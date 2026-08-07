Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Embassy Developments
|62.92
|2.24
|3.69
|1,02,068
|Brigade Enterprises
|582.75
|9.25
|1.61
|2,13,062
|Anant Raj
|620.00
|3.80
|0.62
|65,494
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1583.50
|7.50
|0.48
|11,217
|DLF
|645.00
|2.10
|0.33
|81,287
|Oberoi Realty
|1777.00
|-0.70
|-0.04
|1,55,169
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1385.00
|-5.25
|-0.38
|4,657
|Godrej Properties
|2070.85
|-24.15
|-1.15
|25,336
|Phoenix Mills
|1894.00
|-23.20
|-1.21
|6,794
|Lodha Developers
|1210.00
|-17.00
|-1.39
|60,325
|Sobha
|1339.70
|-19.15
|-1.41
|5,665
|Signatureglobal (India)
|800.85
|-12.95
|-1.59
|19,784