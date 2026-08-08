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List of Housing Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of housing companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on housing stocks here.

Housing Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Grasim Industries		3336.00128.204.0021.64
LG Electronics India		1589.009.950.6312.91
KEI Industries		5625.0030.000.5418.36
Prestige Estates Projects		1583.507.500.4811.22
DLF		645.002.100.3381.29
Voltas		1282.654.150.3242.05
Havells India		1285.903.250.2552.68
Dalmia Bharat		1827.553.550.192.54
Oberoi Realty		1777.00-0.70-0.04155.17
Shree Cements		26360.00-35.00-0.130.33
UltraTech Cement		12040.00-22.00-0.187.77
Polycab India		9268.00-25.55-0.276.40
LIC Housing Finance		504.10-1.90-0.3865.97
Dixon Technologies (India)		14119.95-80.05-0.5621.49
Ambuja Cements		434.00-2.50-0.5791.64
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
JK Cement		5375.00-40.35-0.751.51
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.80-0.75-0.87442.81
ACC		1366.00-12.75-0.9211.71
Asian Paints		2721.00-28.00-1.0221.96
Godrej Properties		2070.85-24.15-1.1525.34
Phoenix Mills		1894.00-23.20-1.216.79
Berger Paints (India)		531.00-6.90-1.28237.26
Lodha Developers		1210.00-17.00-1.3960.33
Blue Star		1515.00-60.00-3.81226.71
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Housing sector stocks today are Grasim Industries (up 4.00%) and LG Electronics India (up 0.63%). On the other hand, the top losers include Blue Star (down 3.81%) and Lodha Developers (down 1.39%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Housing sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Housing Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund32.52Asian Paints3.36
Tata Housing Opportunities Fund23.65UltraTech Cement3.26
HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund19.37Ambuja Cements-0.04

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