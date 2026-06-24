India’s 28 big-listed real estate companies sold properties worth Rs 1.95 lakh crore in the last fiscal, driven by strong housing demand, with Godrej Properties clocking the highest sales bookings, a PTI report shows.

According to the data compiled by PTI from investor presentations, the total combined sales bookings or pre-sales of the 28 major listed realtors stood at nearly Rs 1.95 lakh crore during the 2025-26 financial year, up 17 percent from over Rs 1.66 lakh crore in the preceding fiscal.

Godrej leads, DLF trails

Godrej Properties, which has a presence across major cities, retained the position of the largest listed realty firm in terms of sales bookings in FY26. As per the data, Godrej Properties’ sales bookings last fiscal rose to Rs 34,171 crore from Rs 29,444 crore in the preceding year.

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Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects jumped to second position, followed by Mumbai-based Lodha Developers. Prestige Estates’ sales bookings jumped to Rs 30,024 crore during 2025-26 from Rs 17,023 crore. Lodha Developers sold properties worth Rs 20,530 crore last fiscal, up from Rs 17,630 crore in 2024-25.

DLF, India’s largest realty firm by market cap, stood at fourth, while Signature Global remained at fifth. DLF Ltd clocked pre-sales of Rs 20,143 crore last fiscal, slightly down from Rs 21,223 crore in 2024-25.

Other significant market players

Among other listed players that clocked more than Rs 5,000 crore in pre-sales during the 2025-26 fiscal, Aditya Birla Real Estate sold properties worth Rs 8,136 crore in the previous fiscal. Sales bookings of Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd stood at Rs 8,135 crore, Brigade Enterprises Ltd at Rs 7,424 crore, and Puravankara at Rs 7,407 crore.

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Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty posted sales bookings of Rs 5,447 crore, followed by Delhi-NCR-based Max Estates Ltd at Rs 5,305 crore. Mumbai-based Kalpataru registered Rs 5,280 crore pre-sales.

Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments posted pre-sales of Rs 4,631 crore. Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors Ltd sold properties worth Rs 4,022 crore, followed by Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd at Rs 3,405 crore, Sunteck Realty at Rs 3,157 crore, Raymond Realty at Rs 3,023 crore, and Kolte-Patil Developers at Rs 2,605 crore.

Delhi-NCR-based Ashiana Housing, which focuses on senior living homes, reported pre-sales of Rs 2,421 crore. Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties Ltd clocked sales bookings of Rs 2,354 crore.