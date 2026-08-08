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Puravankara Share Price

NSE
BSE

PURAVANKARA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Puravankara along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹210.20 Closed
0.36₹ 0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Puravankara Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹210.00₹213.10
₹210.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.00₹305.00
₹210.20
Open Price
₹210.45
Prev. Close
₹209.45
Volume
10,494

Source: Dion Global

Puravankara Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46
Sunteck Realty		-1.32-9.22-14.08-28.49-21.12-6.87-5.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Puravankara has declined 22.78% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Puravankara has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Puravankara Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Puravankara Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5211.64210.35
10213.7212.52
20219.94215.27
50217.31216.29
100209.51217.7
200226.37228.57

Source: Dion Global

Puravankara Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Puravankara remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.58%, FII holding fell to 16.62%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Puravankara Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTPuravankara - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTPuravankara - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026 For Ap
Aug 01, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTPuravankara - Intimation Of Corporate Guarantee Given On Behalf Of Purva Oak Private Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of The
Jul 13, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTPuravankara - Operational Update For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTPuravankara - Puravankara Limited Has Given An Interim Update On Execution Of The Share Purchase Agreement

Source: Dion Global

About Puravankara

Puravankara Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200KA1986PLC051571 and registration number is 051571. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2302.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 118.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Puravankara
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashish Ravi Puravankara
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Amanda Joy Puravankara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anup Shah Sanmukh
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Shailaja Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K G Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Puravankara Share Price

What is the share price of Puravankara?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Puravankara is ₹210.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Puravankara?

The Puravankara is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Puravankara?

The market cap of Puravankara is ₹4,984.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Puravankara?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Puravankara are ₹213.10 and ₹210.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Puravankara?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Puravankara stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Puravankara is ₹305.00 and 52-week low of Puravankara is ₹160.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Puravankara performed historically in terms of returns?

The Puravankara has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, -4.39% for the past month, -4.99% over 3 months, -22.78% over 1 year, 27.91% across 3 years, and 14.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Puravankara?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Puravankara are 78.26 and 2.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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