Puravankara Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200KA1986PLC051571 and registration number is 051571. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 730.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 118.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.