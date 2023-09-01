Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.00
|4.55
|24.91
|36.74
|5.21
|132.52
|19.97
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Puravankara Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200KA1986PLC051571 and registration number is 051571. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 730.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 118.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Puravankara Ltd. is ₹2,588.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Puravankara Ltd. is 105.31 and PB ratio of Puravankara Ltd. is 1.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Puravankara Ltd. is ₹109.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Puravankara Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Puravankara Ltd. is ₹116.65 and 52-week low of Puravankara Ltd. is ₹58.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.