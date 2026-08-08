Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of housing companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on housing stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|128.20
|4.00
|21.64
|LG Electronics India
|1589.00
|9.95
|0.63
|12.91
|KEI Industries
|5625.00
|30.00
|0.54
|18.36
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1583.50
|7.50
|0.48
|11.22
|DLF
|645.00
|2.10
|0.33
|81.29
|Voltas
|1282.65
|4.15
|0.32
|42.05
|Havells India
|1285.90
|3.25
|0.25
|52.68
|Dalmia Bharat
|1827.55
|3.55
|0.19
|2.54
|Oberoi Realty
|1777.00
|-0.70
|-0.04
|155.17
|Shree Cements
|26360.00
|-35.00
|-0.13
|0.33
|UltraTech Cement
|12040.00
|-22.00
|-0.18
|7.77
|Polycab India
|9268.00
|-25.55
|-0.27
|6.40
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.10
|-1.90
|-0.38
|65.97
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14119.95
|-80.05
|-0.56
|21.49
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|91.64
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|JK Cement
|5375.00
|-40.35
|-0.75
|1.51
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.80
|-0.75
|-0.87
|442.81
|ACC
|1366.00
|-12.75
|-0.92
|11.71
|Asian Paints
|2721.00
|-28.00
|-1.02
|21.96
|Godrej Properties
|2070.85
|-24.15
|-1.15
|25.34
|Phoenix Mills
|1894.00
|-23.20
|-1.21
|6.79
|Berger Paints (India)
|531.00
|-6.90
|-1.28
|237.26
|Lodha Developers
|1210.00
|-17.00
|-1.39
|60.33
|Blue Star
|1515.00
|-60.00
|-3.81
|226.71
The top gainers among the Housing sector stocks today are Grasim Industries (up 4.00%) and LG Electronics India (up 0.63%). On the other hand, the top losers include Blue Star (down 3.81%) and Lodha Developers (down 1.39%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Housing sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|32.52
|Asian Paints
|3.36
|Tata Housing Opportunities Fund
|23.65
|UltraTech Cement
|3.26
|HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund
|19.37
|Ambuja Cements
|-0.04