Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|593.1
|1.95
|0.33
|1,807
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|503.2
|-0.55
|-0.11
|84,865
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,646.5
|1.50
|0.09
|6,945
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|81.12
|1.20
|1.50
|8,61,369
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|678.65
|8.40
|1.25
|17,181
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|568.15
|1.00
|0.18
|21,653
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,127.3
|7.10
|0.63
|7,835
Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|1,848.25
|45.85
|2.54
|9,764
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|665.25
|22.25
|3.46
|44,301
Sobha Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|609
|-1.20
|-0.20
|6,036
Sunteck Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|362.8
|2.45
|0.68
|21,528