Tracking DII (Domestic Institutional Investor) stake helps because it reflects informed, research-driven conviction.

Institutions like mutual funds and insurance companies typically invest with longer horizons, better access to management, and strong risk frameworks. Rising DII stake can signal confidence in a company’s fundamentals, earnings visibility, or sector outlook.

However, it shouldn’t be the only factor. DIIs can be wrong, follow momentum, or rebalance for liquidity and regulatory reasons. Their buying doesn’t guarantee future returns.

Investors must also evaluate earnings growth, valuation, debt levels, competitive position, and management quality before making decisions.

Here are 3 stocks where DIIs have hiked stake.

This is not a stock recommendation.

#1 HDFC Bank

First on our list is the stock of HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s largest and most important private banks. It operates across three main segments—retail banking (loans, cards, deposits), wholesale/ corporate banking, and treasury operations.

It has strong leadership in retail lending (home, auto, personal loans) and payments.

DII Holdings in HDFC Bank

December 2025 March 2026 Stake Increase 37% 40.14% 3.14%

Source: Screener

In Q4 2026, DII stake in HDFC Bank rose to about 40.14% from 37%. This tells you domestic institutions (mutual funds, LIC, etc.) are increasing exposure—usually a sign of confidence in long-term growth, stability, and earnings visibility. The increase of 3.14% in a single quarter in a largecap stock is substantial.

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The stock of HDFC Bank fell recently post the resignation of Atanu Chakraborty as Part-Time Chairman and Independent Director of HDFC Bank. There were various concerns on the reasons for his resignation.

However, the bank in an analyst conference assured investors that the board’s oversight mechanism remains fully operational and its collective commitment to protecting the interest of the institution, depositors, shareholders, and all stakeholders is completely and totally unwavering.

The bank stated that it operates with strong governance standards, robust internal controls, and an extremely experienced management team

The board of HDFC Bank is set to meet on 18 April 2026, to declared its Q4 FY6 results and dividends for FY26.

#2 Apollo Hospitals

Next on our list is the stock of Apollo Hospitals.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is one of India’s leading healthcare providers, operating hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostics, and digital health platforms.

It benefits from rising healthcare demand, medical tourism, and strong brand trust. The company is expanding capacity and investing in technology-driven care.

DII Holdings in Apollo Hospitals

December 2025 March 2026 Stake Increase 21.50% 22.76% 1.26%

Source: Screener

DIIs have increased stake in the company. The increase in DII stake in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise from 21.50% to 22.76% (+1.26%) is a meaningful positive signal, but it needs context.

A 1.26% rise is fairly strong for a large-cap stock, suggesting domestic institutions (mutual funds, insurers) are increasing conviction in the company’s growth outlook—likely tied to healthcare demand, expansion, and stable cash flows.

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Moving ahead, Apollo Hospitals plans to add 4,400 capacity beds over the next 5 years. In Q3 FY26, the company operationalised 75 beds in Pune and 30 beds in Defence Colony.

The total project cost for this expansion is slated to be Rs 82 bn of which the balance to be spent is Rs 54 bn.

#3 DLF

Next on our list is the stock of DLF.

The company is one of the top listed real estate companies in India with a strong presence in Delhi and the NCR region.

DII Holdings in DLF

December 2025 March 2026 Stake Increase 5.78% 6.94% 1.16%

Source: Screener

The rise in DII stake in DLF Limited from 5.78% in December 2025 to 6.94% in March 2026—an increase of 1.16%—is meaningful.

This suggests institutional confidence in DLF’s outlook. Their buying could also indicate optimism around DLF’s cash flows, premium residential demand, and steady rental income from commercial assets (like DLF Cyber City).

However, this alone isn’t enough to justify an investment decision. You should also examine sales bookings, debt levels, project pipeline, margins, and real estate cycle trends.

If DII buying is supported by improving fundamentals, it strengthens the investment case; otherwise, it may just reflect short-term positioning.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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