breakout. This is the example of changing market behaviour whereby what were former sellers slowly become buyers.

Such structural shifts can be the catalyst for meaningful wealth creation for investors with a five-year investment horizon.

A Multi-Bagger Theme For The Next 5 Years

All long-term bull markets begin with disbelief. The memory of past corrections is still fresh in the minds of investors and many investors are still reluctant to enter sectors after years of consolidation. But those same times of indecision can be the most tempting opportunities.

The Nifty Realty Index has now crossed one of its crucial technical milestones- a multi-year breakout and a successful retest, highlighting the principle that the ceiling has now become the floor.

Within the sector, DLF and Lodha Developers have shown similar technical behaviour, successfully defending their long-term breakout zones and demonstrating improving momentum. If this trend persists, both stocks have the potential to be key beneficiaries in the next phase of the Realty cycle.

All investments involve risk and corrections are part of every bull market. However, from a long-term technical analysis perspective, the current setup is a compelling risk-reward equation.

For investors looking for the next 5 years opportunity, Realty should be on the watchlist. If history is any guide, today’s breakout retest could be the foundation for the next breed of potential multi-bagger Realty stocks to embark on the journey towards 2030.

Disclaimer:

Note: The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Brijesh Bhatia is an Independent Research Analyst and is engaged in offering research and recommendation services with SEBI RA Number – INH000022075. He has two decades of experience in India’s financial markets as a trader and technical analyst.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed here.

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