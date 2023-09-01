Follow Us

PURAVANKARA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹109.15 Closed
0.921
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Puravankara Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.75₹111.50
₹109.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.20₹116.65
₹109.15
Open Price
₹109.30
Prev. Close
₹108.15
Volume
2,60,843

Puravankara Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1110.72
  • R2112.48
  • R3113.47
  • Pivot
    109.73
  • S1107.97
  • S2106.98
  • S3105.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 594108.82
  • 1093.32107.6
  • 2093.83105.63
  • 50100.3100.9
  • 10094.9195.68
  • 200105.293.26

Puravankara Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.004.5524.9136.745.21132.5219.97
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Puravankara Ltd. Share Holdings

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Puravankara Ltd.

Puravankara Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200KA1986PLC051571 and registration number is 051571. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 730.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 118.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Puravankara
    Founder & Chairman
  • Mr. Nani R Choksey
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Ashish Puravankara
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Kapoor
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjeeb Chaudhuri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anup Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shailaja Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K G Krishnamurthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Puravankara Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Puravankara Ltd.?

The market cap of Puravankara Ltd. is ₹2,588.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Puravankara Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Puravankara Ltd. is 105.31 and PB ratio of Puravankara Ltd. is 1.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Puravankara Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Puravankara Ltd. is ₹109.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Puravankara Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Puravankara Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Puravankara Ltd. is ₹116.65 and 52-week low of Puravankara Ltd. is ₹58.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

