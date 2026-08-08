Here's the live share price of Puravankara along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
|Sunteck Realty
|-1.32
|-9.22
|-14.08
|-28.49
|-21.12
|-6.87
|-5.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Puravankara has declined 22.78% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Puravankara has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|211.64
|210.35
|10
|213.7
|212.52
|20
|219.94
|215.27
|50
|217.31
|216.29
|100
|209.51
|217.7
|200
|226.37
|228.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Puravankara remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.58%, FII holding fell to 16.62%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Puravankara - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Puravankara - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026 For Ap
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Puravankara - Intimation Of Corporate Guarantee Given On Behalf Of Purva Oak Private Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of The
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Puravankara - Operational Update For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Puravankara - Puravankara Limited Has Given An Interim Update On Execution Of The Share Purchase Agreement
Source: Dion Global
Puravankara Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200KA1986PLC051571 and registration number is 051571. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2302.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 118.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Puravankara is ₹210.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Puravankara is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Puravankara is ₹4,984.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Puravankara are ₹213.10 and ₹210.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Puravankara stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Puravankara is ₹305.00 and 52-week low of Puravankara is ₹160.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Puravankara has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, -4.39% for the past month, -4.99% over 3 months, -22.78% over 1 year, 27.91% across 3 years, and 14.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Puravankara are 78.26 and 2.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global