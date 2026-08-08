What is the share price of Puravankara? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Puravankara is ₹210.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Puravankara? The Puravankara is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Puravankara? The market cap of Puravankara is ₹4,984.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Puravankara? Today’s highest and lowest price of Puravankara are ₹213.10 and ₹210.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Puravankara? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Puravankara stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Puravankara is ₹305.00 and 52-week low of Puravankara is ₹160.00 as on .

How has the Puravankara performed historically in terms of returns? The Puravankara has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, -4.39% for the past month, -4.99% over 3 months, -22.78% over 1 year, 27.91% across 3 years, and 14.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Puravankara? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Puravankara are 78.26 and 2.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global